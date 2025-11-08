Anger In Russia Over Muslim Migrants Praying In Public

A bus driver in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk was investigated last month after he prayed at a bus terminal while passengers waited inside the vehicle.

The man, believed to be a Central Asian migrant, was cleared of any wrongdoing after it was found that he was on a break. But footage of him praying triggered online anger in Russia.

Some worshippers pray on the streets and sidewalks in Russia, which is home to millions of Muslims, including migrants from Central Asia. But the practice of street praying has provoked growing resentment in Russia as hostility and violence toward Muslim migrants surge.

Central Asian migrants have experienced intensified police raids, deportations, and mistreatment in Russia in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall in March 2024. Several Tajik citizens were arrested over their alleged involvement in the attack.

Critics say praying on sidewalks, in parking lots, or on public transport is inconsiderate and even provocative. But worshippers say there is a shortage of mosques in many parts of Russia, including Moscow and St. Petersburg. Muslims also pray five times a day, including during working hours, making trips to mosques difficult.

In March, the authorities in Russia's Pacific port city of Vladivostok took disciplinary action against another bus driver after footage was posted on social media showing him praying in front of his vehicle.

"The driver was advised to seek alternative, more secluded locations for religious rites to avoid causing inconvenience to others," the Vladivostok municipal authorities were quoted as saying in a statement.

The issue of Muslim migrants praying in public spaces has been raised by senior Russian officials.

"While I'm not against Islamic prayers, I think it's pretty weird when someone on the subway rolls out a prayer mat or a minibus driver starts praying," said Valeriy Fadeev, head of Russia's presidential human rights council, an advisory body, during a visit to Uzbekistan in October.

The practice of street praying is a divisive issue even among Muslims.

Under Islam, worshippers can pray in places like parks, airports, or workplaces if they are clean, but they should choose a suitable spot that is not disruptive to others. There are specific places where prayers are discouraged, such as in graveyards and bathrooms.

Adham Haidarzoda, a prominent religious scholar in Tajikistan, told RFE/RL that Islam advises worshippers to "avoid praying on roads and in places where people walk and gather."

Migrants Fear Backlash

Valentina Chupik, a Russian rights activist, expressed concern that the growing scrutiny of Islamic religious practices could further stigmatize Central Asian migrants and fuel discrimination.

Chupik warned that online outrage over such incidents often spills into real-life hostility, reinforcing stereotypes and deepening social divides.

Central Asian migrants have said they fear that street praying could lead to a backlash.

Daler, a 34-year-old Tajik taxi driver who only gave his first name, said he has seen migrants praying in the streets or "near buildings or rubbish bins." Most of them, he said, are Tajik, Uzbek, or Kyrgyz taxi drivers who fear missing prayers if they wait until they get to a mosque.

"It draws attention and builds resentment toward migrants," Daler told RFE/RL. "I respect people's right to religious freedom, but I think we shouldn't add fuel to hostility toward migrants by praying where it inconveniences people."

The debate over public prayer is not limited to Russia.

In 2011, France banned prayers on the streets of Paris. Street praying became a political issue after far-right protests.

In Britain, the practice has also sparked controversy. In 2021, an Islamic call to prayer from London's Tower Bridge drew widespread criticism and online debate over migration, despite organizers having obtained official permission.