Israel said it conducted air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and other sites across Iran, killing a top general and two other military officials in a major escalation that raised the potential for all-out war.

Iran reportedly launched scores of drones and missiles at Israeli sites in response to the June 13 attacks. Jordan's military said it had intercepted a number of projectiles over its air space.

Among the sites hit in Iran were the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps command site in Tehran, according to Iranian state TV. The strike killed the commander of the corps, Major General Hossein Salami, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.

