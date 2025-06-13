Iranian Nuclear Agency Confirms Damage To Natanz Facility From Israel Strikes
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has confirmed "damage was caused to various parts" of the Natanz nuclear complex from Israeli air strikes, and said that "investigations are under way regarding the extent of the damage." The organization added that "so far, no reports have been received indicating any casualties among the forces stationed at the site and that "no radioactive or chemical contamination has leaked."
IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi Addresses Strikes
IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi addresses the agency's board of governors over the Israeli air strikes on Iran.
UN Head Condemns Military Escalation In Middle East
- By RFE/RL
The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he is "particularly concerned" by the Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran "while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear program are underway." In a statement, he asked for both sides "to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford."
IAEA Says Fordow Site Not Impacted
The International Atomic Energy Agency says that "as of now, the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant has not been impacted” by Israeli strikes.
Israel Strikes Iran's Missile And Nuclear Facilities, Killing Top General, Senior Military Officials
Israel said it conducted air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and other sites across Iran, killing a top general and two other military officials in a major escalation that raised the potential for all-out war.
Iran reportedly launched scores of drones and missiles at Israeli sites in response to the June 13 attacks. Jordan's military said it had intercepted a number of projectiles over its air space.
Among the sites hit in Iran were the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps command site in Tehran, according to Iranian state TV. The strike killed the commander of the corps, Major General Hossein Salami, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.
