Israel Removes Russia, Several Other European Countries From COVID Banned Travel List

Israel has removed Russia and several other countries across Europe and Asia from a list that prohibited Israelis from traveling to without a special permit.

The country's Health Ministry updated the list on August 16, which showed that travel to Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, India, and Cyprus, is also now allowed without the special permit.

Argentina and South Africa were also removed from the list.

The list puts Bulgaria, Georgia, Brazil, Mexico, and Spain as countries where travel is permitted only by special permission and those returning from those countries, even if they are vaccinated, must quarantine for at last one week.

Those breaking the rules face a fine of up to 5,000 shekels ($1,554), the ministry said.

