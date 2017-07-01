Israel Hits Syrian Artillery Sites After Projectiles Land In Golan Heights

The Israeli army says it retaliated against Syrian army forces after two stray artillery rounds landed in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

An army statement on July 1 said that "Israeli forces targeted the Syrian military artillery position that was the source of the previous fire."

The army said the artillery rounds that landed in the plateau were the "result of internal fighting in Syria."

Israeli Brigadier General Ronen Manelis, the chief military spokesman, said, "Israel holds the Syrian regime responsible for any breach of its borders and will act accordingly."

It said there were no reports of damage or casualties.

The artillery shells fell at a time when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Katzrin, a town in the Golan Heights about 20 kilometers from where the projectiles landed.



Syrian government troops have been battling antigovernment rebels and radical Islamic extremists on its side of the border, and there have been other cases of stray fire crossing the armistice line between Syria and Israel.

Based on reporting by AFP, The Jerusalem Post, and The Daily Sabah