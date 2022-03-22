News
Japan Chides Russia For Withdrawing From Treaty Talks Over Tokyo's Stance On Ukraine
Japan has slammed Russia for its decision to withdraw from negotiations aimed at signing a formal World War II peace treaty because of Tokyo's tough stance against Moscow's military action in Ukraine.
"The latest situation has been all caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on March 22, adding that Russia's response was "extremely unjustifiable and absolutely unacceptable."
The issue dates back to World War II, as Russia and Japan have never signed a peace treaty to formally end the conflict.
One of the key issues is competing claims over territorial rights to the Kurile Islands, which Tokyo calls its Northern Territories. Soviet troops seized them from Japan at the end of the war, and Russia still occupies the island group.
Following Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, the authorities in Tokyo voiced strong condemnation and have joined with Western partners in placing sanctions on Moscow.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it broke off talks "due to the impossibility of discussing the core document on bilateral relations with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interests of our country."
The statement also said Russia was ending a visa-free regime for Japanese people to visit the disputed islands. Many Japanese have traveled to the visit the graves of their ancestors.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
All Of The Latest News
Pro-Kremlin Newspaper Posts Russian Death Toll Of Almost 10,000, Then Deletes It
The Russian Komsomolskaya pravda newspaper briefly published a figure indicating a Russian death toll of nearly 10,000 soldiers from the fighting in Europe -- then quickly deleted the information.
The online report on March 20 cited the Russian Defense Ministry as reporting that 9,861 Russian soldiers had died since the start of the war on February 24.
The information was seen in an archive version seen by news outlets, including dpa and The Wall Street Journal, on March 21.
The pro-Kremlin newspaper did not immediately make a statement about the report or its deletion.
Russia has officially confirmed just 498 deaths, a figure given early in the conflict without updates.
U.S. and Ukrainian officials have estimated the deaths at more than 7,000, with some estimates going near 10,000, although casualty figures in the war are impossible to independently confirm.
Yaroslav Trofimov of The Wall Street Journal wrote on Twitter that "Either [the newspaper's website] KP.ru has been hacked or someone there got the leaked numbers and posted them."
Based on reporting by dpa and The Wall Street Journal
Zelenskiy Says Any War Compromises Will Be Put To Ukraine Referendum
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says any potential deal agreed in peace negotiations to end the war with Russia will be submitted to the Ukrainian people in a referendum.
"I explained it to all the negotiating groups: When you speak of all these changes [in a possible deal] and they can be historic...we will come back to a referendum," Zelenskiy told Internet news site Suspilne on March 21.
“The people will have a say in any type of compromises. But what the [compromises] will end up being will be the result of our talks and agreements between Ukraine and Russia. Therefore, I am ready to do whatever is necessary if our people support my decisions," he added.
Zelenskiy restated his insistence on the need to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in any format" to end the fighting.
"I believe that without this meeting, it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," Zelenskiy said.
He remained defiant, however, in the face of Russian demands to surrender the key port city of Mariupol, along with other cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.
Russia’s “ultimatums will only happen if we are destroyed. Then they be executed automatically,” he said.
"[They demand] give us Kharkiv, Mariupol, Kyiv. Neither Kharkiv residents, nor Mariupol residents, nor Kyiv residents, nor the president -- we can't do that.”
He said that even in cities already occupied by Russian forces, “people don't give in to them. [The Russians] raise their flags -- the people take them down."
Putin ordered a large-scale invasion of Ukraine four weeks ago, alleging Russia's actions are a "special military operation" to demilitarize Ukraine and ensure its neutrality while removing its leaders.
Putin has also long demanded that Ukraine give up any intentions of joining NATO.
In reference to NATO, Zelenskiy has conceded that his country was unlikely to join the Western military alliance.
"We have all already understood it," Zelenskiy said, adding that Ukraine would not be admitted to NATO because member states fear Russia’s reaction.
"That's all. And we have to calm down and say: 'OK [we need] other security guarantees'," he said.
"There are NATO countries that want to provide security guarantees...who are ready to do what the alliance would do if we were members," he said, calling that “a normal compromise."
In a video address, Zelenskiy thanked protesters in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, hailing their courage in confronting the foreign troops, who used stun grenades and fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd.
Zelenskiy said that “we saw slaves shooting at free people, slaves of propaganda that replaced their conscience.”
The war has turned ordinary Ukrainians into heroes and “the enemy doesn’t believe it’s all real,” Zelenskiy added.
“There is no need to organize resistance.“ Resistance for Ukrainians is part of their soul.”
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Biden Warns U.S. Private Sector Of Russian Cyberattacks, Citing 'Evolving Evidence'
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden has warned the nation’s businesses and nongovernmental organizations to immediately “harden” their defenses against potential cyberattacks by the Russian government, citing “evolving intelligence” of such plans by the Kremlin.
"I urge our private-sector partners to harden your cyberdefenses immediately.... We need everyone to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time," Biden said in a White House statement on March 21.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
U.S. officials have long accused Russian actors of cyberattacks on American individuals, organizations, and governments, often in Kremlin-led actions.
Experts have warned about the increased dangers of such attacks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the West’s tough response of sanctions and military aid to Kyiv.
“This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience,” Biden said.
“I have previously warned about the potential that Russia could conduct malicious cyberactivity against the United States, including as a response to the unprecedented economic costs we’ve imposed on Russia alongside our allies and partners,” he added, calling it “part of Russia’s playbook.”
He said the latest warnings are based on “evolving intelligence” that the Kremlin is exploring options for potential cyberattacks. He did not give specifics.
He said the federal government will step up defensive actions but urged others to increase efforts to protect critical infrastructure.
“If you have not already done so, I urge our private-sector partners to harden your cyberdefenses immediately by implementing the best practices we have developed together over the last year,” he said.
In February, several Ukrainian government websites and the websites of some Ukrainian banks went offline in what the Kyiv government said was an apparent cyberattack by Russian actors.
The websites of the parliament, the cabinet, and the Ministry of Reintegration of the Occupied Territories were among those that were inaccessible.
The government said the attack was a distributed denial of service (DDoS) -- a type of attack that overwhelms websites by sending a large number of requests at once.
Moscow denied any involvement.
Russian Actress Chulpan Khamatova In Exile Following Criticism Of Ukraine War
Chulpan Khamatova, a prominent Russian actress known for her roles in international films, says she has gone into exile in Latvia following her country’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview broadcast on YouTube on March 20, the 46-year-old actress -- who leads the Gift of Life children’s cancer charity in Russia -- said she has been in Riga the past several weeks with her daughters.
Khamatova -- known internationally for her role in the 2003 film Goodbye Lenin! -- said she was on holiday when the war started.
“I thought at the start that I would just wait. Then I signed the petition against the war. And then it was made clear to me it would be undesirable for me to go back," she said. "I know I am not a traitor. I love my motherland very much."
Khamatova said that in order to return to Russia she would either have to deny that a war was taking place or apologize for not supporting what President Vladimir Putin calls a “special military operation.”
“Lie to yourself, lie to the whole world, live not according to the truth,” she said.
"I don't know how to ignore what I see with my own eyes and receive from my Ukrainian friends about what is happening," she added.
On February 24, Khamatova posted a statement on her Facebook page decrying the war and calling for an end to hostilities. She signed a petition along with other Russian celebrities, organizations, and charities demanding an end to the war.
A decade ago, Khamatova appeared in a campaign video in support of Putin, citing his help for her charity.
She is the latest of several Russian cultural stars who have come out against the war or decided to leave the country.
Olga Smirnova, a principal dancer for the famed Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, left Russia for the Netherlands in protest at her country's unprovoked offensive against Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP
Russia Breaks Off WWII Peace Talks Over Japan's Stance On Ukraine Invasion
Russia said it was withdrawing from negotiations with Japan aimed at signing a formal World War II peace treaty because of Tokyo's tough stance against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"The Russian side, in the current conditions, does not intend to continue talks with Japan on the peace treaty," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 21.
Russia and Japan have never signed a peace treaty to formally end World War II.
One of the key issues is competing claims over territorial rights to the Kurile Islands, which Tokyo calls its Northern Territories. Soviet troops seized them from Japan at the end of the war, and Russia still occupies the island group.
Following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, the authorities in Tokyo voiced strong condemnation and have joined with Western partners in placing sanctions on Moscow.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said it broke off talks "due to the impossibility of discussing the core document on bilateral relations with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interests of our country."
The statement also said Russia was ending a visa-free regime for Japanese people to visit the disputed islands. Many Japanese had traveled to the visit the graves of their ancestors.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
World Chess Body Disqualifies Russia's Karjakin For Supporting Invasion Of Ukraine
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has disqualified Russian chess player Sergey Karjakin for six months for publicly supporting Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Sergey Karjakin is found guilty of breach of article 2.2.10 of the FIDE Code of Ethics, and is sanctioned to a worldwide ban of six months from participating as a player in any FIDE rated chess competition, taking effect from the date of this decision, 21 March 2022," FIDE said in a statement.
The penalty means Karjakin won't participate in the World Candidates Tournament, scheduled to start on June 16.
The 32-year-old Karjakin has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine since it started on February 24. The invasion has been harshly criticized by many in the chess world.
Karjakin, who was born in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that was forcibly annexed by Russia eight years ago, represented Ukraine until 2009.
In a statement on his Telegram account, he called the FIDE decision "shameful."
"All sports selections have been trampled, the basic principle that sport is out of politics has been trampled," Karjakin added.
Last week, FIDE banned Russia and Belarus from its official competitions "until further notice" in response to the attack on Ukraine.
Belarus was included because it has provided logistical support for Moscow in its offensive, including allowing Russia to use Belarusian territory to launch operations.
Russia Summons U.S. Ambassador After Biden Calls Putin A 'War Criminal'
Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan over recent comments by President Joe Biden calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" for Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The ministry said in a statement on March 21 that it issued a démarche and handed a note of protest to Sullivan "in connection with the recent unacceptable remarks by the head of the White House, Joe Biden, regarding the president of Russia."
"Such statements by the American president, which are not worthy of a high-ranking statesman, have put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture," the statement added.
Biden called Putin a "war criminal" when talking to journalists on March 16.
A day later, he referred to Putin as a "pure thug" and a "murderous dictator," though he did not repeat the "war criminal" accusation.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at the time that Biden was "speaking from his heart" after seeing images on television of the "barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through his invasion of a foreign country."
Since Putin launched the large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, several civilian targets -- including hospitals, schools, apartment buildings, and other civic structures -- have been hit by Russian air attacks.
Russia denies targeting civilians, despite ample evidence to the contrary as documented by media and in eyewitness accounts and social media videos from inside Ukraine.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe Celebrates Reunion With Family But Still Seeks Freedom For Others Held In Iran
A British-Iranian woman released from a prison in Tehran last week has appealed for the release of another prisoner, Morad Tahbaz, whose family says is now on a hunger strike after being left out of the deal that brought her and another dual national home.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told journalists on March 21 that her relief at being released following six years of detention in Iran was tempered by reports that Morad Tahbaz, an environmentalist who holds British, U.S., and Iranian passports, was again being held by authorities after temporarily being furloughed.
“I believe that the meaning of freedom is never going to be complete as to such time that all of us who are unjustly detained in Iran are reunited with our families,’’ she said at a news conference where Tahbaz’s daughter was present.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, a British-Iranian retiree, arrived back in Britain on March 17 after being released a day earlier.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taking her daughter to see her family in 2016 when she was arrested and convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment. She was sentenced to five years in jail and spent four of those years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and one under house arrest.
Ashoori was sentenced in 2019 to 10 years in prison after being convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and another two years for "acquiring illegitimate wealth."
Both have denied any wrongdoing.
The release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact. Negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled over Russia’s demand that its trade with Iran be guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
After the release of the two prisoners, British officials said they had resolved what they called a parallel issue -- repaying a 400 million pound ($526 million) debt to Iran dating back to 1979 due to an unfulfilled purchase of tanks.
On the same day Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori were released, Tahbaz, who was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists, gained his freedom as well.
However, the British Foreign Ministry said Tahbaz was taken back to prison on March 18 to be fitted with a tracking bracelet.
Tahbaz's daughter, Roxanne, told the March 21 news conference that since then her father's whereabouts have been unclear and that "we've only just found out...that he's been returned to the prison."
Tahrane Tahbaz, Morad's sister, said in an interview with the BBC that she hasn't heard from her brother since he was taken back into custody.
"We have heard through a relative just a few hours ago that he's been taken from the prison...to an undisclosed location and that he's gone on hunger strike," she added.
"Frankly, for four years we were led to believe that he would be part of the deal when it was made," she said. "And that's what we were told. And the deal was made, the money was paid...And he wasn't part of the deal -- and he's still there -- and we're very worried."
- By Current Time
Holocaust Survivor, 96, Killed In Russian Bombing Of Kharkiv
A 96-year-old survivor of the World War II-era Nazi concentration camps has been killed by Russian shelling in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv.
The Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorial said on March 21 that the vice president of the Buchenwald-Dora International Committee, Borys Romanchenko, had died after a Russian bomb hit his apartment block in Kharkiv on March 18.
"We are stunned," the foundation said.
Romanchenko was captured by Nazi troops and sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp in in 1942.
Until the war ended, he spent time in concentration camps in Peenemunde, Dora-Mittelbau, and Bergen-Belsen.
For many years, Romanchenko took active part in public events to commemorate victims of the Holocaust.
Yuz Aleshkovsky, Author Of Songs, Books About Soviet Gulag, Dies At 92
Yuz Aleshkovsky, one of the Soviet Union's best-known dissident writers, has died in the United States at the age of 92.
Aleshkovsky's son, Aleksei Aleshkovsky, said on March 21 that his father had died in Tampa, Florida.
Generations of Soviet citizens knew Aleshkovsky's popular songs, such as Comrade Stalin, You Are Big Scholar, even though they were not officially allowed to be performed.
Aleshkovsky was born in Siberia and was sentenced to four years in prison in 1949 while serving in the Soviet Army on a charge of car hijacking. Aleshkovsky drew from his years of experience in the Soviet prison system to write his songs and books.
Although his works about life in Soviet prisons were not allowed to be officially staged, they became very popular across the country. People learned them by heart and distributed them via audiotapes, even though few knew who the author was.
Later, Aleshkovsky became known for several children's books, as well as for scripts he wrote for movies for teenagers in the 1970s.
After his verses about the gulag system were published in an underground samizdat publication, Aleshkovsky was forced to emigrate to Austria and then eventually to the United States.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Aleshkovsky would visit Russia and take part in various television projects. In 1995, he and a popular Russian rock musician, Andrei Makarevich, recorded an album titled Okurochek (A Little Cigarette Butt).
Aleshkovsky also participated in dozens of radio programs for RFE/RL's Russian Service.
Former RFE/RL Freelance Journalist Summoned For Questioning In Kaliningrad
KALININGRAD, Russia -- A freelance journalist who formerly worked with RFE/RL's North.Realities in the city of Kaliningrad has been summoned to the prosecutor's office over her online articles.
Yulia Paramonova told RFE/RL that officers questioned her on March 21 in relation to an extremism case, although she says they did not clarify any details of the case.
"They asked me how long I worked [for North.Realities], what materials I published, stressing the political issues my materials covered. I told them that I mainly covered news and wrote longer items that derived from the news, which were of a social, economic, and political nature," Paramonova said, adding that the officers declined to explained exactly why she was being questioned.
Paramonova informed the officers that she had stopped working as a freelance correspondent for North.Realities as of March 1.
She was also asked about salaries and honorariums of journalists working for RFE/RL, a question she refused to answer, citing the country's constitution.
The officers mentioned that she worked for a media outlet that had been officially added to the so-called "foreign agents" list, Paramonova said.
"I think that they are working on a list of 'national traitors,' enemies of the people. My lawyer and I must be on that list," Paramonova said.
Several media outlets reported on March 21 that a former correspondent at another RFE/RL online project, Siberia.Realities, was detained on unknown charges. Andrei Novashov was detained after his home was searched in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.
The clampdown on media and journalists has intensified across Russia after Kremlin unleashed war in Ukraine on February 24.
Russian Court Labels Meta Platforms 'Extremist,' Effectively Outlawing Facebook, Instagram
A court in Moscow has ruled to label Meta Platforms an “extremist organization," a move that effectively outlaws its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.
The Tver district court, ignoring a plea by Meta's lawyers to postpone the hearing to give them time to respond in the case, said on March 21 that its ruling takes effect “immediately.”
The designation, according to prosecutors, will only outlaw Facebook and Instagram and not Meta's WhatsApp messaging platform, since it is not a public platform.
State prosecutors filed the request after news surfaced that Meta Platforms was permitting Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers after Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
In court, they said Meta "deliberately allowed hate speech against Russians, which created an alternative reality in which any pro-Russian position was suppressed and hatred was incited.”
There was no immediate reaction to the ruling on Meta's corporate media page or on any of its social media sites.
According to Reuters, Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On March 10, Meta said that as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, "we have temporarily made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules like violent speech such as, 'Death to the Russian invaders.'"
It added that the company "still won't allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians."
Russian authorities had already blocked access to Facebook after it blocked some posts by state-owned media outlets.
Prosecutors said at the trial that Russians who still have accounts with the services will not face legal liability. But some human rights lawyers have warned that such promises may not be honored.
Moscow has been taking moves to limit access to independent media, including social media, over the past year.
EU Ministers Discuss Further Russia Sanctions
Foreign and defense ministers from the European Union are meeting in Brussels to discuss more sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The ministers from the bloc's 27 members are also discussing emergency aid and military cooperation during their March 21 meeting.
A decision on further sanctions "is going to dominate and it's not going to be easy," an EU diplomat said ahead of the meeting, with the divisive question of a ban on Russian energy imports still unresolved.
The meeting comes ahead of a flurry of contacts between Western allies over Ukraine: An EU summit, a NATO summit, and G7 talks are all planned for later in the week.
Poland and the Baltic states are pushing for tougher sanctions including an EU ban on Russian oil and gas imports. However, Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and some other EU member states are resisting.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 21 that Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance.
Poland also wants more emphasis on NATO in a common defense strategy, EU diplomats told the dpa news agency.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is to brief the EU ministers on the current situation in the conflict. Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu is also attending.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Kyiv Mayor Announces New 35-Hour Curfew From Late March 21
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced a new 35-hour curfew for the Ukrainian capital from later on March 21.
The former boxing champion said in a statement on Telegram that the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. local time on March 21 and last until 7 a.m. on March 23.
Klitschko said shops, pharmacies, and gas stations would not open on March 22. Parts of the city have come under fire repeatedly from Russian forces.
"I ask everyone to stay at home -- or in shelters when the alarm sounds," Klitschko said.
Klitschko announced the first 35-hour curfew on March 15.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Pentagon Accuses Russia Of 'War Crimes,' Vows To Assist With Evidence Collection
The U.S. military accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in their bloody invasion of Ukraine, echoing comments made by President Joe Biden and by European Union and Ukrainian officials.
"We certainly see clear evidence that Russian forces are committing war crimes and we are helping with the collecting of evidence of that," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing on March 21.
"But there's investigative processes that are going to go on, and we're going to let that happen. We're going to contribute to that investigative process,” he said. “As for what would come out of that, that's not a decision that the Pentagon leadership would make."
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague generally prosecutes alleged war crimes.
The Pentagon accused the Kremlin of carrying out indiscriminate attacks as part of an intentional strategy in the conflict.
The Pentagon comments follow remarks by Biden, who said he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “war criminal” for actions in Ukraine and by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who said that what Russian forces were doing in their assault on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol “is a massive war crime.”
Russian forces continued their campaign to seize Mariupol on March 21, with bombing reducing much of the city to rubble amid thousands of casualties among civilians.
Russia began its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and has hit military and civilian areas in many major cities, including Kyiv, the capital, and Kharkiv, leading to widespread condemnation from world leaders and street protests in many cities.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
As Accusations Of Russian War Crimes Mount, Mariupol Defenders Struggle To Hold Off Invasion
Amid growing accusations of war crimes, Ukrainian forces and residents of Mariupol have continued what the government called their "heroic" resistance to a brutal Russian attack as the Ukrainian president restated his call for peace talks even as he took a defiant stand against the Kremlin's surrender ultimatums.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
As Mariupol's Ukrainian defenders battled to stave off the deadly onslaught on March 21, Russian forces intensified and broadened their attacks elsewhere, including on the capital, Kyiv, where an air strike on a shopping mall and nearby apartment building killed at least eight people.
Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remained defiant as Kyiv rejected a Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol, saying Ukraine could never give up the strategic port or other cities, including Kharkiv and the capital.
In comments to local media on March 21, Zelenskiy accused Moscow of trying to "destroy" his country. "Ukraine cannot fulfill Russian ultimatums," he said. "We should be destroyed first, then their ultimatum would be fulfilled."
He said the Russians wanted Ukraine to "hand over" the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol but that neither the Ukrainian people "nor me, as president, can do this."
In an interview with news site Suspilne on March 21, Zelenskiy restated his insistence on the need to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in any format" to end the fighting.
"I believe that without this meeting, it is impossible to fully understand what they are ready for in order to stop the war," said Zelenskiy, who added that any compromises made in talks with Russians would be put before the Ukrainian people in a referendum.
But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on March 21 that "significant progress" in the peace talks between negotiators is needed before a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy would be a possibility.
Russia has for the past two weeks attempted to encircle Mariupol, an important port on the Sea of Azov. It is seeking to take control of the city, allowing it to link Crimea -- which it seized in 2014 -- with territory controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
At least 2,300 people have died in Mariupol, some buried in mass graves, authorities have said.
On March 20, an attack destroyed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the city. There was no immediate report on casualties, but authorities fear many people could still be under the rubble.
WATCH: Russian troops occupying the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson fired live rounds and stun grenades at peaceful protesters. Amateur video showed at least one person being wounded.
That attack came after Russian air strikes on March 16 flattened a theater in Mariupol where civilians were also sheltering. City authorities said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris.
In addition, Russian forces have been accused of bombing a maternity hospital in the city, where an estimated 90 percent of the buildings have been damaged or destroyed.
The U.S. military on March 21 accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in their bloody invasion of Ukraine.
"We certainly see clear evidence that Russian forces are committing war crimes and we are helping with the collecting of evidence of that," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.
Earlier, Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said that "what's happening now in Mariupol is a massive war crime, destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody."
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov hailed Mariupol's "heroic defenders" after authorities rejected an ultimatum by Russia to give up the besieged city as of 5 a.m., saying there was “no question of any surrender.”
Reznikov said their resistance was slowing the progress of Russia's military and disrupting attempts to subjugate other Ukrainian cities.
"By virtue of their dedication and superhuman courage, tens of thousands of lives throughout Ukraine were saved. Today, Mariupol is saving Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa," he said.
Residents of Mariupol, which had a population of 400,000 before the war broke out, have for the past two weeks been trapped without basic supplies, such as water, food, and fuel.
In Kyiv, air strikes hit the Retroville shopping mall in the northwest outskirts of the capital late on March 20, killing at least eight people. The mall, surrounded by several high-rise apartment buildings in the Podil neighborhood of Kyiv, was still smoldering on the morning of March 21.
RFE/RL correspondents saw devastating scenes in the area, with workers attempting rescue efforts as ambulances, police, and firefighters converged on the area.
One man, who said he lives about a kilometer away, told RFE/RL: “I have never felt the earth shake like that. It was a powerful explosion."
“They are killing my city. They are killing the place where I live,” he added.
Hours after the attack, Vitali Klitschko, the Ukrainian capital's mayor, announced a new 35-hour curfew to come into force at 8 p.m. on March 21.
Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, but Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
Poland and the Baltics are pushing for tougher sanctions, including an EU ban on Russian oil and gas imports. However, Germany, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas, and some other EU member states are resisting.
WATCH: People in Kyiv voiced shock after a massive Russian air strike destroyed a shopping mall and also hit residential buildings. At least eight people were reported to have been killed.
Peskov said Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent's energy balance.
The Russian military claimed that it had for the first time in combat used its state-of-the-art hypersonic missile to hit particularly important targets in Ukraine, a move widely condemned in the West.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said on March 21 that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile “has proven its efficiency in destroying heavily fortified special facilities.”
Russia has denied targeting civilians, despite incontrovertible evidence of deadly attacks on nonmilitary sites.
Observers have speculated that Russian military momentum has been stopped by Ukrainian forces in many parts of the country and that the sides could be heading for a long, protracted stalemate in the war.
Filippo Grandi, head of the UN's refugee agency said on March 20 that at least 10 million of Ukraine's population of 44 million people have fled their homes.
About 3.4 million have fled across Ukraine's borders to neighboring countries, with the bulk of them arriving in NATO and European Union member Poland.
With reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, BBC, and Reuters
Ukraine To Send Dozens Of Buses To Help Evacuate Residents Of Embattled Mariupol
Ukraine’s central government plans to send dozens of buses to the southern port city of Mariupol to aid the evacuation of refugees from fighting there amid a continuing onslaught by invading Russian forces.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said nearly 50 buses were set to arrive in the city on March 21.
She said that 3,985 people were evacuated on March 20 from Mariupol to the city of Zaporizhzhya about 225 kilometers away.
Overall, she said, 7,295 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on March 20, with four out of the seven planned routes working.
An estimated 350,000 people remain in besieged Mariupol, which Russia is seeking to seize to establish a link between Crimea -- which it seized in 2014 -- to connect with territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Municipal officials report a humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol, with residents trapped without basic services, such as water, food, and fuel, as fighting rages in the city.
According to Russian state media, Moscow has agreed to open “humanitarian corridors” for two hours on March 21.
Moscow has agreed to allow residents to leave cities in the past, but residents have reported Russian attacks on some of the evacuation routes.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Deputy Commander Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Reportedly Killed In Action
The deputy commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been killed in battle near the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, the Kremlin-installed governor of the Russia-occupied city of Sevastopol said.
"Captain 1st Rank Andrei Nikolayevich Paly was killed in the fighting [near Mariupol]," Mikhail Razvozhayev said on his Telegram channel.
Reports said the general was 51 years old.
The Russian Navy did not respond to a request for comment.
Sevastopol, a port city on the Crimea Peninsula, is the base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Crimea was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014.
If confirmed, it would mark the latest fatality among Russia’s top military officers following reports of several being killed in action during the invasion of Ukraine.
On March 19, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that the commander of the Russian Eighth Army, Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev, had been killed at the Chornobaivka airfield near the city of Kherson.
The Ukrainian Presidency at the time said the general was the fifth top-ranking officer killed since the invasion began on February 24, an unprecedented number of fatalities among a military leadership in such a short period of time.
The claims could not be independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters
'Propaganda On State Channels': Anti-War TV Editor Says Many Russians Oppose 'Putin's War'
The Moscow TV editor who protested the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine during a live state TV newscast says many Russians oppose Vladimir Putin’s decision to go to war and she called on them to speak up against the military action.
“You know, first of all, I want to say to everyone: The Russian people are really against the war,” Marina Ovsyannikova said in an interview broadcast on March 20 on ABC in the United States.
“It’s Putin’s war, not the Russian people’s war,” she said, speaking from Moscow through a translator.
On March 14, Ovsyannikova appeared suddenly behind the host of Vremya on Russia's Channel One newscast holding a poster reading “NO WAR" in English and "Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you,” in Russian.
The bottom line of the poster said “Russians against war” in English. She also shouted "Stop the war. No to war."
She could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report.
She was later fined on a charge of calling for unsanctioned protests, although it is not clear what other charges she might still face in criminal courts.
She has since turned down an offer of asylum by French authorities.
Speaking from Moscow through an interpreter, she said: "I have publicly refused to take political asylum in France because I am a patriot. I don't want to immigrate and lose another 10 years of my life to assimilate in some other country."
She told ABC that her protest was a "spontaneous" decision but that her feelings of dissatisfaction with the government had been growing for years. She added that many of her colleagues had the same feelings.
"The propaganda on our state channels was becoming more and more distorted, and the pressure that has been applied in Russian politics could not leave us indifferent," she said.
"When I spoke to my friends and colleagues, everyone until the last moment could not believe that such a thing could happen -- that this gruesome war could take place," she said.
"As soon as the war began, I could not sleep, I could not eat. I came to work, and after a week of coverage of this situation, the atmosphere on [Channel One] was so unpleasant that I realized I could not go back there."
Ovsyannikova, who has resigned her job, said she hoped to "maybe stimulate some people to speak up against the war."
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, ABC, MSN, and AFP
Zelenskiy References Holocaust In Address To Israeli Legislators
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Israel that now was the time for the country to clearly express support for Ukraine and end its attempt to remain neutral following Russia’s invasion of his country.
Zelenskiy, who has often highlighted his Jewish background, spoke on March 20 to Israeli lawmakers by videoconference in the latest such speech to foreign legislatures, including to the U.S. Congress, the British House of Commons, and the German Bundestag.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Ukraine Live Briefing gives you all of the latest on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. The Live Briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
Zelenskiy at several points compared Russia’s aggression to the Holocaust and said that "Ukraine made the choice to save Jews 80 years ago."
"Now it's time for Israel to make its choice," he told Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.
Zelenskiy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to carry out a “final solution” against Ukraine -- using the term utilized by Nazi Germany for its genocide of some 6 million Jews during World War II.
Zelenskiy also pointed out that a Russian missile attack recently struck Babyn Yar in Ukraine, where more than 30,000 Jews were slaughtered by the Nazis over two days in 1941.
“You know what this place means, where the victims of the Holocaust are buried,” he said of the site that is now Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government has sought to maintain neutrality in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, citing his nation’s close ties to both countries.
Bennett has sought to mediate between the two sides and has held phone talks with Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also met with Putin in Moscow on March 5.
In his remarks, Zelenskiy suggested that Bennett’s efforts to mediate had been a mistake.
"We can mediate between states but not between good and evil," Zelenskiy said.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iran Forces Furloughed U.S-British National Back To Prison, Lawyer Says
A dual U.S.-British citizen who was temporarily furloughed from an Iranian prison just days ago has been returned to jail, his family and lawyer said on March 20.
Morad Tahbaz, a 66-year-old environmentalist, was released on March 16, the same day as two high-profile British citizens who had been detained for more than five years were freed and flown home to Britain.
But his lawyer said that Iranian security officers had forced Tahbaz -- who also has Iranian citizenship -- to return to Iran’s notorious Evin Prison.
“Unfortunately, we have no idea if or when he is going to be released,” Hojjat Kermani told the AP. “He is back in Evin for the time being.”
It was not immediately clear if Tahbaz’s return to prison was a temporary move or if he would be required to serve the final years of his 10-year sentence.
British and U.S. officials said they had been told he was returning to prison only to have an ankle tag attached, but his lawyer and family said they had no information on that.
Tahbaz's family said they had received "devastating news" that he had been returned to prison.
"We the family are distraught at this moment," they said in a statement.
British-Iranians Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori arrived in Britain on March 17 after being released from Iranian prisons following more than five years of detention.
The United States, Britain, and other countries have sought to secure the release of dozens of dual nationals detained by Iran. Family members and human rights activists have accused Tehran of arresting the dual nationals on trumped-up charges to squeeze concessions out of Western nations.
The release of Tahbaz, Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori was reached as world leaders try to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact. Negotiations on renewing the deal have stalled over Russia’s demand that its trade with Iran be guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Tahbaz, a board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of compiling classified information while pretending to carry out environmental work.
Tahbaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the others on vague allegations of spying for the United States and undermining Iranian security.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on March 16 said Tahbaz had been released to his home in Tehran on furlough.
Iranian officials did not respond to requests for comment and did not acknowledge his return to prison.
The British Foreign Office said: "We hope to see him returned to his home in the coming hours. Morad Tahbaz is a tri-national, and we are working closely with the United States to secure Morad's permanent release."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, the BBC, and AP
Germany Signs Energy Deal With Qatar As It Seeks To Reduce Reliance On Russian Supplies
Germany says it has reached a long-term energy partnership with the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar as Berlin looks to become less dependent on uncertain Russian energy sources following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
"Although we might still need Russian gas this year, in the future it won't be so any more. And this is only the start," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on March 20 during a visit to Doha.
Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has for years been reliant on energy supplies from Russia and had been reluctant to place sanctions on Moscow following the Kremlin’s aggressive moves in Eastern Europe.
However, after Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has moved closer to the United States and other Western leaders in efforts to punish the Kremlin for its actions and has expressed the need to diversify Germany’s energy purchases.
Scholz announced last month that a key document required for the certification of the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany would be withdrawn, essentially ending the long-awaited but controversial project for now.
In Doha on March 20, Habeck met Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the two discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, with a focus on the energy sector, Qatar said in a statement.
Qatar is the world's top exporter of liquefied natural gas and has the third-largest gas reserves after Russia and Iran.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Pope Condemns 'Violent Aggression' Against Ukraine, But Doesn't Mention Russia By Name
Pope Francis, in some of his harshest implied criticism yet of Russia, decried the “violent aggression” against Ukraine and said there was no justification for the “senseless massacre” that is occurring in the besieged country.
"The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," the pontiff told about 30,000 people in St. Peter's Square during his weekly address on March 20.
"It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated," said the pope. Francis has so far avoided mentioning Russia by name, continuing a tradition in which the pontiff refrains from condemning by name one side or the other in a war.
"There is no justification for this," he said.
"I beg all the players in the international community to truly commit themselves to stopping this repugnant war," the pope said.
"Even this week, missiles and bombs hit civilians, the elderly, children, and pregnant mothers," he said.
Russia denies targeting civilians, despite widespread evidence of deadly attacks on nonmilitary sites, many of them documented by RFE/RL correspondents.
Francis on March 19 visited a Vatican-run Rome hospital that is treating children wounded in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Railways Chief Says 'Honest' Belarusians Are Cutting Russian Supplies By Train2
Russia Breaks Off WWII Peace Talks Over Japan's Stance On Ukraine Invasion3
Communication Breakdown: How Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Bogged Down4
Belarus's Ambassador Offered '30 Pieces Of Silver' As He Left Ukraine5
Ukrainian Team Collects Dead Russian Soldiers To Exchange For Ukrainian POWs6
Telegram Trap: Minsk Snares Belarusians Seeking To Fight For Ukraine7
'Spit Them Out': Across Russia, Security Forces Act On Putin's Condemnation Of 'Scum And Traitors'8
Deputy Commander Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Reportedly Killed In Action9
Russian Troops Open Fire On Ukrainian Protesters In Kherson10
Russian Actress Chulpan Khamatova In Exile Following Criticism Of Ukraine War
Subscribe