Japan's Abe to Visit Iran Soon To Help Ease Tensions With U.S.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Iran in the near future, Japan's government spokesman has said, as Tokyo hopes to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.



Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga did not give the dates or other details of the trip at a press briefing on June 6.



However, Japanese media said Abe was set to travel from June 12 to June 14 and meet with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rohani.



The trip would be the first by a Japanese prime minister to Iran in more than four decades.



Tokyo is one of the closest U.S. allies in Asia and also has good ties with Tehran.



Relations between Tehran and Washington have plummeted since the United States one year ago pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran.



Since then, Washington has reimposed sanctions, stepped up its rhetoric, and beefed up its military presence in the Middle East, raising fears of a possible armed conflict.



On a visit to Japan last month, U.S. president Donald Trump appeared to endorse a mission where Abe would serve as an intermediary between Iran and the United States.



Trump noted that Abe has a "very good relationship with Iran," amid Japanese media reports saying that the Japanese leader was considering a visit to the Middle Eastern country.



"That would be fine. Nobody wants to see terrible things happen. Especially me," he added.



Abe also hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in May. During his visit, Zarif expressed hope that Japan and other U.S. allies will take "practical measures in order to maintain this valuable international agreement."



Abe has expressed support for the Iran nuclear deal that curbed the country's nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.



U.S. officials have signaled that Washington is open for dialogue with the Iranian leadership while insisting that force remains an option.



In a television interview on June 5, Trump was asked whether he thought military action against Iran might be needed.



"There's always a chance. Do I want to? No. I'd rather not. But there's always a chance," he answered.



In May 2018, Trump announced he was pulling the United States out of the Iran nuclear accord, arguing that the terms were not tough enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and did not address the country's missile program or its support for militants in the region.

Iran has denied it supports insurgent activity and said its nuclear program was strictly for civilian energy purposes.

With reporting by Bloomberg, Reuters, AFP, and dpa