Jill Biden To Meet Ukrainian Refugees During Romania, Slovakia Trip

A three-day cease-fire announced by Russia was due to begin on May 5 in the morning to allow the evacuation of civilians still trapped in the devastated Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol a day after the Ukrainian military said "bloody battles" were being fought in the strategic Sea of Azov port city.

Russia's announcement, which came after more than 300 people were evacuated from other parts of Mariupol, was met with skepticism, as previous cease-fires failed repeatedly, with Ukraine accusing Russian forces of continuing their attacks.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

On the sanctions front, the European Union on May 4 unveiled a proposal to ban Russian oil imports by the end of the year, a move immediately rejected by Hungary -- whose right-wing leader Viktor Orban is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest EU partner -- and several other bloc members that depend heavily on Russian energy imports.

Russia's Defense Ministry announced a daytime cease-fire for three days to evacuate civilians from Azovstal.

"The Russian armed forces will open a humanitarian corridor from 08:00 to 18:00 Moscow time on May 5, 6, and 7 from the site of the Azovstal metallurgical plant to evacuate civilians," the ministry said.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price voiced reservations about the cease-fire, saying Moscow had repeatedly violated such announcements in the past.

Meanwhile, Denys Prokopenko, the commander of the Azov Regiment, vowed to never surrender the plant.

There was heavy fighting as Russian forces broke into the territory of the plant, Prokopenko said on Telegram. The situation at the plant is extremely difficult and the Ukrainian military continues to defend itself, he said in a social media post.

David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation that has held now-stalled peace talks with Russia, told RFE/RL that Ukrainian authorities have contact with the defenders at the plant, despite earlier reports that contact had been lost.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied reports that Russian troops had stormed the plant.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced "another small victory," saying that 344 women, children, and elderly people were evacuated safely from Mariupol on May 4.

Vereshchuk thanked UN workers and the International Committee of the Red Cross for their support in the operation. The UN confirmed that more than 300 civilians were receiving humanitarian assistance in Zaporizhzhya.

"Many came with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, and we will now support them during this difficult time, including with much -- needed psychological support," the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

The UN said its work to guarantee safe passage for civilians would continue.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to help save the lives of the remaining Ukrainians trapped in the sprawling industrial complex.

"The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelensky told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a phone call on May 4.

He called on the UN to "assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal," a statement from his office said.

The EU said its sixth sanctions package comprises a phaseout of the import of Russian crude and refined oil products by the end of the year. It was formally proposed despite pushback from EU members that are heavily dependent on Russian energy imports. Shortly after the announcement Slovakia, Hungary, and Bulgaria said they would seek exemptions from the embargo.

The measures require approval from all 27 EU countries to take effect.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said EU countries blocking an oil embargo would be "complicit" in Russia's crimes in Ukraine.

“Whatever their arguments are, if they oppose (the) oil embargo, it means one thing: they play on the Russian side. They share responsibility for everything Russia does in Ukraine, full stop,” Kuleba said in a video posted on Twitter.

The European Union accounts for nearly a half of Russia's crude and refined oil products. But the Kremlin, in a first reaction to the EU announcement, put on a brave face, warning that the embargo is a "double-edged sword" and that the EU consumers will pay the price.

The EU also proposed that Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, and two other major banks be disconnected from the SWIFT international banking payment system.

The EU will also ban three Russian state-owned broadcasters, she said, without naming the channels directly.

On the battlefront, five civilians have been killed by shelling from Russian forces in Ukraine's Luhansk region in the past 24 hours, governor Serhiy Gaidai said on May 5.

In neighboring Belarus, the armed forces began "surprise" large-scale drills on May 4 to test their combat readiness, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

The British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on May 8 that Russia will likely attempt to "inflate the threat" posed by the Belarusian military's exercises with the aim of fixing the Ukrainian forces in the Belarus border area to prevent them from being deployed to the front line in eastern Ukraine.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, and AFP