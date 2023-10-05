Award-Winning Journalist And RFE/RL Contributor Missing In Russian-Occupied Territory

Russian and Ukrainian forces overnight exchanged drone strikes that caused infrastructure damage in central Ukraine and extensive blackouts in a Russian border region, the two sides reported early on October 5.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 24 out of the 29 Iranian drones launched from Crimea on the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolayiv, and on the central Kirovohrad region, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in a statement.

"Twenty-four Shahed-131/136 drones were destroyed by the Air Force in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces," the military said on Telegram. It added that the attack damaged an infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad region and caused a fire which had been put out.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine, electricity was cut off in some areas following a Ukrainian drone strike overnight, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said early on October 5.

"There are power outages. Emergency crews have begun restoring the electricity supply," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.

Starovoit said the strike targeted the region's Sudzhansky, Korenevsky, and Glushkovsky districts that border Ukraine's Sumy region. The SHOT Telegram channel, citing sources, said 67 settlements were left without electricity. The information could not be independently verified.

Russia, which has launched countless deadly drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year, has been in recent months subjected itself to increasingly frequent aerial and naval drone strikes targeting regions close to the border and even Moscow.

On October 4, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defense had shot down 31 Ukrainian drones and prevented the landing in Crimea of a Ukrainian speedboat carrying a commando team. The information could not be independently confirmed.

On the diplomatic front, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainians will "do everything" in their power to prevail over invading Russian forces despite all difficulties as U.S. President Joe Biden said he plans a “major speech” soon on the importance of continuing Western aid for Ukraine. The White House did not specify when such remarks might come.



Biden, in comments to reporters, expressed concerns that U.S. aid to Ukraine could be hurt by the current chaos in Congress, but he said he saw a path to deliver aid even if support for Kyiv falters among some lawmakers, particularly Republicans.

"It doesn't worry me," Biden said about some hesitancy toward Ukraine aid. "I know there is a majority of members of the House and Senate and both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine."

Zelenskiy also said Russia was weaker than at the start of the invasion in February 2022 and was trying to freeze the conflict.

"There is fatigue, but we will do everything to win against the enemy, and our counteroffensive goes ahead, even if slowly we do everything to repel the enemy," Zelenskiy told Italian news station SkyTg24 on October 4.

Despite growing signs of war fatigue in the U.S. Congress and in some European Union countries, Zelenskiy said Kyiv still sees support in Washington and said he hoped to discuss with EU leaders ways to improve Ukraine's air-defense systems ahead of the cold season, when fresh Russian strikes are expected on the country's energy infrastructure.

In Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on October 4 urged Western allies to continue supplying Ukraine with weapons.

"I say this to our allies: If we give President Zelenskiy the tools, the Ukrainians will finish the job," Sunak told the Conservative party conference in northern England.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting with Russian troops in the east and south, the military said, amid a seesaw of offensive and defensive actions by both sides in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhya regions.

