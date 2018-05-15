Journalist With Russian State News Agency Detained, Office Searched In Kyiv

KYIV -- Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officers have searched the office of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti's branch in Ukraine and detained a journalist, accusing the media outlet of participating in a "hybrid information war" against Kyiv.

Colleagues at RIA Novosti-Ukraina said that Kirill Vyshinsky, a Russian citizen, was detained near his home in Kyiv on May 15.

SBU spokeswoman Olena Hitlyanska confirmed to RFE/RL that Vyshinsky was detained but gave no details.

Hitlyanska wrote earlier on Facebook that the news agency's office in the Ukrainian capital were searched.

Hitlyanska wrote that the SBU and prosecutors had "uncovered the activities" of a Russian-controlled network of media outlets that has been "used by the aggressor country to conduct a hybrid information war against Ukraine."

She said that more details would be made public later.

Ties between Moscow and Kyiv have been severely damaged by Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in a war that has killed more than 10,300 people in eastern Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government is wary of Russian media and entertainment, accusing Moscow of distributing disinformation aimed at sowing tension and destabilizing the country.

Kyiv has banned more than a dozen Russian television channels since 2014, accusing them of spreading propaganda.

Ukraine drew criticism from media freedom advocates in 2017 for the deportation of a correspondent for Russia's state-run Channel One television.

With reporting by RIA Novosti, UNIAN, TASS, and pravda.ua

