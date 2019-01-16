Journalist Working For Iran's Press TV Reportedly Detained In U.S.

U.S. authorities have detained a journalist and television presenter working for Iran's English-language Press TV on unspecified charges, the state-run broadcaster reported on January 16.



Press TV said Marziyeh Hashemi was detained on January 13 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in the state of Missouri.



The American-born journalist was later transferred by the FBI to a detention facility in Washington, D.C., “although no formal charges have been pressed against her," according to the broadcaster.



It added that Hashemi was in the United States to “visit her ill brother and other relatives.”



FBI officials were not immediately available for comment.



Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been high since President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States was pulling out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.



The agreement between Iran and six world powers lifted crippling sanctions in exchange for Tehran curtailing its nuclear activities.

