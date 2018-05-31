Judge Dismisses Kaspersky Bid To Overturn U.S. Ban On Its Software

A U.S. judge has dismissed lawsuits by Russia's Kaspersky Lab that sought to overturn bans on the use of its software in U.S. government computers.

The company said it would appeal the rulings by a U.S. district court in Washington on May 30, which leave in place prohibitions ordered by the U.S. Congress and imposed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The bans were issued last year in response to allegations by U.S. intelligence and security officials that the company's software could be used by Russian spies and threaten national security.

Kaspersky called the bans "unconstitutional" and "unfair," claiming they were not based on any "meaningful fact finding" by the U.S. government.

In the lawsuits, the company stressed that the U.S. government has never produced any evidence that it actually committed any wrongdoing or that its products were misused by Russia.

But U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington said that Kaspersky failed to show that Congress violated constitutional prohibitions on legislation that "determines guilt and inflicts punishment" without fact-finding and other constitutional protections provided in a court trial.

She also dismissed Kaspersky's effort to overturn the government's administrative ban on the company's software, which preceded the congressional ban.

Kaspersky Lab and its founder, Eugene Kaspersky, have repeatedly denied wrongdoing and said the company would not help any government with cyberespionage.

The company filed the lawsuits as part of a campaign to refute allegations that it is vulnerable to Kremlin influence.

Also to dispel fears that the Russian government might be using the company, Kaspersky has said it will open a data center in Switzerland to handle computer security issues affecting its tens of millions of customers in the United States and Europe.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS

