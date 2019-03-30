Judiciary Chief Says Mueller Report Should Be Released To Congress Without Redactions

U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has said that Attorney General William Barr should send Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report to Congress without redactions.

"As I informed the attorney general earlier this week, Congress requires the full and complete Mueller report, without redactions, as well as access to the underlying evidence, by April 2. That deadline still stands," Nadler said in a March 29 statement issued after Barr said he would release the nearly 400-page report by mid-April after redacting sensitive material.

"Our progress is such that I anticipate that we will be in a position to release the report by mid-April, if not sooner," Barr said.

Mueller officially closed his investigation when he submitted the report on March 22. Barr sent a four-page letter to Congress two days later detailing Mueller's "principal conclusions."

The special counsel did not find that the Trump presidential campaign coordinated or conspired with Russia to win the election, Barr wrote, and did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided on their own that Mueller's evidence was insufficient to establish that the president committed obstruction.

Barr said in his letter that some pieces of information must be redacted before the report is released, including secret grand-jury information and intelligence sources that by law cannot be public or might infringe on privacy.

At a rally on March 28 in Michigan, Trump celebrated the end of the investigation and what he called "lies and smears and slander."

Based on Reuters, AFP, and AP