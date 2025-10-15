Pakistan has carried out air strikes in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, locals told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, as fresh fighting erupted between the neighbors.

Explosions were also heard in Kabul, according to city residents who spoke to Radio Azadi.

Unverified footage on social media appeared to show plumes of smoke rising into the sky in the Afghan capital.

The cause of the explosions was not immediately clear.

Fierce fighting erupted between Taliban fighters and Pakistani security forces on October 11-12, leaving dozens dead and key border crossings closed.

The border clashes occurred just days after Pakistan carried out drone strikes in the center of Kabul as well as air strikes in eastern Afghanistan.

The violence has raised fears of a full-blown conflict between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, longtime allies that have fallen out.

More to follow...