Kabul Minibus Bombing Wounds 10

KABUL -- Ten people were wounded when a sticky bomb attached to a minibus carrying government workers detonated in the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials say.



A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said that the vehicle was bringing employees of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to work when the explosion took place on the morning of May 27.



One of those wounded was said to be in critical condition.



No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident, but both the Taliban and Islamic State militants regularly stage attacks in Kabul.



Last week, three people, including a senior cleric, were killed and at least 20 wounded in an explosion during prayers at a mosque in Kabul.

With reporting by AP