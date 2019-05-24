Cleric Killed In Kabul Mosque Blast

One person has been killed and 16 wounded in an explosion at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul, the Afghan Interior Ministry says.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told RFE/RL that the person killed was prayer leader Mawlawi Raihan.

Jan Agha, a district police official, was quoted by the AP news agency as saying the bomb was apparently planted in the microphone used by the mosque leader during Friday Prayers.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group regularly stage attacks in the country's capital.

The Kabul neighborhood where the bombing took place is dominated by ethnic Pashtuns, most of whom are Sunni Muslims.

Raihan was relatively well-known in Kabul, as he appeared frequently on religious shows broadcast on local TV.

With reporting by AP and AFP