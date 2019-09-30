Kalmyks Protest Appointment Of Ex-Separatist Ukrainian Leader As Acting Mayor

ELISTA, Russia -- Hundreds of people have rallied in Elista, the capital of Russia's southwestern Kalmykia region, to protest the appointment of a former leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine as acting city mayor.



Appearing before the protesters on September 29, city council head Nikolai Orzayev defended Dmitry Trapeznikov's appointment, but was forced to leave the scene after protesters angrily interrupted him.



Holding a banner reading "This is our city," the protesters demanded that Trapeznikov be removed from the post by October 1. They also announced that they will begin picketing the city administration building on that date if he has not been dismissed by then.



The Elista city council voted for Trapeznikov as acting mayor on September 26.



Trapeznikov is known as a leader of Russia-backed separatists in his native Donetsk region in Ukraine.

Since 2014, Russia has been supporting separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions in a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people.



In 2018, Trapeznikov was briefly the acting leader of the separatist entity in Donetsk after the assassination of the previous incumbent Aleksandr Zakharchenko.