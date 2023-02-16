News
U.S. Vice President To Discuss Ukraine, China In Talks With Foreign Leaders In Munich
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron during the Munich Security Conference, which will take place February 17-19, a White House official said on February 16. She will also meet the prime ministers of Finland and Sweden to discuss the NATO accession process and will address relations with China in meetings with foreign leaders, the official added. "The vice president will discuss next steps in our support for Ukraine on the battlefield and efforts to impose costs on Russia," said the official.
More News
Afghan Brothers Get Life Terms For Killing Sister In Germany
A German court on February 16 sentenced two Afghan brothers to life in prison for murdering their sister because they disapproved of her lifestyle. The victim, a 34-year-old mother of two identified as Maryam H., was found buried several weeks after going missing from her home in Berlin in July 2021. Surveillance video showed her brothers, Yousuf and Mahdi H., boarding a train dragging a heavy suitcase believed to have contained her body. The judge said the brothers killed the woman "because she was increasingly pulling away from [their] controlling influence."
Slovak Parliament Designates Russia A State Sponsor Of Terrorism
Lawmakers in Slovakia have designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and called its current regime terrorist, yet again condemning Russian aggression against Ukraine and expressing support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The resolution adopted by the National Council on February 16 also condemned Russia's missile strikes against civilians, civil objects, and energy infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as Moscow’s direct and indirect threats to use nuclear weapons in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Notorious Tajik Islamic State Recruiter Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison In Dushanbe
DUSHANBE -- A notorious Islamic State recruiter from Tajikistan, Parviz Saidrahmonov (aka Abu Dovud), was sentenced to 21 years in prison in November on terrorism charges in Dushanbe, Tajik Supreme Court officials said on February 16.
According to the officials, the 35-year-old Saidrahmonov was extradited from Turkey in September and sentenced on November 11 on charges of organizing a terrorist group, extremism, and recruiting mercenaries to fight in a foreign country.
There were no official reports about Saidrahmonov's trial or an explanation for why the Supreme Court announced the sentencing three months after it was handed down. Some media reports cited sources as saying that prosecutors had sought life in prison for him.
Saidrahmonov, who was also suspected of having links to terrorist attacks in Sweden, Russia, and Tajikistan, was a migrant worker in Russia when he left in 2014 for Iraq, where he joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist organization.
He was later captured by Syrian authorities and in mid-2020 disappeared from a prison in the Syrian town of Afrin when Tajikistan was working on his extradition to Dushanbe.
Turkish authorities said later they had Saidrahmonov in their custody.
Tajik authorities have considered the man "one of the most dangerous recruiters to the Islamic State," saying he managed to recruit more than 200 people to the terrorist organization.
Swedish investigators say Saidrahmonov was an accomplice of Rakhmat Akilov, an Uzbek man who drove a hijacked truck down a busy pedestrian street in Stockholm on April 7, 2017, killing five people and injuring 10 others.
Akilov, a rejected asylum seeker in Sweden before the attack, was sentenced to life in prison in June 2018.
Tajik authorities have said that about 2,000 citizens of the Central Asian nation joined the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in 2013-2015. Hundreds of them were killed in the clashes in the Middle East. Some of those who returned to Tajikistan were either sentenced to lengthy prison terms or received amnesty.
Toqaev, Zelenskiy Discuss 'Humanitarian Ties' By Phone
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have discussed "humanitarian ties" between the two nations in a phone call, the Kazakh presidential administration said on February 16, adding that the call was initiated by Kyiv. Toqaev reiterated Astana's position on the resolution of the situation in Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and by diplomatic means. It was the third telephone call between the two leaders since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Kazakhstan has neither supported nor condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Moldova Swears In New Pro-Western Government
A new pro-Western government led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean has been sworn in in Moldova after receiving the backing of 62 lawmakers from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) in the 101-seat parliament.
The vote took place on February 16 less than a week after Recean, 48, was nominated by President Maia Sandu to replace Natalia Gavrilita, whose government resigned following 18 months in office.
Deputies representing opposition socialists and communists demonstrated against the new government and chanted "Shame" and "Anticipated." The Russian-friendly Şhor Party boycotted the session.
The PAS majority in parliament also approved the new government’s program, dubbed Prosperous, Safe, European Moldova, to revive the economy and chart a course toward the European Union.
Among the objectives of the new government are the opening of EU accession negotiations, ensuring order in state institutions, increasing economic development, continuing justice reform, and accelerating the fight against corruption.
"Another priority is peace and stability. We are living in turbulent times, which have never existed before, and together we must face these challenges. We need to invest in our technical and human defense capacity," Recean said.
The policy program itself says Moldovans "want to live in a safe world where international treaties are respected, where problems between countries are resolved through dialogue, [and] where there is respect for small states."
Recean said before the parliamentary vote that his government would include four new ministers who will head the finance, infrastructure, justice, and energy ministries.
Recean was interior minister from 2012 to 2015. Before being tapped to be prime minister, he served as a defense and security adviser to Sandu.
Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to destabilize Moldova. Earlier this week she spoke of an alleged Russian plot that she said was outlined in documents she received from Ukrainian intelligence services. The plot allegedly aimed to topple the country's leadership, stop it joining the EU, and use it in the war against Ukraine.
Russia has denied that it is plotting to destabilize Moldova, calling the claims "completely unfounded and unsubstantiated."
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried stressed in an interview on February 15 with RFE/RL that the United States is "deeply concerned" about reports about the plot and strongly supports Sandu.
With reporting by Reuters
Bosnia-Herzegovina's Parliamentary Body Sworn In With Chairman Who Is Blacklisted By Washington
The House of Peoples, one of two bodies of parliament of Bosnia-Herzegovina, was sworn in on February 16, with a chairman who has been blacklisted by the United States for alleged corruption. Nikola Spiric, an ethnic Serb, was sanctioned by Washington in September 2018. His two deputies will be Kemal Ademovic, the Bosniak representative, and Dragan Covic, the Croat representative. The 42 members of the other bicameral body, the House of Representatives, were sworn in on December 1. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Israeli Foreign Minister Visits Kyiv As Pressure Mounts Over Military Aid
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen traveled to Kyiv on February 16 for the first public visit to Ukraine by a senior Israeli official since Russia's invasion last year. Cohen met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. There were no signs that Israel was preparing to significantly increase its modest support for Ukraine or meet Ukrainian requests to provide weapons. Israel has not imposed sanctions on Russia or Russian officials, shared intelligence, or provided Ukraine with weapons. It has provided humanitarian support to Ukraine, including a field hospital, and pledged to provide defensive air-raid warning systems. To read the original AP story, click here.
In Tit-For-Tat Move, Russia Expels Four Austrian Diplomats
In a tit-for-tat move, Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Austrian Ambassador Werner Almhofer on February 16 and informed him that four diplomats at the Austrian Embassy in Moscow were declared as persona non grata and must leave the country before February 23. The move comes two weeks after Austria ordered four Russian diplomats to leave the country until February 8. European Union member states have cracked down on suspected Russian spies since Moscow launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year.
Explosion At Uzbek Iron Foundry Kills Two Workers
An explosion at an iron foundry in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Namangan has killed two workers and injured one. The Prosecutor-General's spokesman, Hayot Shamsutdinov, said on February 16 that the blast that occurred the previous day had been caused by an abrupt increase of pressure in a steam generator at the industrial facility. Shamsutdinov added that a probe was launched into "the violation of safety regulations that led to deaths." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service. click here.
Another Top Russian Official Found Dead After Apparent Plunge From High-Rise Apartment
A top Russian Defense Ministry official has been found dead after apparently falling from a high-rise apartment building in St. Petersburg, the latest death of a senior official. Marina Yankina, 58, was the head of finance and procurement of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Western Military District. The report of her death on February 16 comes just days after Major General Vladimir Makarov -- who was recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin -- was found dead in a suspected suicide outside of Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By TASS
Duma Lawmakers Back Russia's Exit From Council Of Europe Conventions
Russian lawmakers on February 16 supported the country's withdrawal from 21 conventions of the Council of Europe, in accordance with Moscow's decision last March to leave the Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog. Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko said at the session of the State Duma that Russia will remain party to the Council of Europe conventions on combatting terrorism unless attempts are made to discriminate against it. Russia's departure from the body preempted the country's expulsion following its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by TASS, click here.
Serbian Far-Right Leader Arrested After Nationalists Try To Storm Presidency In Belgrade
BELGRADE -- The leader of a far-right political party in Serbia has been arrested by police in Belgrade after a rally he organized of nationalists turned violent on February 15.
Damjan Knezevic, the head of Narodna Patrola, or People’s Patrol, was detained by police on February 16 along with two other unidentified members of the far-right group. They were charged with inciting violence and weapons violations.
The arrests come a day after hundreds of Serbian nationalists rallied in Belgrade, demanding that President Aleksandar Vucic reject a Western plan to normalize ties with Kosovo and pull out of negotiations.
Shouting “Treason!” and carrying banners reading “No surrender,” the right-wing protesters blocked traffic as they gathered near the Serbian presidency building in central Belgrade.
Some of the estimated 1,000 protesters tore down protective metal fencing around the building at the end of the rally but were prevented by riot police from reaching the entrance.
The protest came amid efforts by U.S. and European Union officials to mediate a solution for the long-standing dispute between Serbia and Kosovo, a former Serbian province whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognize.
WATCH: Police in Belgrade blocked right-wing protesters who attempted to storm the country's presidency building following a rally to mark Serbian Statehood Day.
The crowd shouted "Serbia! Russia!" and symbols of the Russian mercenary group Wagner and the letter Z for the Russian military were visible in the crowd. Some protesters shouted offensive messages about Vucic.
Vucic held a meeting with the security services following the protest and said Serbia would not allow "thugs and extremists with any help from the outside -- the West or the East -- to threaten the constitutional order."
People's Patrol is known for its anti-immigrant actions and events in support of Russia in Belgrade since the Kremlin launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago.
Knezevic in November visited the Wagner Center in Russia, and the organization is behind the drawing of a mural in Belgrade in honor of Wagner.
Despite its status as a candidate for EU membership, Serbia refuses to impose sanctions on Russia and maintains good bilateral relations with Moscow.
U.S. and EU envoys have been pressing Belgrade and Pristina to approve a plan on normalizing relations presented last year under which Belgrade would stop lobbying against Kosovo having a seat in international organizations, including the United Nations.
One of the sticking points in the talks on normalizing relations has been the creation of an association of municipalities in Kosovo with a Serbian majority.
The European Union has expressed its readiness to help Kosovo and Serbia in the talks on forming the association.
EU spokesperson Peter Stano said the dialogue between Kosovo and Serbia is the only platform where ideas and proposals about the association can be discussed.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier in a statement congratulating Serbia as it marked its Statehood Day that Kosovar and Serbian leaders will have to make "difficult compromises" to resolve outstanding issues and normalize their relations.
"I am confident that normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo will bring security and prosperity for Serbia and all citizens of the Western Balkans," Blinken said in the statement.
"Certainly, Serbian and Kosovar leaders will make difficult compromises to achieve these goals, but the rewards for the Serbian people -- and the entire region -- will be vast," Blinken said.
With reporting by AP
Iranian Soccer Great Ali Daei, Who Voiced His Support For Protesters, Cannot Leave The Country
Retired Iranian football great Ali Daei, who has expressed his support for the months-long wave of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, will not be able to attend a FIFA ceremony because he cannot leave the country.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency reported that Daei, who was invited to attend The Best FIFA Football Awards scheduled to be held on February 27 in Switzerland, cannot leave the country.
Daei, 53, a former striker for German football giants Bayern Munich whose 109 goals at the international level went unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him, is one of Iran's most famous soccer players.
Daei previously announced that he had been summoned by the authorities for his comments in support of the protests and had his passport confiscated.
Since the start of nationwide protests following the death of Amini in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, numerous Iranian celebrities and sports personalities have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after voicing support for the protests.
The unrest has put women's rights in Iran and the lack of freedoms in general in Iran in the spotlight.
Authorities have responded to the unrest with a wave of brutal and often deadly repression.
In December, Daei said that an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off.
Another Iranian professional soccer player, Amir Nasr-Azadani, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for "assisting in waging war against God." Nasr-Azadani had faced a potential death sentence.
Ali Karimi, a former soccer player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, has also been a target of the government for his support of the protesters and his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 15 million followers.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described efforts by celebrities to support the protesters as “worthless” and has called for judicial action against them.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
China, Iran Call On Afghanistan To End Restrictions On Women
China and Iran have urged mutual neighbor Afghanistan to end restrictions on women’s work and education. The call came in a joint statement on February 16 issued at the close of a visit to Beijing by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The call is notable coming from Iran’s hard-line Shi'ite Muslim regime, which has been challenged by months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating clothing requirements. Raisi expressed support for China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and claim to self-ruling democratic Taiwan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Chechen Man Detained At Moscow Airport May Face Torture, Rights Group Says
A Chechen man detained at a Moscow airport on his way to the Netherlands has most likely been sent back to Russia's North Caucasus, where he may face torture or even death for being gay, the SK SOS human rights group said on February 16. According to the watchdog, police detained Idris Arsamikov at Domodedovo airport overnight. Arsamikov, who was tortured by police in Chechnya over his sexual orientation in 2018, now lives in the Netherlands. He had briefly visited Chechnya to bury his father, SK SOS says. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Voices 'Deep Concern' Over Proposed Georgian 'Foreign Agent' Media Law
The U.S. State Department has expressed “deep concern” over a draft “foreign agent” media law in the Georgian parliament, saying its adoption could “potentially undermine Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration.”
Speaking to reporters in Washington on February 15, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the proposed legislation “would stigmatize and silence independent voices and citizens of Georgia who are dedicated to building a better future for their own communities.”
Under the proposed legislation, media in Georgia that receive more than 20 percent of their income from foreign sources would need to register as foreign agents.
The legislation was drafted by members of the populist People’s Power, a political party founded in August 2022 by Georgian lawmakers who left the ruling Georgian Dream party. People’s Power, which is critical of U.S. actions in Georgia, currently holds nine seats in Georgia’s 150-seat parliament but supports the ruling majority.
The party introduced its media draft law -- titled On Transparency Of Foreign Influence -- in parliament on February 14 for debate.
It would require all media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from foreign sources to register as “foreign agents” and report their total annual income.
Washington has raised with Tbilisi its concerns over the proposed law, Price said.
“We are deeply concerned about its implications for freedom of speech and democracy in Georgia. We’ve expressed those deep concerns directly to our interlocutors in the government of Georgia,” Price told reporters in Washington.
On September 6, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Georgia needed to speed up reforms in areas such as the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and media freedom before it can be granted the status of a candidate for European Union membership.
In its annual press rankings issued in 2022, Reporters Without Borders ranked Georgia 89th out of 180 countries, a drop from the previous index.
The report said it reflected an “unprecedented” number of physical assaults on journalists in the country in 2021, noting “official interference” undermined efforts undertaken to improve press freedom.
The media watchdog called the press landscape in the country “diverse” but “heavily polarized” and noted media owners “kept their hand” in controlling the editorial content of outlets. It also highlighted a strengthening of regional and community radio stations amid a decline of print media readership and a growth of online news audiences.
Iranian Pharmacy Closed Down After Owner Fails To Observe Hijab Rule
A Tehran pharmacy has been shut down due to its noncompliance with the mandatory hijab law and a criminal case filed against its female owner as Iran enters its fourth month of unrest sparked by the death in police custody of a young woman arrested for "improperly" wearing the hijab.
The head of the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, wrote on Twitter on February 15 that the pharmacy was closed after "its owner disrespected the person who warned her to observe the hijab."
In response, lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh wrote that “it is illegal to close a business on the pretext that one person does not observe the hijab."
Last week, officials sent a letter to trade unions calling for stricter enforcement and adherence to the mandatory hijab in the capital's stores and businesses.
According to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by RFERL’s Radio Farda, the order was issued to trade unions in the capital based on the Hijab and Chastity Law and with the aim of preventing the "spread of the habit of not wearing a hijab."
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran, where the country's Hijab and Chastity Law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published about the closing of businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the owners' and managers' failure to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
Since the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
NATO Chief Tells Turkey It's Time To Ratify Membership For Sweden, Finland
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told Turkey on February 16 that it was time to finally ratify Sweden and Finland's bids to join the Western defense alliance. Stoltenberg arrived in Ankara 10 days after Turkey was hit by a massive earthquake that has claimed nearly 40,000 lives across the country's southeast and in parts of Syria. "In your time of need, NATO stands with Turkey," Stoltenberg said after talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. But he also stressed the urgency of Ankara dropping its resistance to bids by the two Nordic neighbors to join the Western defense alliance. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Founders, Former Editor Of Opposition 'Nexta Live' Telegram Channel Go On Trial In Belarus
Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist who was detained in 2021 after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk, has gone on trial in the high-profile case against the Poland-based Nexta Live Telegram channel.
Nexta Live extensively covered the unprecedented protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and the West say was rigged.
The Minsk regional court started the trial on February 16 of Pratasevich and his two co-defendants, who are being tried in absentia: the Nexta Live Telegram channel's founders, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik.
The defendants are charged with forming and leading an extremist group, insulting strongman leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed to undermine national security.
Putsila was additionally charged with orchestrating the activities of a terrorist organization.
State-run media reported that Pratasevich pleaded guilty to all charges. If convicted, the men may face up to 15 years in prison.
The Prosecutor-General’s Office also said the defendants must pay 30 million rubles (almost $11.9 million) to cover what were labeled as damages that Nexta had inflicted on Belarus.
Pratasevich, who used to work as an editor and a key administrator of the Nexta Live channel on Telegram, fled Belarus in 2019.
In May 2021, he and his then-girlfriend, Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, were arrested after their commercial flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials had conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces and sentenced to six years in prison in May 2022.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka and his regime of extracting video confessions through torture.
In 2017-18, Pratasevich was a Vaclav Havel Journalism fellow in Prague. The Vaclav Havel Journalism Fellowship -- a joint initiative of RFE/RL and the Czech Foreign Ministry -- has been available to aspiring independent journalists in the EU's Eastern Partnership countries and Russia. Pratasevich did not work for RFE/RL either before or after obtaining the fellowship.
Lukashenka has denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were jailed or forced to flee the country in fear of their safety.
Media Watchdog Urges Release Of Azerbaijani Photojournalist
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Azerbaijani authorities to release photojournalist Vali Shukurzade, who was detained on February 4 in Baku. He was charged with hooliganism and disobeying police orders and sentenced to 30 day of administrative detention on February 5. Shukurzade's lawyer told the New York-based CPJ that his appeal was rejected on February 10. "Azerbaijani authorities should release Shukurzade and ensure that members of the press do not face trumped-up charges in retaliation for their work," CPJ said in a statement on February 15.
Armenian Prime Minister Proposes Demilitarized Zone Around Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia has proposed creating a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh with international guarantees as part of its latest peace plan on the breakaway region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has announced.
Speaking at a weekly session of his cabinet on February 15, Pashinian said his country’s latest draft proposal had been forwarded to Azerbaijan and the OSCE Minsk Group, which is tasked with mediating talks between Baku and Yerevan.
Pashinian said he first voiced the idea of a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh on October 31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.
"The creation of a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh with international guarantees has been proposed, as a result of which Nagorno-Karabakh may not need a defense army of that scale. This proposal is still valid, I think,” Pashinian said.
His remarks come amid the latest standoff between the two South Caucasus rivals over a two-month blockade -- led by protesting Azerbaijanis claiming to be environmental activists -- of the Lachin Corridor, the only land route linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenians and others have accused Baku of staging the Lachin protest to put pressure on Yerevan and Karabakh Armenians, noting that spontaneous protests are routinely dispersed quickly by police in Azerbaijan.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in the fighting, which was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
The blocking of the Lachin Corridor has led to sometimes tense standoffs between the protesting Azerbaijanis and Russian troops who are stationed there as part of the 2020 Russia-brokered deal.
Human Rights Watch said on December 21 that the blocking of the Lachin Corridor had disrupted access to essential goods and services for tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians living there.
"Prolonged blocking of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the outside world could lead to dire humanitarian consequences," said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
In August, the Lachin Corridor was the site of more tensions after Baku announced it had finished its section of a new road through the area, paving the way for Azerbaijani troops to take control of villages in the region, and prompting questions over the fate of ethnic Armenians there.
A month later, in September, Nagorno-Karabakh witnessed the most intense fighting since the 44-day war in 2020. Figures released by both sides showed that more than 200 service personnel were killed in the border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Launches Missile Strikes Across Ukraine As Two Sides Announce Prisoner Swap
Ukraine and Russia announced a prisoner exchange on February 16, with each side reporting that 101 prisoners were to be returned. The announcement followed overnight strikes by Russia's military across Ukraine that triggered air alerts and the country's air-defense system, Ukrainian officials reported.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said the exchange involved 100 Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Among the released fighters are defenders of Mariupol, Yermak said on Telegram, adding that many had suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine had returned 101 prisoners of war following talks. The Russian military would fly the released prisoners to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, one of Russia's strikes early on February 16 killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other people, Ukrainian authorities reported.
A missile also struck Ukraine's largest oil refinery. The extent of the damage was unclear.
Russian forces used a variety of missile types, firing 36 in a two-hour period, armed forces commander-in-chief General Valery Zaluzhniy said, adding Ukrainian air-defense batteries had shot down 16 of them.
Writing on Telegram earlier, Yermak said unspecified sites in the north and west of Ukraine had been hit, as well as the central regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad. Yermak said Russian forces "changed their tactics" for the strike, deploying what he described as "active reconnaissance" and "false targets."
In western Ukraine, Maksym Kozytskiy, head of the Lviv regional military administration, said "a critical infrastructure facility" had been hit in the region in the overnight Russian attack.
The fresh attacks come amid reports of intensifying fighting in the country's east. Russian artillery, drones, and missiles have relentlessly pounded Ukrainian-held areas in the country's east for months, indiscriminately hitting civilian targets and wreaking destruction
In its daily briefing on February 16, the military's General Staff said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks on 15 settlements in the east.
The Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which together comprise the industrial Donbas region bordering Russia, have suffered severely from Russia's bombardments as Moscow reportedly moves more troops into the area.
Six civilians were killed and 13 wounded in Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on February 15, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on Telegram on February 16.
WATCH: Having made the most of Soviet-era T-72 tanks up to now, Ukrainian forces are keen to take newly acquired Leopard 2 tanks into battle against Russian invaders.
On February 15, Russian invading forces claimed some battlefield success, saying its troops broke through two Ukrainian defensive lines in the eastern Luhansk region and pushed back Ukrainian troops some 3 kilometers.
It was not possible to independently verify Moscow's claim.
Some of the worst fighting has been taking place near the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian forces continue to repel attacks, officials have said. Russian forces have fought to capture Bakhmut to gain a new foothold in the Donetsk region.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, spokesman for the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said due to heavy losses Russian forces fighting near Bakhmut are rotated constantly. There would otherwise be no way to maintain such a high intensity of fighting, he said on Ukrainian television.
He also said there are signs that Russian troops are experiencing a shortage of ammunition. Shells are being transported from more distant regions of Russia and come under fire from Ukraine while in transit, he said.
Meanwhile, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on March 3 for talks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
"The leaders will discuss our ongoing efforts to support Ukraine, impose costs on Russia for its aggression, and strengthen transatlantic security," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
A senior U.S. State Department official said on February 16 that the United States and its allies are planning a major array of new sanctions against Russia for the February 24 anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.
"You will see around the 24th a big new package of sanctions from both the U.S. and all of our G7 partners," Victoria Nuland told reporters.
The sanctions will "deepen and broaden" categories that have been hit before, particularly technology used by the Russian defense industry, she said.
The package will also target individuals, expand banking restrictions, and crack down on sanctions evasion.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Russian Government Approves Sale Of IKEA Factories
A Russian government commission has approved the sale of Swedish furniture maker IKEA's three factories in Russia to two local buyers, paving the way for a deal to be struck, a government official was quoted as saying on February 16. Western companies announced plans to leave Russia after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February. Sales have been complicated by the need for deals involving firms from so-called "unfriendly" countries -- those that imposed or supported sanctions against Russia -- to win approval from a government commission. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Lawmakers Want Terrorist Designation For Russia's Wagner Group
A group of U.S. senators said on February 15 that they would try again to pass legislation that would require the State Department to designate the Russian mercenary company Wagner Group as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO). Led by Senator Ben Cardin (Democrat-Maryland) and Senator Roger Wicker (Republican-Mississippi), the senators said they had reintroduced the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries (HARM) act, seeking to hold Wagner accountable for human rights violations in Ukraine and elsewhere by adding it to the FTO blacklist. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
