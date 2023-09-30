As Ethnic Armenian Exodus Tops 100,000, UN Readies For Nagorno-Karabakh Visit

Armenia says more than 100,000 people have fled Nagorno-Karabakh since Azerbaijan's seizure of that breakaway territory a little over a week ago, while Yerevan has appealed to a UN court to stop Baku from allegedly targeting ethnic Armenians there.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's office told journalists early on September 30 that authorities had registered 81,139 of the 100,417 people who had left Nagorno-Karabakh so far -- the latter representing more than three-quarters of the higher estimates of the territory's entire population.

The update came hours after Armenia said it had filed a suit with the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) to prevent the targeting of ethnic Armenians amid signs of a roundup by Baku amid the massive exodus a week after Azerbaijan seized Nagorno-Karabakh in a lightning offensive.

Armenian officials and outsiders have expressed fears of ethnic cleansing and international calls have escalated for help to avoid a humanitarian disaster.

Azerbaijan, meanwhile, has urged ethnic Armenians to stay and has invited UN agencies to send a mission "to become acquainted with the current humanitarian activities being carried out by Azerbaijan in the region."

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said late on September 29 that the United Nations will send a mission this weekend to Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory but was controlled by ethnic Armenians with Yerevan's support for decades since the waning years of the Soviet Union.

Dujarric said the UN mission will mainly assess humanitarian needs in a region to which it had not had access "in about 30 years."

"The government of Azerbaijan and the UN have agreed on a mission to the region. The mission will take place over the weekend," Dujarric told reporters.

Both sides have expressed hope that a more durable peace agreement between the longtime Caucasus archfoes might be reached ahead of a possible meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in connection with European-wide meetings in Granada, Spain next week.

But Azerbaijani authorities have detained several key figures from the ethnic Armenian leadership of Nagorno-Karabakh, which Armenians refer to as Artsakh.

The Artsakh leadership has already announced that it would cease to exercise authority over the territory by the end of this year, a bitter pill for Armenians who have made control of Nagorno-Karabakh a national priority.

Armenia's government estimated that nearly 98,000 Armenians had crossed into its territory from Nagorno-Karabakh as of 6 p.m. local time on September 29.

Pashinian's office said late on September 29 that buses were still trying to ferry people from Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto capital, Stepanakert, and other parts of the territory to Armenia.

Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" and warned that no Armenian will remain in the breakaway region in the following days.

The UN World Food Program has already set up tents in the Armenian town of Goris to help provide meals to the refugees. Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian population and Azerbaijani officials also met for the third time since September 19 in the western Azerbaijani city of Yevlax. The sides again discussed humanitarian issues and the reintegration of ethnic Armenians into Azerbaijani society.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on September 28 urged ethnic Armenians to remain in Nagorno-Karabakh despite reports of detentions of former leaders of the breakaway region's de facto armed forces.

Sources close to ethnic Armenian de facto authorities in the region confirmed to RFE/RL on September 29 that Azerbaijani officials detained Levon Mnatsakanian, a former commander of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist armed forces, at a border checkpoint with Armenia.

Azerbaijan's State Security Service (DTX) said on September 29 that it had detained Davit Manukian, former deputy commander of the breakaway region's de facto armed forces, on "terrorism" charges. Two days earlier, Azerbaijan arrested the former de facto prime minister of Nagorno-Karabakh, billionaire Ruben Vardanian.

In its lawsuit filed with the ICJ, Armenia calls on the UN court to confirm Azerbaijan's commitment to refrain from "any action directly or indirectly aimed at deporting the remaining ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh."

Yerevan says it expects that Baku will "refrain from taking punitive measures against current or former political representatives or military personnel of Nagorno Karabakh."

Armenia's ICJ filing also demands that Azerbaijan's military and police officials stay out of civilian facilities and that Baku prevent the destruction of memorials in the seized areas commemorating victims of the World War I-era mass killings of Armenians.