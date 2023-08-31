News
Karabakh Leader Announces Impending Resignation Amid Political Turmoil
Arayik Harutiunian, the ethnic Armenian leader of Nagorno-Karabakh, has announced that he will be resigning from his post amid rising political tensions over a continuing blockade by Azerbaijan and apparent differences over how to deal with the situation.
“I made this final decision two days ago, taking into account my interactions with all internal and external actors and the public in recent weeks. This is a well-considered decision made solely by myself based on the analysis of the data I have,” Harutiunian said on August 31.
Harutiunian said his resignation would go into effect as of September 1.
Harutiunian also said that State Minister Gurgen Nersisian has been relieved of his post and that Security Council Secretary Samvel Shahramanian had been appointed to replace him and given “wide powers.”
It is not clear who will succeed Harutiunian.
Under an amendment adopted by the region’s parliament in June, the de facto president of Nagorno-Karabakh can be elected by the lawmaking body in the event of martial law. In that case, the elected leader is to hold the post through the remainder of the popularly elected predecessor's term.
Harutiunian was elected in May 2020 for a five-year term. A few months later, in September, a war broke out with Azerbaijan, resulting in the defeat of the Armenian side later that year.
Harutiunian's resignation takes place against the background of a continuing blockade by Azerbaijan that has resulted in severe shortages of food, fuel, and other basic products in the region of about 120,000. Stepanakert has demanded that Azerbaijan unblock the Lachin Corridor that it has effectively closed off from cargo traffic since the middle of June.
Baku denies it is blockading the region and has proposed opening an alternative road passing through the Azerbaijani-controlled town of Agdam, but ethnic Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have rejected that offer.
Prigozhin's Right-Hand Man In Wagner Buried Quietly Near Moscow
The co-founder and military commander of the Russian mercenary group Wagner was buried near Moscow on August 31, after dying in an unexplained plane crash that also killed his boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Dmitry Utkin, 53, whose call sign "Wagner" gave the private army its name, was buried in a town on the outskirts of Moscow in a ceremony cordoned off by Russian military police, according to the popular online news channel Shot. Prigozhin was buried on August 29 in an equally discreet ceremony in his hometown of St. Petersburg. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Comedian Who Opposes Ukraine War Says Kazakhstan Is Blocking His Concerts
Russian comedian and TV presenter Maksim Galkin, who has been vocal in his criticism of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, says Kazakh authorities have been blocking his plans to try and hold concerts in the Central Asian nation for "some fictitious reasons." He said most recently, officials in Astana said on August 31 that a venue he was to use was no longer available as it was reserved for a Teacher’s Day celebration. "At the moment, there is actually an unspoken ban on my concerts,” said Galkin, who fled Russia. Kazakh officials have not commented on Galkin's claims. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
Switzerland Follows EU With New Sanctions Against Belarus
The Federal Council of Switzerland adopted further sanctions against Belarus on August 30 to align it with the measures taken by the European Union. More than 40 individuals and entitles were added to the sanctions list. A ban on exporting goods and technology for use in the aviation and space industry was also imposed. In August, the EU introduced a new round of sanctions against Belarus, with an additional ban "on the export of firearms and ammunition, as well as goods and technologies suitable for use in the aviation and space industry," due to Minsk's support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Shapps Becomes U.K. Defense Minister With Vow To Maintain Support For Ukraine
Former Energy Minister Grant Shapps replaced Ben Wallace on August 31 as Britain's defense minister, a surprise move that reaffirmed London's support for Ukraine while raising questions over his lack of experience of the military. "I am looking forward to working with the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who defend our nation's security. And continuing the UK's support for Ukraine in their fight against Putin's barbaric invasion," Shapps said on X, formerly known as Twitter, after his appointment was announced by the government following the resignation of Ben Wallace. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Russia Says It Will Deepen Ties With North Korea, Doesn't Confirm Letter Exchange
Russia said on August 31 that it intended to develop ties with North Korea, while not confirming a statement by the White House that Russian President Vladimir Putin had exchanged letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The United States said on August 30 that it was concerned that arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea were advancing actively and said Putin and Kim had written to each other pledging to increase their cooperation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not answer directly when asked by reporters if the letter exchange had taken place. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Accuses Israel Of Plot To Sabotage Missiles
Iran has accused Israel of being behind a failed plot to sabotage its defense industry and the production of missiles, state media reported on August 31. The two foes have been locked in a shadow war for decades, with mutual allegations of sabotage and assassination plots. "The intelligence unit of the Defense Ministry thwarted one of the largest sabotage plots targeting Iran's missile, aviation, and airspace military industry," Iranian state TV said. "This sabotage was carried out under the guidance of the Zionist intelligence services and their agents." There was no immediate response from Israel. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lukashenka Says Demands For Wagner To Withdraw From Belarus 'Groundless And Stupid'
Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that demands for the withdrawal of Russia's Wagner mercenary group from Belarus were "groundless and stupid," Belarusian state news agency BELTA reported on August 31. Wagner, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in Russia last week, relocated some of its fighters to Belarus under a deal brokered by Lukashenka after the mercenary army launched a failed mutiny in June aimed at ousting Prigozhin's rivals from the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russian Convicted Over Plot To Kill Chechen Dissident In Germany
A Russian man based in Germany was found guilty on August 31 of plotting to kill a Chechen dissident on the orders of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. The defendant, named as Valid D., was sentenced to 10 years in jail for "willingness to commit murder and preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state," a spokeswoman for the Higher Regional Court in Munich said. According to German media reports, the target was Mokhmad Abdurakhmanov, the brother of exiled Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, who lives in Sweden. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
- By dpa
'The War Is Raging': Ukraine's Kuleba Calls On EU To Send More Arms
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged his EU counterparts to send more arms to Ukraine to fight back against the Russian invasion. "The war is raging," Kuleba said in his address to the assembled EU foreign ministers in Toledo, Spain, on August 31, asking for more armored vehicles and tanks, as well as armored ambulances, which are in high demand. Kuleba also warned that Russia's capacity to produce drones and missiles was increasing and called on the European Union to stop this development with export controls and a crackdown on anyone evading sanctions. An upcoming meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is "almost the last chance to see Russia return to the Black Sea grain initiative," he added.
Russian Soldier Accused Of Desertion Commits Suicide In Pretrial Detention
A Russian soldier, identified as Ildar B., committed suicide in a pretrial detention center in Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, on August 30, local media reported. The man was detained after being accused of desertion on August 2. Officials have not commented on the incident. In the middle of July, the man threatened to blow himself up with a grenade, demanding that the criminal case initiated against him be closed. After negotiations with the head of Bashkortostan, the soldier surrendered and was detained. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Idel.Realities, click here.
Restaurateur And Rapper Take On Former Domino's Pizza Outlets In Russia
A Russian restaurateur and a pro-Kremlin rapper who together bought the Starbucks business in Russia last year are now taking over the Russian assets of Domino's Pizza. Anton Pinsky and Timati said they would run the restaurants under the barely changed brand Domino Pizza, with the "i" in Domino replaced by the equivalent Russian letter и. They said they would retain the franchise's partners, 120 restaurants, and more than 2,000 employees in Russia. Pinsky told reporters the pair had already invested hundreds of millions of rubles in the business. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Drone Downed Near Moscow As Heavy Fighting Continues In Ukraine's South, East
The Ukrainian military has said its counteroffensive in the country's south and east is continuing in the face of efforts by Russian forces to advance, while Russia's Defense Ministry has reported downing a drone en route to Moscow.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Heavy fighting is continuing in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, the Ukrainian military said on August 31, adding that Russian forces had suffered significant losses near Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region. Battlefield claims cannot be independently verified.
The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that its air-defense forces in the Voskresensky district had downed what it called a Ukrainian drone en route to Moscow on August 31.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, citing preliminary information, wrote on Telegram that there were no casualties or damage. It was not clear whether the drone was launched in Ukraine or from within Russian territory.
The Russian capital's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports resumed operations late in the morning of August 31 after briefly being shut down as a security measure.
There have been repeated disruptions to takeoffs and landings at Moscow airports in recent days because of the risks posed by drones.
In Ukraine's Donetsk region on August 30, a film crew working for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service escaped injury after their vehicle came under rocket fire.
The incident involving the crew of two journalists and a driver took place as they were reporting near the front line of the Ukrainian military's ongoing counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.
Images published by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service showed that the vehicle sustained heavy damage, with its windows and tires blown out.
The incident came after six Ukrainian service members were reported killed in a crash of two helicopters in the Donetsk region on August 29 amid reports that Kyiv has stepped up attacks both inside Russia and in the south of Ukraine.
The crash reportedly involved two Mi-8 helicopters near the frontline town of Kramatorsk.
Some media reports said the incident occurred near Bakhmut, the Ukrainian town captured by Russian forces and the scene of continued heavy fighting.
Russia Detains Two Suspects In The Murder Of Tajik Banker
Russia has detained two suspects in the murder of the deputy chairman of Tajikistan’s Orienbank, Shohrat Ismattuloev, officials said. Ismattuloev’s body was found on August 15, two months after his abduction from Dushanbe. Security video showed the 49-year-old banker was forced into a car in early June by several unidentified people. At least 16 individuals were involved in the alleged abduction, torture, and murder, with 13 already detained, officials said. Two former top-ranked police officers were allegedly involved in the crime. Orienbank is the largest private financial institution in the authoritarian Central Asian country and has links to the family of President Emomali Rahmon. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
HRW Says China Continues To Crush The Rights Of Uyghurs, Turkic Muslims
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said that China is continuing to violate the rights of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in its northwestern region of Xinjiang, saying the offenses constitute crimes against humanity.
“Over the past year, Chinese officials have maintained their abusive ‘strike hard’ policies, crushing the rights of Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims,” Maya Wang, associate Asia director at HRW, said in a press release issued on August 31. “UN member countries should not stay silent in the face of crimes against humanity.”
The Chinese government has carried out widespread and systematic offenses against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups since 2017. The campaign has included force assimilation and internment in mass detention camps.
The HRW assessment came one year after the United Nations issued a damning report on the rights violations being committed by the Chinese government in Xinjiang.
HRW said that Chinese President Xi Jinping's recent pronouncement that China intends to maintain its counterterrorism policies in the region was indicative that crimes against humanity are still being carried out.
While traveling in Xinjiang on August 26, Xi commented on “the outcomes of [China’s] Xinjiang policies.” He pledged to “consolidate hard-won social stability,” ensure that “the public [in Xinjiang] have correct views…on ethnicity, history, and religion,” and “forge a consciousness of a united Chinese nation.”
Since Beijing’s dragnet accelerated in 2017, the plight of ethnic Kazakhs interned in China has been an unexpected source of dissent, with the testimonies of former detainees and family members fueling a guerrilla advocacy campaign that brought outsized international attention to the issue.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous, mostly Muslim, ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers.
RFE/RL Film Crew Escapes Injury After Vehicle Hit In Ukraine's East
A film crew working for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service escaped injury after their vehicle came under rocket fire in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on August 30. The incident involving the crew of two journalists and a driver took place as they were reporting near the front line of the Ukrainian military's ongoing counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces in Ukraine's east. Images published by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service showed that the vehicle sustained heavy damage, with its windows and tires blown out. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Vows To Stamp Out Corruption In Military Draft Process
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his nightly video address on August 30 said authorities will crack down on corruption in the drafting of men for the country’s military service. Earlier this month, Zelenskiy made a move against corruption with the dismissal of all the heads of Ukraine’s regional military recruitment centers. Zelenskiy on August 11 said a review of the recruitment centers had revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban.
Russia Vetoes UN Resolution On Mali Sanctions
Russia on August 30 vetoed a UN proposal to extend sanctions on military-run Mali, which has become a close partner of Russia's Wagner mercenaries. "Despite the fact that we repeatedly urged a constructive approach and a sensible compromise, the texts did not in any way take into consideration the concerns of the Malian side or the Russian Federation's position," Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya said after casting the veto. The proposal called for an extension of sanctions, in force since 2017, until August 31, 2024. Moscow seeks to end sanctions. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
White House Says Putin, Kim Jong Un Traded Letters As Russia Looks For Munitions From North Korea
The White House said on August 30 that it has new intelligence which shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Moscow looks to North Korea for munitions for its war in Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the latest finding just weeks after the White House said it had determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent visit to Pyongyang called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow for its Ukraine war. He didn’t say how the intelligence was gathered. (AP)
Iran Bans Weightlifter For Life After Photo Shows Him With Israeli Rival
Iran on August 30 banned weightlifter Mustafa Radschaie Langrudi for life, claiming he acted "contrary to the ideals of the Islamic republic" when a photo of him by a medals stand showed him together with an athlete from Israel. Langrudi won two silver medals at the competition in the Polish city of Wieliczka where the picture was taken. In one photo, Langrudi and his Israeli rival are seen talking with smiling faces and holding hands. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Kosovo's President Lashes Out At Macron For Saying France May Review Visa-Free Travel For Kosovars
Kosovo’s president lashed out her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on August 30 for saying that Paris may review visa-free EU travel rules in 2024 for Kosovo and Serbia over their stalled talks on normalizing ties. President Vjosa Osmani said any suspension of visa-free travel to the European Union for her country’s citizens would “kill the dialogue once and for all” with Serbia. EU lawmakers in April gave the green light for citizens from Kosovo to travel without visas for up to 90 days in six months in Europe’s 27-nation Schengen passport-free area, starting next year. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Journalist Arrested Again On 'Propaganda' Charges
Iranian journalist Nazila Marofian, who was temporarily released from prison two weeks ago, was arrested again on August 30, the fourth time she has been detained. The Tasnim News Agency, which has ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, reported that Marofian was arrested on charges of spreading "propaganda." Marofian was first arrested late last year following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini whose death in custody in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country. She was released from prison on August 13, but was immediately rearrested after posting a photo of herself without a compulsory hijab before being released again on August 16. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Former Belarusian Security Officer To Face Trial In Switzerland Over Abductions Of Politicians
Yury Harauski, a former member of Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s special security forces, is set to face trial on September 19 in a Swiss court for allegedly participating in the abduction of Belarusian politicians in the late 1990s. In 2019, Harauski publicly declared his involvement in the unit that orchestrated disappearances of opposition politicians. Harauski claims he didn't participate in any killings. Lukashenka denied any official role in the disappearances. Harauski in 2018 applied for asylum in Switzerland, settling in St. Gallen, where the trial is set to be held. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Afghan Refugees In Iran Say Camps Filled With Misery As They Await Fate
Hundreds of Afghan migrants who fled to Iran say they are living in squalid camps located in the southeastern city of Zahedan, battling hunger and dehydration under relentless summer conditions as they wait for news about their return to Afghanistan.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are said to have migrated across the border since Taliban militants seized power in August 2021 following the hasty departure of international peacekeeping forces. The influx has come at a time when Tehran is already struggling with economic woes sparked by the imposition of drastic international sanctions over its nuclear program.
Taliban officials have said they seek the safe return of the refugees, but little movement on the issue has been made to address the situation as more and more people cross the border.
One pregnant woman in the Zahedan camp told RFERL’s Radio Azadi that, after a week in the camp, she is without steady access to water, food, or health services.
She and her family fled soon after the Taliban took power, and they have been moving around trying to find some stability. But a lack of legal documents and the harassment of her husband by Iranian police have left her with little hope other than to eventually return home.
"We are stuck inside the camp in Zahedan, and now we can't leave. There is no food, no water, we are about 500 people, young, old, and children, we are all stuck here in this hot weather and there is no one to help us," she said.
"We say we are going to Afghanistan and they [Iranian authorities] say go, but how? How? There is no solution, there is no hotel to stay at and we don't have a bus to go to Afghanistan."
While the refugees say conditions were never good at camps like the one in Zahedan, they have deteriorated in recent months and their treatment by local officials has also worsened, with many complaining of constant harassment.
International human rights groups have documented years of violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in camps, slave labor, and the separation of families.
In 2015, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a decree allowing all Afghan children to go to school. But Afghans are still denied many other basic services, including access to medical care, jobs, and housing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Discovery Of Four Bodies Raises Official Death Toll To 21 In Tajik Flash Floods
Search and rescue teams in Tajikistan discovered the bodies of a woman and her newborn baby, along with two additional victims, on August 30, raising the official death toll from the flash floods that struck the country to 21. Intense rainfall in the Vazlob district of Dushanbe on August 27 triggered landslides and flash floods in areas surrounding the capital. Authorities have warned of the continued high risk of landslides and mudslides in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service click here.
