Kazakhstan

Lengthy Prison Sentences For 12 Of 16 Defendants Behind Deadly Kazakh Ammo Blasts

The courtroom listens as the judge delivers the verdicts in Shymkent on July 26.

SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan -- A court in Kazakhstan’s southern city of Shymkent has handed lengthy prison terms to 12 of 16 military officers and Defense Ministry officials on trial in the high-profile case of deadly ammunition warehouse blasts in 2019.

The Shymkent Garrison military court on July 26 sentenced 12 defendants to prison terms of between four years and 10 years, while handing suspended sentences to four other defendants after finding all of them guilty of negligence and violation of regulations for the storage of ammunition.

All 16 defendants had pleaded not guilty.

The case was launched after blasts at an ammunition depot in June 2019 claimed four lives and injured dozens of residents in the town of Arys, 67 kilometers west of Shymkent, the third-largest city in the Central Asian nation.

Residents Return To Kazakh City After Ammo Blast
Residents Return To Kazakh City After Ammo Blast

The trial first began in June 2020 but was halted in January after the court returned the case to investigators, citing "irregularities." The proceedings then resumed in April.

Some 35,000 residents of the town fled their homes for Shymkent and nearby towns, returning days later after authorities lifted a state of emergency.

Kazakh officials said that 85 percent of the town's buildings, mainly private houses, had been damaged by heavy smoke, shock waves, and flying debris.

The government has promised to rebuild the houses, but many residents have complained that the rebuilding efforts have been too slow and promised state financial allowances were never provided.

After the blasts, hundreds of people rallied in Shymkent and blocked a major road demanding to be relocated permanently because they were afraid to go back, since the blasts were just the latest in a series of explosions to hit the depot since 2009.

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service offers informed and accurate reporting in the Kazakh and Russian languages about issues that matter in Kazakhstan, while providing a dynamic platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of news and ideas.

