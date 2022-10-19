More Than 50 Multinationals Relocate From Russia To Kazakhstan Over War In Ukraine

Russian missile strikes, drone attacks, and shelling of energy utilities have left more Ukrainian villages, towns, and cities without power, officials say, as Russian-appointed officials in the occupied southern Kherson region urged residents to evacuate for their safety amid gains by Ukrainian forces.

More than a week of air attacks has destroyed almost one-third of Ukraine's power stations and cut electricity in more than 1,000 settlements.



Russian bombardment cut power and water in some parts of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhya region, said Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the southern city located near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, which has been a flashpoint of the nearly eight-month conflict.



A power plant in Kryviy Rih, a city in south-central Ukraine, was also seriously damaged by Russian shelling, leaving villages, towns, and a city district without electricity, the regional governor reported.



Russian forces also targeted Ukraine's southern Mykolayiv region again with kamikaze drones early on October 19.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, Russian protests, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

The Ukrainian military's southern command said in a statement on October 19 that its forces shot down 12 drones overnight.



"Eleven drones were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command and one by soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine," the press service of the command said.



Russian strikes the previous day hit a power plant in Kyiv, killing three people, and energy infrastructure in Kharkiv in the east and Dnipro in the south.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again urged Ukrainians to make "a very conscious" effort to save power, speaking in his regular nightly address on October 18.



Zelenskiy said Russian air strikes in the past week had destroyed 30 percent of Ukraine's power stations, while the Energy Ministry said hundreds of settlements were affected by blackouts.



"Currently, according to the Energy Ministry, 1,162 settlements remain without power," the emergencies services spokesman said.



Zelenskiy said Russia's use of Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine showed that Russia is both politically and militarily bankrupt despite having for decades spent billions of dollars on its military-industrial complex. "In the end they bowed to Tehran to get rather simple drones and missiles," Zelenskiy said.



"It will simply show the world once again that Russia is headed for defeat and is trying to drag yet another one of its accomplices into this terror," he said.



Iran denies supplying drones to Russia, and the Kremlin said it had no information about whether Iranian kamikaze drones were used.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed chief of Ukraine's Kherson region, meanwhile, said on October 19 that more than 5,000 people had left the region recently in the face of the Ukrainian military's advance.



Saldo told Russian television that the authorities planned to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people over the next six days.



On October 18, General Sergei Surovikin, the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, said the situation in the southern city was "difficult" and residents are to be evacuated.



"The Russian Army will above all ensure the safe evacuation of the population" of Kherson, Surovikin said.



Kherson was the first big city to fall to the Russian forces in February after the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion, but Ukrainian forces have been steadily retaking nearby territory for the past few weeks.



They have pushed as far as 30 kilometers south along the Dnieper River, threatening to trap Russian troops.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on October 18 said the alliance will deliver air-defense systems to Ukraine in the coming days. Speaking at a security conference in Berlin, Stoltenberg said the systems would help Ukraine defend itself against attacks, including by drones made in Iran.



the United States and NATO have given Ukraine tens of billions of dollars' worth of military equipment since the start of the invasion.



In the United States, financial support for Ukraine garnered strong bipartisan support in the Senate and the House of Representatives.



But House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy warned on October 18 that his party will not write a "blank check" for Ukraine if Republicans win back the House majority in midterm elections next month, reflecting his party's growing skepticism about financial support for Kyiv.



"I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they're not going to write a blank check to Ukraine," McCarthy (Republican-California) told Punchbowl News. "They just won't do it.... It's not a free blank check."



The comments from McCarthy, who is in line to become speaker if Republicans win the House, raise questions about continued U.S. support for Ukraine as some Republicans, particularly those aligned with former President Donald Trump's "America First" approach, question the need for federal spending abroad at a time of record-high inflation in the United States.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP