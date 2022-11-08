News
Knowledge Of Kazakh Language, History, Laws To Be Mandatory For Those Seeking Citizenship
The Kazakh government has prepared a bill under which knowledge of the Kazakh language, the country's history, and legislation will be mandatory for individuals seeking naturalization, Prime Minister Alikhan Smaiylov said on November 8. Smaiylov’s statement comes amid an influx of Russian citizens who left to evade partial mobilization to the war in Ukraine. Kazakh authorities said earlier that since Russia started the mobilization on September 21 about 200,000 foreigners have applied for individual identification numbers that would allow them to work and open bank accounts in Kazakhstan. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Azerbaijani President Complains About Armenian Compliance With 2020 Cease-Fire Agreement
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he believes Armenia has not fulfilled commitments it made in the 2020 cease-fire agreement to provide Azerbaijan with a land corridor to its western Naxcivan exclave and to withdraw its troops from Nagorno-Karabakh.
Aliyev said providing the corridor and withdrawing the troops are commitments that Armenia made and that it must fulfill. He spoke to army officers at an event in Susa, known as Shushi in Armenian, on November 8, a day that Azerbaijan calls Victory Day to mark the end of fighting in 2020.
The Russia-brokered cease-fire agreement put an end to a six-week war between the two South Caucasus nations over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
“Two years have passed, but there is still no feasibility study [for the road project], no progress, no railroad, no automobile road. How long do we have to wait?” Aliyev was quoted by Azerbaijani media as saying.
During the two years since the cease-fire, Azerbaijan has allowed vehicles to go from Armenia to Karabakh and back along the Lachin road, he said, adding that Baku is “committed to our commitment to free movement.”
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has responded to previous similar demands for what Azerbaijan expects will be an extraterritorial corridor through Armenia’s southern Syunik Province, commonly known in both countries as Zangezur.
Pashinian has insisted that Armenia must maintain sovereignty over any routes passing through its territory. He also has said that the 2020 Moscow-brokered cease-fire does not require any extraterritoriality for routes through Armenia.
Armenia offered in August to open three checkpoints at its border with Azerbaijan for automobile traffic to and from Naxcivan, stressing that the routes would operate under Armenian legislation. Baku rejected the offer, citing unsuitable relief and climate conditions of the offered roads. It insisted instead on a route through the southern part of Syunik where a railway operated in Soviet times.
Aliyev also insisted in his speech that Armenia honor another commitment under the 2020 deal and withdraw its troops from Karabakh territory.
“What are the Armenian armed forces doing in Karabakh? Our patience is not infinite. And I want to once again warn that if this obligation is not fulfilled, Azerbaijan will take the necessary steps,” Aliyev said, without elaborating.
Armenia insists that currently it has no troops in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where about 2,000 Russian peacekeepers are deployed, and that the terms of the 2020 cease-fire did not require any disarmament among a local ethnic Armenian militia known as the defense army.
Aliyev insisted at the end of his speech that Azerbaijan wants peace. His comments came shortly after another round of talks focused on a peace deal between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, that was hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
In his November 7 remarks before proceeding to talks behind closed doors, Blinken praised Armenia and Azerbaijan for taking “courageous steps” toward peace.
Russian Occupation Meant A Mother Could Not Provide For Her Special-Needs Son
With a special-needs son, medication shortages and stale, overpriced food in the shops, life in the Russian-occupied Kherson region became intolerable after five months for one Ukrainian mother. Anastasia Borysova tried to carry on living in Nova Kakhovka after Russian troops seized control of the city, but she could not get her son the care he needs -- nor even basic groceries sometimes. The family made it to Odesa after pleading with border guards to be allowed to leave Kherson.
Another Tajik Activist Handed Lengthy Prison Term
Tajik activist Ramzi Vazirbekov has been sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of calls for the forced change of the constitutional order and being a member of a criminal group. Vazirbekov's relatives told RFE/RL on November 8 that he was sentenced in Dushanbe three days earlier, the same day that Ramzi's brother, Oraz Vazirbekov, got 16 years in prison on extremism charges. Vazirbekov's brothers, who reject the charges, were forcibly taken to Tajikistan from Moscow in July, amid a crackdown on activists from their native Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Iran Charges Two Female Journalists Who Broke Story About Amini's Death
Iran's judiciary has charged two female journalists who have reported on the death of Mahsa Amini with propaganda offenses as a government crackdown on unrest and dissent sparked by the tragedy continues.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on November 8 that Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi are accused of colluding with the intention of acting against national security and propaganda against the state.
Hamedi is the journalist who took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents embracing in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly. Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first report about the case.
Amini, 22, died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that have swept across the country.
Iran's intelligence services have accused Hamedi, 30, and Mohammadi, 35, of being CIA agents, part of a government narrative -- put forward without evidence -- that the United States and other Western powers are behind the unrest.
Hundreds of journalists have issued a joint statement criticizing the detention of the two women and the denial of their basic rights, including access to a lawyer.
The protests have seen more than 300 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Students at the prestigious Sharif University in Tehran on November 8 staged a new demonstration, singing one of the protest anthems that refers to the high number of students who leave Iran, asking them "to stay and take the country back."
The International Monetary Fund says more than 150,000 educated Iranians leave their country each year in the hope of finding a better life abroad.
Videos published on social networks show students and professors at the Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences in western Iran refusing to attend classes in solidarity with the protesters on November 8.
Meanwhile, Amirhossein Sadeghi, a former player for Iranian soccer giant Esteghlal, rejected an invitation from the football federation to participate in the unveiling of the jersey for the Iranian national football team for this month's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sadeghi wrote on Instagram that "in a country where the parliament orders killings and the police are ruthless, football has no meaning anymore," a reference to a statement by the Iranian parliament urging the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Lawyer Who Has Represented Protesters Arrested In Tehran
Iranian lawyer Mustafa Nili, who has represented many political and civic activists as well as a number of those arrested during ongoing anti-government protests, has been arrested by intelligence agents affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
According to Fatemeh Nili, Mustafa Nili's sister, he was arrested at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran on November 7. Agents then went to his home and confiscated his work and identity documents.
Since his arrest, she said she has yet to hear what the charges against him are.
Nili is one of several lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- to have been arrested after representing people detained during nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Since the beginning of the protests, at least 15 lawyers have been arrested. Two of them, Babak Paknia and Ghodseh Ghodsbin, have been released, while the other 13 are still being held in custody, according to rights groups.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 270 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
It's the second time this year that Nili has been arrested. Earlier, he was among a group of activists detained before they could file a legal challenge against the government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, which suffered the Middle East's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
WADA Refers Case Of Russian Skater To Arbitration Court
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has referred the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, saying Russian authorities (RUSADA) have failed to cooperate. "Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made," WADA chief Witold Banka said in a tweet on November 8. Valiyeva, 15 at the time, tested positive for a banned heart drug after the national championships on December 25, but the result was not revealed until after she helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team skating competition at the Beijing Games.
Detained Turkmen Activist May Face Deportation From Turkey
ISTANBUL, Turkey -- A Turkmen activist known for his criticism of Turkmenistan's government has been detained in Turkey and may face deportation to Ashgabat.
Nurmuhammet Annaev, a Turkmen activist in Turkey, told RFE/RL that his colleague, Nurberdy Bazarov, was detained in late October and is currently in a deportation center in the town of Tuzla, near Istanbul.
Annaev and other activists told RFE/RL that they believe that Bazarov was detained at the request of the Turkmen authorities, and that Bazarov will face illegal incarceration and torture if deported to Turkmenistan, one of the most repressive countries in the world.
Nurberdy Bazarov, also known as Nurmurat Bazarov, is an outspoken critic of Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov and his government.
The detention of Bazarov comes amid increasing pressure on Turkmen activists in Turkey and on their relatives in Turkmenistan, which Human Rights Watch says "severely" punishes "peaceful critics" of the government and suppresses "any indication of dissent and political expression."
In September, Ankara cancelled visa-free travel for Turkmen citizens at the request of the Turkmen government, a move many Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey said was an attempt to curb the presence of Turkmen human rights activists in the country.
Meanwhile, several activists have had to turn to Turkish courts in recent months to have decisions to deport them overturned.
In mid-June, a court in Istanbul cancelled a lower court's decision to deport Turkmen activist Bairam Allalyiev to his homeland, while in April, Vepa Orazmuhammedov was released from a deportation center after being held for five months.
The Turkmen government's request to introduce visas came less than three months after a group of Turkmen nationals in Turkey filed a lawsuit against former President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and other top officials of the isolated and tightly controlled Central Asian state, accusing them of violating their human rights.
In 2020, dozens of Turkmen activists residing abroad held protest actions in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union to urge the international community to pay more attention to the situation regarding human rights and civil liberties in Turkmenistan.
Zelenskiy Calls For 'Unwavering Unity' Among Americans In Backing Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on Americans to continue presenting "unwavering unity" in their support for Ukraine in repelling invading Russian forces. Zelenskiy's comments came in a recorded speech as he received the U.S. Liberty Medal, which is handed out by the National Constitution Center, a nongovernmental organization in Philadelphia. Americans are voting in midterm elections on November 8 where Republicans appear poised to take control of one, or possibly both chambers of Congress. A small but vocal number of Republicans have voiced misgivings about the amount and duration of U.S. aid for Ukraine. To watch the whole ceremony, click here.
Iranian Faces Death Penalty After Trash Bin Set On Fire In Tehran
Iran's judiciary has charged a man with setting fire to a trash can with "waging war against God," an offense that is punishable by death.
The state judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted a prosecutor's representative as saying on November 7 that Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh caused the blockage of a highway in Tehran "by tearing down the fences of the highway and setting fire to trash cans and tires."
Nourmohammadzadeh has rejected the allegations, saying a protest took place in front of his business in Tehran when the bin was set ablaze, but that he was not a participant and had no intention of creating a disturbance.
The news comes after 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hard-liner-led parliament urged the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters arrested amid a wave of demonstrations across the country sparked by the death of a young woman in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a headscarf improperly.
Iran's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, subsequently told a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council on November 7 that he agreed with parliament's request and that some protesters can be executed under the Qisas principle, or retaliatory law.
Earlier, Mohseni-Ejei asked judges responsible for dealing with the cases of those arrested at the protests to refrain from issuing "weak sentences" to the people he called the "main elements" of the protests.
Hard-line cleric Ahmad Khatami, a member of the Assembly of Experts, also addressed judiciary officials regarding the arrested protesters, saying that "rioters" should be dealt with in such a way that "there would be no desire to riot again."
Human rights groups have decried the push for harsh sentences, noting that political prisoners in Iran are already deprived of many of their rights, including access to their chosen defense attorney.
Earlier, a group of 40 Iranian lawyers published a statement saying the judicial system "has become one of the authoritarian forces with the presence of non-independent and disobedient officials, and because of this, a corrupt network has ruled the country's destiny."
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of November 5, at least 318 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 49 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Activist's Appeal Against Imprisonment For Violating Rally Law Denied
A court in Russia's far western Kaliningrad exclave has rejected an appeal filed by activist Vadim Khairullin against his imprisonment under a controversial law that criminalizes participation in more than one unsanctioned protest within a 180-day period. Khairullin's lawyer told RFE/RL that the Kaliningrad regional court pronounced its ruling on November 7. Khairullin was sentenced in August for holding three one-person pickets last year to support jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny. To read the original story from RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
German Police Impound Paintings Belonging To Russian Tycoon Usmanov Worth Millions
Police in Germany have impounded 30 paintings -- include works by French modernist Marc Chagall -- from a yacht belonging to one of Russia's richest people, Alisher Usmanov, who has been slapped with Western sanctions over his close ties to President Vladimir Putin.
Media reports from Germany said the works of art, which were displayed on Usmanov's $600 million superyacht, which was seized in March, have an estimated value of around $5 million.
In autumn 2021, the yacht was anchored in the German port city of Hamburg for repairs. The paintings were stored in a depot of a company that takes care of the vessel.
After Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, Usmanov was slapped with Western sanctions. According to German law, the 69-year-old billionaire was supposed to declare all his belongings and property, including valuable art items, which he never did.
In September, German public prosecutors said the superyacht had been searched after investigations were launched into Usmanov's alleged tax evasion, money laundering, and for violations of European Union sanctions.
The same month, German police searched dozens of houses and apartments belonging to Usmanov and discovered four rare Faberge eggs made by the jewelry firm House of Faberge in imperial Russia. The value of the eggs is not known, but some held by others have been estimated at a value of as much as $33 million.
Media reports said at the time that Usmanov was believed to be residing in his native Uzbekistan, stressing that the oligarch was accused of evading at least 555 million euros ($553 million) in German taxes since 2014.
Forbes has estimated Usmanov's assets at $11.5 billion.
With reporting by Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Der Spiegel
- By AP
Swedish PM Seeks To Win Turkish Support For NATO Membership
Sweden's new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, is meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 8 in an effort to clinch Turkish approval for his country's bid to join NATO. Sweden and Finland abandoned their long-standing policies of military nonalignment and applied for membership in the military alliance after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, fearing that Russian President Vladimir Putin might target them next. But Turkey has been holding off on endorsing their bids, accusing Sweden -- and to a lesser degree Finland -- of ignoring Ankara's security concerns. To read the original AP story, click here.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy To Take Part In G20 Summit Next Week
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part in the G20 summit of the world's major economies next week, a spokesman told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on November 8, adding that his participation will most likely be in an online format. Zelenskiy had said last week he would not take part if President Vladimir Putin attended the November 15-16 summit in Indonesia. Serhiy Nykyforov did not say whether Zelenskiy had changed his position. To read the original Suspilne story, click here.
Bulgarian Border Police Officer Shot Dead Near Border With Turkey
A Bulgarian policeman has been shot and killed while on patrol on the country's border with Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on November 8, amid an influx of people trying to cross into the European Union country. The incident occurred early on November 7, when an unidentified person fired on the border police officer and a serviceman who were patrolling a stretch of the border near the village of Golyam Dervent, Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said. Bulgaria has reinforced its 259-kilometer southeastern frontier with non-EU member Turkey with a barbed-wire fence, but the barrier has been damaged amid a surge of people trying to cross. Two police officers were killed in August when a vehicle carrying migrants rammed into their police car near the Black Sea city of Burgas while they were trying to stop it. To read the original RFE/RL Bulgarian Service's story, click here.
Russian Opposition Activist Jailed Over Picket Against War In Ukraine
A court in Moscow has sent opposition activist Ilya Povyshev to jail for 25 days and ordered him to pay a 50,000-ruble fine for holding a picket on November 7 to protest against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Police detained Povyshev near a makeshift memorial to opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead in 2015. According to police, Povyshev was standing next to a poster against the war in Ukraine and wearing a mask with the slogan, "No war!" Povyshev was found guilty of a repetitive violation of regulations for public gatherings. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Quietly Asks Banks to Keep Some Ties With Russia, Even As Congress Balks
The U.S. Treasury and the State Department have tacitly asked major U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Citigroup, not to refuse to cooperate with "certain strategic Russian companies" to minimize the adverse effects of sanctions. In particular, officials urged banks not to refuse to provide "basic services" (money transfers and conversion into dollars) to companies that are not directly under sanctions, such as Gazprom, Uralkali, and PhosAgro. The Biden administration has repeatedly said it wants banks and businesses to keep the money flowing to nonsanctioned sectors of Russia's economy. But the extent of its conversations with the banks hasn't been previously reported. To read the original story from Bloomberg, click here.
Maintaining Contact With Kremlin 'In The Interests' Of U.S.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed that communication channels between the United States and Russia remain open despite the war in Ukraine, the BBC reports.
Sullivan, speaking in New York on November 7, said it was "in the interests" of Washington to maintain contact with the Kremlin.
Sullivan's comments came after a report in The Wall Street Journal on November 6 that he had held undisclosed talks with top Russian officials in the hope of reducing the risk the Russian invasion of Ukraine spills over or escalates into a nuclear conflict.
A previous media report, in The Washington Post, said Washington was privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks.
The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources, said the request by U.S. officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other countries.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on November 7 that he was open to talks with Russia, but only "genuine" negotiations that would restore Ukraine's borders, grant it compensation for Russian attacks, and punish those responsible for war crimes.
Zelenskiy signed a decree on October 4 formally declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin "impossible" but leaving the door open to talks with Russia.
Sullivan told a public event in New York that the Biden administration had "an obligation to pursue accountability" and pledged to work with international partners to "hold the perpetrators of grave and grotesque war crimes in Ukraine responsible for what they have done."
Sullivan did not elaborate on the communication channels that Washington and Moscow maintained, but insisted that U.S. officials were "clear-eyed about who we are dealing with," the BBC reported.
Sullivan travelled to Kyiv on November 4 and pledged Washington's "unwavering and unflinching" support for Ukraine.
His unannounced visit coincided with an announcement the same day by the U.S. Defense Department of another shipment of weapons to Ukraine worth $400 million.
"I was just in Kyiv on Friday and I had the opportunity to meet with President [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy and my counterpart Andriy Yermak, with the military leadership and also to get a briefing on just what level of death and devastation has been erupted by Putin's war on that country," Sullivan was quoted by the BBC as saying on November 7.
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment on the U.S. media reports.
"I've seen those reportings. So, you know -- and, look, people claim a lot of things about conversations that we -- that the United States has or doesn't have," Jean-Pierre told a news briefing on November 7. "I don't have any specific conversations to read out to you."
The secretary of Ukraine's Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said on November 8 that the "main condition" for the resumption of negotiations with Russia would be the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
Danilov said on Twitter that Ukraine also needed the "guarantee" of modern air defenses, aircraft, tanks, and long-range missiles.
According to the report in The Wall Street Journal, Sullivan held confidential conversations in recent months with Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev that were not disclosed publicly.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on November 7 that while Russia remained "open" to talks, it was unable to negotiate with Kyiv due to its refusal to hold talks with Russia.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Suffering Heavy Losses In East, Kyiv Says, As Kherson Battle Looms In South
Kyiv's forces have repelled several waves of Russian attacks in the Donbas, the Ukrainian military says, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the heavy losses sustained by the Russians on a daily basis highlighted the "madness" of Moscow's strategy of attack.
In the southern city of Kherson, Ukraine accused Russia of looting empty homes and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes in expectation of a Ukrainian offensive to retake the city that was the first to fall to Moscow's forces at the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said in its daily update that Russian troops in the east continued their attacks on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivka, the focal points of Moscow's offensive in Donetsk in recent weeks.
At the same time, the military said, Russian troops continue to shell critical infrastructure and civilian objectives in various regions of Ukraine.
In his regular video address, Zelenskiy on November 7 called the intense combat in the Donetsk region "the epicenter of the biggest madness of the occupiers."
"They are dying in hundreds every day," Zelenskiy said. "The ground in front of the Ukrainian positions is literally littered with the bodies of the occupiers."
Zelenskiy also said that Russian soldiers in the Pavlivka area had complained to the governor of their region in the Russian Far East.
CNN reported on November 7 that in a letter purportedly sent from the front lines to Primorsky region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, the men of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet Marines say they were thrown into an "incomprehensible battle" in the Donetsk and had lost about 300 men, dead and wounded, in four days, while also losing 50 percent of their equipment.
Zelenskiy said that in response to the letter, Kozhemyako had said that the losses were "not that big" and they were "exaggerated."
In Kherson, the only pocket of Russian-held territory on the west bank of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine, Moscow has ordered civilians out of the city in anticipation of a Ukrainian assault to recapture the city.
Kherson, with a prewar population of nearly 300,000, has no power or running water, both sides said.
Russian-installed officials blamed Ukrainian "sabotage," while Ukrainian officials said the Russians had dismantled 1 1/2 kilometers of power lines.
Ukraine's military said Russian forces, "disguised in civilian clothes, occupy the premises of civilians and strengthen positions inside for conducting street battles."
Russian forces were "involved in looting and theft from residents and from infrastructure sites and are taking away equipment, food, and vehicles to the Russian Federation," it said in an update late on November 7.
The Ukrainian military reported hits on a Russian antiaircraft facility, ammunition dump, and the destruction of Russian armor in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, in its November 8 statement. It said 32 Russian military personnel were killed.
The information could not be independently confirmed.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy said the escalation of Russian missile strikes against critical infrastructure in his country has only resulted in the world responding with new aid to Ukraine.
Ukraine has received "new systems that significantly strengthen our air defense," Zelenskiy said on November 7 in his nightly address. Kyiv will do everything "to ensure that as many countries as possible join this aid," he said.
He added that the protection of the Ukrainian sky was "not 100 percent, but we are gradually moving toward our goal."
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced earlier on November 7 that Ukraine had received a shipment of NASAMS and Apside air defense systems to help it defend against Russian missile and drone attacks across the country.
"These weapons will significantly strengthen #UAarmy and will make our skies safer," he said on Twitter. Reznikov did not specify which countries the systems were from, but in the tweet he thanked "our partners: Norway, Spain and the U.S."
With reporting by Reuters and CNN
NATO Chief Cautions Leaders Of Serbia, Kosovo Over Tensions Linked To Phaseout Of Serbian License Plates
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called on the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to refrain from unilateral actions that could lead to the further escalation of tensions in Kosovo.
Stoltenberg spoke on November 7 by phone with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti about the tense situation in the north of Kosovo and told them dialogue is the only way forward.
The NATO chief added on Twitter that NATO's KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo "remains vigilant."
Vucic said that he indicated in the call with Stoltenberg that "Pristina is brutally violating the Brussels agreement with its unilateral moves."
Kosovo is doing this by suspending the regional police chief in the north of Kosovo, by dealing "illegitimately" with the policy on phasing out Serbian license plates, and by refusing to establish a union of Serbian municipalities, he said on Instagram.
"Despite this, Serbia strives to maintain peace and stability and will remain committed to that," Vucic said.
The creation of a union of Serb-majority municipalities has become a stumbling block in the EU's efforts to push the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo forward.
The proposed union is one of the agreements reached by the two sides as part of the dialogue on the normalization of relations. The Kosovo authorities reject the implementation of the agreement because they believe that it would be harmful for Kosovo.
Tensions have been running high in Kosovo since Kurti announced last week that the government would go ahead with the implementation of the license-plate conversion starting on November 1, although he said the plan would be implemented gradually.
The dismissal last week of a the director of the police for the north, Nenad Djuric, prompted ethnic Serb lawmakers, judges, and police officers in Kosovo on November 5 to resign en masse from their posts.
Djuric was suspended after the Police Inspectorate of Kosovo announced on November 3 that he was suspected of criminal offenses related to his refusal to implement the government's policy, which aims to replace vehicle license plates issued by Serbian authorities when Kosovo was still part of Serbia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on November 7 that it viewed the situation in Kosovo with alarm and accused the West of "pushing the situation toward a direct conflict."
The ministry said in a statement that Belgrade showed a "constructive approach" to the latest crisis and attacked "extremists" in Pristina for what it said was a series of provocations that exacerbated long-standing ethnic tensions.
Serbia has refused calls from the European Union to join sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine.
Bulgarian Officials Identify Body Of Prominent Ukrainian Pilot Missing Since June
A Bulgarian government official revealed on November 7 that remains found in Bulgaria in September belonged to a prominent Ukrainian military pilot who had been missing for months, and the body has been returned to Ukraine for burial.
The remains of Ukrainian Air Force Colonel Mykhaylo Matyushenko, 61, were identified using DNA after the body was found in a lake after several months in the water, according to Hristo Ilchev, head of the search division of the regional directorate of the Internal Affairs Ministry.
Matyushenko, who went by the call name Grandfather and was head of the Ghost of Kyiv brigade, disappeared from the skies over Snake Island in the Black Sea in June, according to the Ukrainian military.
His fate had been unknown until Bulgarian authorities were able to positively identify the body after it was found attached to a parachute in the lake near the Bulgarian Black Sea coastal port of Tsarevo.
Officials in the Bulgarian Internal Affairs Ministry suspected the body was that of a Ukrainian Air Force pilot and contacted representatives of the Ukrainian Embassy and the Ukrainian Army, both of which provided additional data to reveal the identity of the pilot.
Ilchev said Matyushenko's military aircraft, an SU-124, was shot down in the area of Snake Island near Odesa. Matyushenko and the other pilot of the aircraft ejected.
“The pilot we found had his limbs severed from a faulty catapult. He most likely died of blood loss, as no other signs of injury were found on the body," Ilchev said.
Ilchev made the comments on November 7 during a ceremony to present the police chief of Tsarevo with an award for his handling of the case.
No information is available about the fate of the other pilot.
Matyushenko had experience as a fighter jet pilot and civil aviation pilot. Before the war he was in management at one of Ukraine's commercial airlines.
He was buried in his hometown, Bucha, on October 3, according to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service.
The mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Feroryuk, said Matyushenko had volunteered to reinforce his colleagues on the southern and eastern fronts.
Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island on June 30 after coming under heavy bombardment from Ukrainian artillery. Ukrainian troops claimed to have raised their flag on the strategic Black Sea outpost a few days later.
"For Matyushenko, this was the last mission. They couldn't find him for a long time," Feroryuk said.
The headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force announced in April that the legend of the Ghost of Kyiv was created by the Ukrainians. The military made it the collective name of the members of the 40th Air Force Tactical Brigade, which defends Kyiv and "appears suddenly in places where no one expects it."
- By Reuters
Iran Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Comments Supporting Protesters
Iran summoned Norway's ambassador over the weekend to protest against what it characterized as "interventionist comments" by the Nordic country's parliamentary speaker in support of massive demonstrations sweeping the country after a young woman died while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf. "Iran strongly condemned interventionist comments by the Norwegian parliament speaker which were also judgmental and untrue," the semiofficial Fars news agency reported on November 7. Masud Gharahkhani, the head of Norway's parliament, expressed his support for the demonstrators in an interview with London-based Iran International. Gharahkhani is the 38-year-old son of Iranian refugees. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Opposition Calls For Elections As Way To End Protests As Crackdown Continues
An Iranian opposition party has called for new elections to end the unrest and violent government crackdown on dissent that have rocked the country since the death of a young woman while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Azar Mansoori, the general secretary of the Union of Islamic Iran People Party, said in a tweet on November 7 that the country's leadership must address the root causes of the protests instead of blaming outside forces such as the West.
"Lack of political legitimacy is the most obvious threat to the country's national security," she wrote.
"Do you want to make legitimate changes? Don't erase the problem, find out the reason for people's protest and ask yourself, is there any way other free elections and an independent civil society?"
Mansoori's call came after another night of protests despite a widening crackdown by authorities.
A total of 227 of 290 Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest.
In the face of the request, many gathered in the western Iranian city of Marivan hours after the burial of Nasrin Ghaderi, a Kurdish female student who was killed in Tehran during the protests.
Videos published on social media from the central Iranian city of Kerman showed young girls burning their headscarves in protest against the mandatory hijab law while protesters in the port city of Bushehr in the south blocked streets, honking their car horns and chanting the slogan "Freedom, freedom."
In a show of support for the protesters, players from the Iranian national beach soccer team refused to celebrate after winning the Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on November 6. When awarded the championship trophy, the team solemnly stood on the podium with their arms crossed in solidarity with the protest movement.
The team earlier refused to sing the national anthem during their semifinal, prompting state television to cut the live broadcast of the match.
Reports also indicate that Iranian prominent political activist Majid Tavakoli was beaten by Evin prison guards and transferred to solitary confinement.
The activist HRANA news agency said 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of November 5, including 49 minors.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of any protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to suicide, illness, and accidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
House Arrest Lifted For Woman Charged With 'Desecrating' Putin's Parents' Grave
A court in St. Petersburg has released a 60-year-old woman from house arrest after charging her with hatred-based desecration of a grave for leaving a note on the grave of the parents of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Irina Tsybanyova still faces a criminal case and several restrictions, including use of the telephone and Internet and a ban on visiting the cemetery where she left a note on the graves of Putin's parents saying he "behaves awfully" and asking them to "Undertake proper measures." Investigators say Tsybanyova committed "cynical immoral actions that contradict the norms accepted in society." To read the original story on RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Ukraine Nationalizes Five Key Companies As Part Of War Effort
Ukraine has taken shares of five companies identified as strategic to guarantee sufficient military supplies as it fights to repel an invasion by Russian forces.
Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security Council, told a news conference in Kyiv on November 7 that the move was made under wartime laws "in connection with military necessity."
The companies include aerospace company Motor Sich, energy company Ukrnafta, electrical transformer company Zaporizhtransformator, vehicle maker AvtoKrAZ, and oil refiner Ukrtatnafta.
"In order to meet the needs of the country under martial law, we have the right to make such decisions," Danilov said
"The seized assets have been deemed military property, and their management was transferred to the Defense Ministry. After the end of martial law, in accordance with the requirements of the law, the specified assets may be returned to the owners or their value will be reimbursed," he added.
Russia, which launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, has recently launched waves of attacks across the country, decimating civilian infrastructure such electricity and heating producers. Many across the country are bracing for a winter of total outages of power, heating, and running water.
The recent attacks came as Ukrainian forces launched counteroffensives to regain large swaths of territory in the east and south that Russia took control of early in the war.
The head of Motor Sich, Vyacheslav Boguslaev, was detained on treason charges last month amid allegations from prosecutors that he helped supply Russia with parts for helicopters and planes and of having contacts with Russian special services.
The company manufactures aircraft engines and industrial turbines. Ukrainian authorities last year blocked attempts by Chinese investors to take control of the firm.
