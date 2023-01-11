News
Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court Nixes Law On First President-Leader Of Nation
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court has annulled the law on the first president and leader of the nation (elbasy), depriving former authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev of lifetime benefits and privileges.
The court said on January 11 that the move was made at the request of lawmakers and in accordance with a national June 2022 referendum that removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and approved the cancellation of his status as "elbasy."
The law in question was adopted in 2000 and provided Nazarbaev and his family members among other benefits with lifetime immunity from any prosecution, except if related to high treason.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of moves since January 2022 to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Central Asian country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of elbasy.
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression felt during his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January last year when unprecedented anti-government protests were sparked by a fuel price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly nationwide unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich country's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Kazakh 'Yurt Of Invincibility' In Ukraine's Bucha Sparks Moscow-Astana Tensions
ASTANA -- Moscow has demanded an explanation from the Kazakh government regarding the appearance of a so-called Kazakh "Yurt Of Invincibility" in Bucha, a town north of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to assist local residents in need as the country struggles with power cuts caused by Russian air strikes targeting energy infrastructure.
The yurt, a traditional round tent used by the nomads of Central Asia's steppes, consists of a wooden frame covered with felt. One the Kazakh government says was set up through private funding appeared in Bucha earlier this week, where local residents are able to get free traditional Kazakh food and tea and charge their electronic devices.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on January 10 that although Moscow "was assured that the information" about the yurt in Bucha is "false," Russia expects an official explanation from Astana regarding the matter "to avoid damaging the Russia-Kazakhstan strategic partnership and alliance."
On January 11, in response to a question from an RFE/RL correspondent at a briefing in Astana, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said there was "nothing to explain."
"The yurt was placed there. So, what is the problem? It is there. The help was provided. It is an imitative of private Kazakhstani companies. They organized it, transported it, and are providing the assistance. The situation in Ukraine is obviously complicated. Maybe for some the information [about the yurt] looks different. However, we do not see any problem here," Smadiyarov said.
Bucha residents endured a brief but brutal occupation by Russian armed forces at the start of the unprovoked invasion launched in February last year.
Russian troops have been accused of committing multiple war crimes in the town during the early weeks of the war before Ukrainian forces retook the area.
Kazakh businessmen and the Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine have said they plan to set up more yurts across the country.
More Crimean Tatars Handed Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia
A court in Russia has sentenced another group of Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on it.
The Crimean Solidarity human rights organization said Russia's Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don on January 11 sentenced Servet Gaziyev, Dzhemil Gafarov, Alim Karimov, Seyran Murtaza, and Erfan Osmanov to 13 years in prison each after finding them guilty of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir group.
The court also ruled that after serving their terms, the five men will be placed under parole-like supervision for up to 18 months.
All had pleaded not guilty, saying they did not consider being practicing Muslims a crime.
Yevhen Yaroshenko of the Crimea.SOS human rights group said the day before that Gafarov and Gaziyev, who have serious medical conditions, had been denied medical assistance while in custody and their health had worsened dramatically.
The five men, all of whom are activists of the Crimean Solidarity group, were arrested in March 2019 along with 19 other Crimean Tatars in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Russian human rights groups recognized all 24 Crimean Tatars arrested then as political prisoners.
Hizb ut-Tahrir is an Islamic group banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Since Moscow seized Crimea, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Moscow's occupation of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Russian, Ukrainian Rights Commissioners Meet In Turkey
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova and her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Lubinets, met in the Turkish capital on January 11 for talks expected to focus on humanitarian assistance. Photos showed them sitting on opposite sides of a coffee table at an Ankara hotel on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference. There were no immediate details on the talks, which lasted for some 40 minutes. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia To Launch Backup Soyuz Spacecraft To ISS Following Leak
Russia's space agency said on January 11 it would launch a Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft on February 20 to bring home two cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut from the International Space Station (ISS) after their original capsule sprang a coolant leak last month. The December 14 leak stemmed from a tiny puncture in the external radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule that is currently docked to the ISS and was due to bring the three crew members back to Earth in March. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.K. Says Russian Aircraft To Belarus 'Likely Genuine Exercise,' Not New Offensive
The British Defense Ministry's daily intelligence assessment on January 11 noted the announcement of a joint Russian-Belarusian tactical flight exercise in the second half of January and downplayed additional Russian military helicopters' new presence near Minsk.
Addressing persistent fears of a spread of the 10-month-old full-scale conflict, the British ministry tweeted on January 11 that a new deployment of Russian aircraft to Ukraine's northern neighbor Belarus "is likely a genuine exercise, rather than a preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine."
It noted the arrival by amateur spotters of military helicopters at Machulishchy air base near the Belarusian capital, "some appearing with 'Z' markings" that have been used by Russian forces in the invasion of Ukraine.
But it said Russian aircraft in Belarus "are mostly involved in training" and the new helicopters were "unlikely to constitute a credible offensive force."
Russia's invasion was partly staged in Moscow-allied Belarus, although leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has sought to downplay his regime's role in the conflict.
The commander of Kyiv's defenses, Lieutenant General Oleksiy Pavlyuk, said on January 10 that Ukraine's military had strengthened its defensive positions north of the city and was girding for a potential offensive from across the nearby Belarusian border, according to dpa.
With reporting by dpa
OIC Islamic Grouping 'Emergency Meeting' Eyes Afghan Rights Situation, New Taliban Bans On Women
The intergovernmental Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) executive committee is gathering for an emergency meeting in the Saudi port city of Jeddah to discuss recent developments in Afghanistan and the humanitarian situation there under the Taliban-led government.
The OIC, which aims on behalf of its 57 members to be the collective voice of the Muslim world, tweeted out news of the emergency meeting a day earlier.
Authorities under the unrecognized Taliban-led government that took control of Afghanistan in mid-2021 on December 20 ordered public and private universities to close their doors to women immediately until further notice.
A few days later officials ordered all domestic and international NGOs to prevent female employees from working at their jobs.
The bans are the latest measures rolling back women's rights and triggered widespread international condemnation and efforts by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to reverse them.
UNAMA warned after its representatives met with the Taliban's minister of higher education, Nida Mohammad Nadim, on January 7 that Afghanistan was entering a new period of crisis that "will harm all Afghans."
Markus Potzel, the deputy head of the UN aid office in Kabul, emerged from the meeting urging the Taliban to immediately lift the bans.
Nadim has said the mixing of genders in universities must be prevented because it risks violating Islamic principles.
The OIC and another influential Islamic organization, the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA), have described the bans as contrary to the purposes of Islamic law and the consensus of the ummah.
The Taliban swept to power in August 2021 after capturing most of the country as U.S.-led international troops withdrew after two decades of war and the UN-backed Afghan president and government fled the capital, Kabul.
Kyiv Says Russians 'Maniacal' In Bid To Take Soledar, Claims 500 Fresh Enemy Dead
Ukraine's Defense Ministry has cited "colossal losses" by Russian forces trying to capture the eastern salt-mining town of Soledar in a sustained offensive that the ministry described as "maniacal" as the community's fate seemingly hangs in the balance.
Russian troops are said to have regrouped during an Orthodox Christmas cease-fire with the aim of taking Soledar, in the Donetsk region, and its roughly 200 kilometers of disused tunnels criss-crossing the surrounding area.
Early on January 11, the Ukrainian General Staff claimed that Russia had lost around 490 soldiers the previous day. It said those casualties raised its estimated death toll on the Russian side to nearly 113,000 troops.
Each side in the conflict has classified its casualty figures, and RFE/RL cannot corroborate accounts by either side of battlefield developments in the areas of the heaviest fighting.
On January 10, the boss of the Vagner mercenary group whose soldiers are thought to be spearheading the Soledar offensive, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed that they had taken nearly all of the town but said there was still fierce fighting in a "cauldron" in the town center.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stressed that their troops are still battling in Soledar.
Capturing Soledar and its salt mines would have symbolic, military, and commercial value for Russia and would be Moscow's most substantial gain in months.
Kyiv has been eager to highlight the purported toll that the battle for Soledar is taking on Russian forces, including the Vagner mercenaries.
"A country of masochists," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Twitter in reference to the attackers. "Even after suffering colossal losses, [R]ussia is still maniacally trying to seize Soledar -- home to the largest salt mine in Europe."
The Ukrainian General Staff said early on January 11 that its troops had fought off Russian attacks in three eastern regions.
"During the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Hryanikyvka in the Kharkiv region, Stelmakhivka -- Luhansk and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Mayorsk, Vodyane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Prechistivka in the Donetsk region," it said.
It also reminded Ukrainians across the country to be alert for possible long-distance air strikes, although the pace of such Russian bombing of civilian and infrastructure targets has eased since the massive bombardments at the end of December and early January.
Amid the fierce fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock made a surprise visit to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on January 10, promising to send more weapons less than a week after Berlin pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles that Ukraine had been asking for.
Baerbock pledged further support before leaving Kharkiv, which was hit by Russian shelling after she left.
"The occupiers are striking again," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram, telling residents to stay in shelters.
Baerbock stressed that Ukrainians "should know they can rely on our solidarity and support," adding that Germany will keep supplying weapons "that Ukraine needs in order to free its citizens who are still suffering under the terror of Russian occupation."
Zelenskiy Strips Citizenship Of Four Ukrainian Lawmakers, Including Putin Friend Medvedchuk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced his revocation of the citizenship of four Ukrainian lawmakers suspected of treason, including three from a banned pro-Russian party, and signaled more bans were still to come.
He said late on January 10 he took the unusual move against Andriy Derkach, Taras Kozak, Renat Kuzmin, and Viktor Medvedchuk "based on materials prepared" by the Ukrainian Security Service and the State Migration Service.
At least three are outside the country and all have been the target of legal proceedings alleging treason since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion began in late February.
"If people's elected representatives choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine, then our actions will be appropriate," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address to the nation.
He added that these were "not the last such decisions."
Derkach, Kozak, Kuzmin, and Medvedchuk were elected to the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, for the Opposition Platform--For Life party, which is currently banned in Ukraine.
Derkach has been a Ukrainian legislator for more than two decades, but investigators believe he received more than half a million dollars from Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies "for subversive activities against Ukraine during 2019-2022." He has not attended a parliamentary session since February.
Medvedchuk, a longtime Ukrainian political fixture to whose daughter Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly godfather, was detained in April and handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange in September.
Kozak left Ukraine in 2021.
Pretrial investigators say the fourth lawmaker, Kuzmin, "placed propaganda materials to the detriment of Ukraine" in the media.
None of the four has publicly responded to Zelenskiy's announcement.
U.S., Russia Clash Over Violent Extremism In Africa
The United States accused Russian military contractors backed by the Kremlin on January 10 of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and "increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow" in the Sahel region, which is facing increasing attacks and deteriorating security, an allegation Russia denied. U.S. Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills lashed out at the Vagner Group at a UN Security Council meeting, accusing its paramilitary forces of failing to address the extremist threat, robbing countries of their resources, committing human rights abuses, and endangering the safety and security of UN peacekeepers and staff. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Canada To Buy U.S.-Built Surface-To-Air Missiles For Ukraine
Canada will buy a U.S.-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) for Ukraine, a statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said on January 10. Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden are attending a North American leaders' meeting in Mexico City, and Trudeau told Biden about the purchase during separate discussions the two had on supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia. "This is the first Canadian donation of an air-defense system to Ukraine," Defense Minister Anita Anand said after the announcement. She said her Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, told her air-defense systems were Ukraine's top priority.
Appeals Court Appears Open To Boston Marathon Bomber's New Challenge To Death Sentence
A U.S. federal appeals court appeared open to siding with convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in his latest bid to reverse his death sentence. Tsarnaev, an ethnic Chechen born in Kyrgyzstan, and his older brother detonated bombs at the marathon's finish line in 2013, killing three people and wounding 260 others. Jurors in 2015 found Tsarnaev guilty and determined he deserved the death penalty. Tsarnaev's lawyer told the court in Boston on January 10 that two jurors had lied about whether they discussed the case on social media before being seated, and one of the judges said it was hard to understand how the facts did not raise a potential claim of juror misconduct.
Yellen Says Oil Price Cap Limiting Russia's Energy Revenues So Far
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on January 10 that a price cap on Russian oil imposed by Western countries appeared to be achieving its goals of keeping Russian oil on the market while limiting Russia's revenues. The crude cap was imposed on December 5 by G7 countries, prohibiting Western-supplied insurance, finance, and other services for cargoes priced above $60 per barrel. Yellen said reports indicate that countries are using the price cap to drive steep bargains. Russian Urals grade crude for delivery to Europe was quoted at $52.48 on January 10, while Brent crude was trading at $80.82. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Troops To Train On Patriot System In U.S. State Of Oklahoma
About 100 Ukrainian troops will head to Oklahoma's Fort Sill as soon as next week to begin training on the Patriot missile-defense system, the Pentagon announced on January 10. Ukraine has long sought the Patriot surface-to-air guided missile-defense system because it can target aircraft, cruise missiles, and shorter-range ballistic missiles. The number of Ukrainians coming to Fort Sill is approximately the number it takes to operate one battery, and they will focus on learning to operate and also maintain the Patriot, Pentagon spokesman Air Force General Pat Ryder said. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Lukashenka Rejects Clemency Request Of Russian National Jailed After Forced Landing Of Jet
Belarusian authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has rejected a request for clemency filed by Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who is serving a six-year prison term in Belarus on charges related to civil disturbances that followed the 2020 presidential election.
Sapega was informed last week about the decision by the presidential commission on clemencies, her lawyer, Anton Hashynski, said on January 10.
Sapega filed the clemency request in June.
Sapega and her then-boyfriend, dissident blogger Raman Pratasevich, were immediately detained after their commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk in May 2021.
Sapega was accused of administering a channel on Telegram that published the personal data of Belarusian security forces. She was sentenced on May 6, and three days later Pratasevich announced he had married another woman.
Belarus said it had ordered the plane to land after an anonymous bomb threat. Evidence later revealed Belarusian officials conspired to fake the bomb threat as a pretense for diverting the plane so they could detain the two.
Pratasevich, who fled Belarus in 2019, worked as an editor at the Poland-based Nexta Live channel on Telegram. He was transferred to house arrest after his initial detainment. It is unclear if he is still under house arrest, and the status of the investigation against him also remains unclear.
He faces charges in connection with civil disturbances that followed a disputed presidential election in August 2020, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He was a key administrator of the Telegram channel Nexta-Live, which covered mass protests denouncing the official results of the election, which the opposition said was rigged.
Pratasevich made several appearances on Belarusian state television in 2021 that prompted the opposition and Western officials to accuse Lukashenka's regime of extracting video confessions under torture. The officials also called for his and Sapega's immediate release.
Lukashenka has denied stealing the election and has since cracked down hard on the opposition, whose leading members were jailed or forced to flee the country in fear of their safety.
With reporting by Mediazona and RBK
Imprisoned Lawyer Nili Won't Attend Court Hearing To Protest Iranian Crackdown
Imprisoned Iranian lawyer Mustafa Nili says he will not attend his Islamic Revolutionary Court hearing to protest against the widespread violation of the rights of those detained in the recent unrest.
Nili was arrested on November 7 while he was at the airport on his way to pursue legal affairs related to the protests in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan. He was taken to Evin prison and subsequently Iran's judiciary announced that a previous four-year prison sentence of his would be implemented.
In a short note from prison, Nili said that Iranians have the right to a fair trial and that "the day of accountability for the leaders and perpetrators of constitutional rights violations is near."
Nili is one of more than 40 lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- who have been arrested after representing people detained during nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on January 10 that at least 44 lawyers have been arrested since September to block their ability to seek justice for arbitrarily arrested activists and protesters. Eighteen remain in detention, and the rest have been released on bail but potentially will still face charges, the CHRI said in a news release.
Meanwhile, detainees continue to be forced to use lawyers from a list approved by Iran's judiciary chief. The lawyers on the list are court-approved and have either collaborated with the state security establishment or do not have the resources to defend their clients, CHRI said.
“Due process in line with internationally recognized standards hasn’t existed in the Islamic republic for decades,” Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the CHRI, said. “Yet there are still lawyers in the country who try to squeeze out any form of defense they can for their clients, or advocate for them publicly, which is why the Islamic republic is jailing them.”
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Siberian Court Refuses To Transfer Journalist Ponomarenko To Detention Center
A court in the Siberian city of Barnaul has rejected a request by journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who is under house arrest on the charge of discrediting Russia’s armed forces with "fake" social-media posts about the war in Ukraine, to be transferred to a pretrial detention center. Ponomarenko’s lawyer Dmitry Shitov told RFE/RL on January 10 his client wants to be transferred to pretrial detention to protest the military mobilization by the Russian government. Ponomarenko was arrested in April and faces up to 10 years in prison for her online posts. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
- By RFE/RL
RFE/RL Opens Office In Lithuania For Belarusian, Russian News Coverage
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty opened its new office in the Lithuanian capital on January 10 in what the U.S. Congress-funded broadcaster called its "latest step in a comprehensive strategy to counter pervasive Russian disinformation and reach new audiences with trusted, independent news and information."
The Vilnius facilities are slated to host journalists exiled from neighboring Belarus since Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime raided and sealed off RFE/RL's Minsk bureau in mid-2021, nearly a year after a flawed presidential election that the beleaguered opposition said was rigged sparked unprecedented street protests.
Lukashenka then designated RFE/RL as an "extremist organization," effectively criminalizing both its reporting and the following of its news coverage.
The broadcaster noted in its statement on the launch of the Vilnius office that two of its journalists, Ihar Losik and Andrey Kuznechyk, "remain unjustly imprisoned by the Lukashenka regime."
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Lithuanian parliamentary speaker Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and the U.S. Ambassador Robert Gilchrist were expected to join RFE/RL President Jamie Fly at an event to mark the opening.
In a statement, Fly thanked Nauseda and Lithuania's government for their "steadfast support of RFE/RL’s mission."
"Our new Vilnius office is a testament to RFE/RL's decades-long partnership with the Lithuanian people," Fly said. "It will allow us to provide our audiences in Belarus with accurate and truthful news. I am immensely proud of our journalists who have sacrificed so much to carry out this mission and who have now found a safe haven in Lithuania.”
The Vilnius office will also house staff of Current Time, a 24-hour Russian-language video platform to counter "Kremlin and other state propaganda," the company said.
Estonia Announces Plan To Seize Russian Assets And Deliver Them To Ukraine
Estonia wants to outline a plan by the end of January for seizing some $21.4 million of Russian assets and delivering them under European Union sanctions to Ukraine. Estonian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mihkel Tamm said on January 10 that the Baltic state had started working on the proposal last month. The announcement comes as the European Commission is developing a bloc-wide arrangement to deal with $322 billion in Russian central-bank reserves and billions in frozen assets of Russian nationals sanctioned over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from Bloomberg, click here.
Belgium Summons Iranian Ambassador After Aid Worker Sentenced To 40-Year Prison Term
A Belgian aid worker in Iran has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for "espionage," prompting Brussels -- which has called the charge "fabricated" -- to summon the Iranian ambassador to the European nation.
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency said 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele had been found guilty of "espionage against the Islamic republic for the benefit of the foreign intelligence service, cooperation with the hostile American government against the Islamic republic, professional currency smuggling in the amount of $500,000, and money laundering of the same amount."
The judiciary has yet to provide any evidence to back up the verdict.
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said in a tweet that "Iran has provided no official information regarding the charges against Olivier Vandecasteele or his trial."
"Belgium continues to condemn this arbitrary detention and is doing everything possible to put an end to it and to improve the conditions of his detention," she said in announcing that Tehran's ambassador to Brussels would be summoned in the coming hours.
Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne has said the case was likely in retaliation for a jail sentence a court in Belgium handed to Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi last year.
Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018. Tehran considers the NCRI a terrorist group and has called the Paris attack plot a "false flag" move by the group.
Belgium's constitutional court on December 8 temporarily suspended a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran. The accord had been heavily criticized by lawmakers and some in the public because it appeared to pave the way for Assadi to be returned to Tehran. A final ruling on the treaty is expected by mid-March.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the length of the prison sentence.
Romanian Court Upholds Extended Detention Of Controversial Social-Media Personality Tate
A court in Romania has upheld the 30-day arrest of divisive social-media personality Andrew Tate on charges of organized crime, human trafficking, and rape. Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman for the Romanian anti-organized crime agency, said on January 10 the court rejected an appeal by Tate against a judge's decision to extend his arrest to 30 days. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen, was detained on December 29 with his brother, Tristan, who was charged in the same case. Tate, who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from social-media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russian Doctors Urge Putin 'To Stop Torturing' Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny
A group of Russian doctors have published an open letter urging President Vladimir Putin "to stop torturing" jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is now in punitive solitary confinement for the 10th time since August.
The letter, signed by 39 physicians and published by the Meduza news website on January 10, says Navalny’s state of health is worsening and that the refusal by officials at the penal colony where he is incarcerated to pass medicine on to him is threatening his life.
"It is obvious from the medical point of view that Aleksei Navalny does not receive medical assistance on the level required, and his placement in solitary confinement is worsening his state of health," the letter says, adding that Navalny needs to be examined by doctors from medical institutions outside the penal colony and, if need be, transferred to a regular hospital for treatment.
Navalny's lawyer, Vadim Kobzev, said on January 10 that his client needs medical assistance at the moment as he is coughing and has a fever.
Navalny is serving two sentences for violating parole and embezzlement at Penal Colony No. 6 in the region of Vladimir, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
He was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs identified as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed Putin for the poison attack, which the Kremlin has denied.
The corruption crusader was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March last year, Navalny, one of Putin's most vocal critics, was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Kyrgyz Police Briefly Detain Dozens Of Supporters Of Those Jailed For Border-Deal Protest
BISHKEK -- Police in Bishkek have dispersed and briefly detained dozens of supporters and relatives of 26 Kyrgyz politicians and activists arrested last year for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan.
Police forced the men and women onto buses and took them to police stations while they were holding a rally near Bishkek's Gorky Park on January 10 demanding the release of the jailed politicians and activists.
Several journalists who covered the rally-- including a reporter for RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service -- were detained along with the demonstrators, but released shortly afterwards. Others were released hours later.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested 26 members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in late October after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal which saw Kyrgyzstan in November hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, comprising 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the border agreement, which was more than three decades in the making.
Seventeen of those detained have been on a hunger strike for a week.
In November, the presidents of the two Central Asian nations signed the controversial deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
President Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced To Five Years, Faces More Charges
Faezeh Hashemi, the daughter of former Iranian President Akbar Hasemi Rafsanjani, has been sentenced to five years in prison by a court in Tehran and faces further charges for her activism and comments slamming authorities for their brutal crackdown on protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
Hashemi's lawyer, Neda Shams, wrote on Twitter on January 9 that "the verdict is not final."
"My client is still in prison and there are other cases against her," she added.
Shams did not give any details on the charges Hashemi was sentenced for, nor on the cases still outstanding against her.
Hashemi, a former lawmaker and women’s rights advocate whose father was one of the founding fathers of the clerical establishment, was arrested in September and the hard-line Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on September 27 that she was arrested by security forces in east Tehran for “inciting riots.”
Before her arrest, Hashemi had said that authorities were referring to the protests over Amini's death while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law as “riots” and “sedition” in order to suppress them.
She also said the demands raised in the protests -- for more freedoms and rights -- are different from recent demonstrations that have focused on the deteriorating economy, which has been crushed by crippling U.S. sanctions.
Since then, the protests have continued nationwide in what some analysts say is the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The authorities have responded to the protests with a brutal crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Hashemi has been highly critical of the government in the past, including on the popular app Clubhouse where her appearances have attracted thousands of listeners. During the 2020 presidential vote, which brought hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi to power, she was among those calling for a boycott.
Hashemi has been arrested and jailed several times in the past, including briefly in the 2009 crackdown on mass protests over the disputed presidential vote in which widescale corruption was alleged by the opposition.
In 2012, she was given a six-month jail term for "spreading propaganda against the system.”
- By AFP
Iran 'Weaponizing' Death Penalty To Frighten Public, Says UN
Tehran is weaponizing the death penalty to punish individuals taking part in protests in order to strike fear into the Iranian population and stamp out dissent, the UN human rights chief said on January 10. "The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights -- such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations -- amounts to state sanctioned killing," Volker Turk said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Ukraine Claims Russian Death Toll Rises To More Than 111,000
