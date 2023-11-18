Kazakh Prosecutor Demands 10 Years In Prison For Activist

Supporters of Kazakh opposition activist Marat Zhylanbaev came to the court building in Astana on November 17 as he faced a hearing behind closed doors. The 60-year-old former ultramarathon runner has been detained since May after trying to register his opposition party Kazakhstan, Forward! Authorities have accused him of cooperation with the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, an opposition movement labeled in the country as extremist. Zhylanbaev's lawyer said on November 17 that the prosecutor was demanding a prison term of 10 years.