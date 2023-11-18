Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Kazakh Prosecutor Demands 10 Years In Prison For Activist

Kazakh Prosecutor Demands 10 Years In Prison For Activist
Embed
Kazakh Prosecutor Demands 10 Years In Prison For Activist

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:59 0:00

Supporters of Kazakh opposition activist Marat Zhylanbaev came to the court building in Astana on November 17 as he faced a hearing behind closed doors. The 60-year-old former ultramarathon runner has been detained since May after trying to register his opposition party Kazakhstan, Forward! Authorities have accused him of cooperation with the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, an opposition movement labeled in the country as extremist. Zhylanbaev's lawyer said on November 17 that the prosecutor was demanding a prison term of 10 years.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG