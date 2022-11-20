Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Retired Leader Votes In Early Presidential Election

Kazakhstan's Retired Leader Votes In Early Presidential Election
Embed
Kazakhstan's Retired Leader Votes In Early Presidential Election

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:17 0:00

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev was among the early voters in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, in the November 20 snap presidential election. The country is coping with the authoritarian legacy of Nazarbaev, who transferred power to Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev in 2019 but retained informal influence. After a bloody crackdown on protests in early 2022, Toqaev pledged reforms. Still, opposition parties have been blocked from registration and protesters were detained on election day.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG