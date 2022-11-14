Kazakh Youth Group: Street Named After Strongman Should Rather Commemorate Protest Crackdown

Kazakh youth activists are demanding a name change for Nazarbaev Street in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty. In a November 14 gathering, supporters of the Wake Up, Kazakhstan! rights movement symbolically renamed the street to January -- a reference to the crackdown on protests at the beginning of 2022. Later the same day, police removed the improvised street signs. Kazakhstan has seen growing criticism of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's authoritarian legacy. Passersby asked by RFE/RL appeared to be largely in favor of renaming the street.