Opposition activists chanted slogans critical of Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and influential predecessor Nursultan Nazarbaev at a polling station in Kazakhstan's biggest city, Almaty, on June 5. Supporters of the unregistered, opposition Democratic Party demonstrated while casting ballots in a referendum on constitutional amendments, calling for the release of detained party leader Zhanbolat Mamai.