Kazakhs Voting On Major Constitutional Overhaul
Voters in Kazakhstan are voting in a constitutional referendum that President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has said will shift the country from a "super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament."
The June 5 referendum on some 56 proposed changes to the constitution come after the Central Asian country was rocked by deadly unrest in January that ended the longtime grip on power of Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
The government reported that turnout for the vote was about 44 percent after five hours of voting. In order to be adopted, more than 50 percent of voters in at least 12 of the country's 17 regions must cast ballots in favor of the amendments.
Government opponents had called on Toqaev to postpone the referendum, saying people had not been given enough time to study the proposals. Others said the voting should be cancelled altogether.
The changes would bar the country's president from being a member of a political party while holding office. Perhaps even more importantly, relatives of the president would not be allowed to hold any key positions in the public sector.
That measure is seen as an attempt to prevent the incredible depth of nepotism that occurred under Nazarbaev.
The number of Senate members appointed by the president would be reduced from the current 15 to 10.
But the president would maintain the right to appoint the prime minister, the cabinet members, the prosecutor-general, the security chief, the heads of the National Bank, and the Central Election Commission along with several other key posts.
The chief executive would also retain the power to appoint provincial governors and the mayors of cities, including the capital, despite widespread calls from public activists for governors and mayors to be elected by voters.
The right to appoint powerful regional governors is seen as an important political tool for the president, as governors can be used to swing an election by controlling the voting process in the authoritarian country where international observers say free and fair elections are not held.
The one who stands to lose the most if the referendum is approved is Nazarbaev, who led Kazakhstan from 1990 until 2019 and enjoyed significant political sway as ex-president until the bloody nationwide unrest in January that left at least 238 people dead.
The revised constitution removes all references to Nazarbaev as "elbasy" (leader of the nation), which would cement his fall from grace that began with demands by anti-government protesters to end his family's grip on the country's politics and riches.
Nazarbaev, 81, and his close relatives would also lose their lifelong immunity from prosecution if the referendum is approved.
Nazarbaev handpicked Toqaev to be his successor after he resigned in 2019. The referendum is seen as an attempt by Toqaev, 69, to formalize Nazarbaev's "retirement" and ensure his departure from the political scene.
The constitutional overhaul would reduce the number or lawmakers in the Mazhilis, or lower house of parliament, to 98 from the current 107 members.
The Senate would also lose its power to make new laws but would vote on bills passed by the Mazhilis and as well as vote to confirm nominations for prosecutor-general, security chief, and other key positions submitted by the president.
Many analysts have seen the referendum as a bid by Toqaev to prepare for the next presidential election, scheduled for 2024.
State-backed pollsters say more than 75 percent of respondents in recent polls supported the proposed reforms and that nearly 70 percent said they will vote in the referendum.
Kazakhstan has been rated "not free" by the U.S.-based NGO Freedom House, which has said its "parliamentary and presidential elections are neither free nor fair, and major parties exhibit continued loyalty to the government."
Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital As Intense Fighting Continues In Donbas
For the first time in several weeks, explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, overnight, Ukrainian officials say.
“Several explosions in the Darnytskiy and Dniprovskiy districts of the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram on June 5, adding that rescue workers were at the scenes.
Klitschko said one person had been injured but no fatalities had been reported. The cause of the explosions was not specified.
Although air-raid sirens are regularly heard in the city, there have been no strikes there in the last few weeks, ever since Russia withdrew its forces from the area to concentrate its military effort on the eastern Donbas region and southeastern Ukraine.
Meanwhile, intense fighting continued in the eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, in the Luhansk region. Ukrainian forces on June 4 reported retaking some parts of the city that had been controlled by Russia.
At least 11 civilians were reported killed in the Luhansk region on June 4.
“The situation in Syevyerodonetsk, where street fighting continues, remains extremely difficult,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his daily address on June 4.
He added that there were "constant air strikes, artillery and missile fire" across the area.
Syevyerodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk refuted Russian claims that some Ukrainian forces were withdrawing from the city, saying on Telegram that "our soldiers have managed to redeploy, build a line of defense."
"We are currently doing everything necessary to reestablish total control” of the city," he said.
Fighting was also intense in the nearby city of Lysychansk.
Russian shelling left three people dead in the Black Sea port of Mykolayiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on June 4.
In the neighboring Donetsk region, fierce fighting continued as well with several missiles striking Donetsk city late on June 4.
In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, a missile hit an agricultural storage unit, wounding two people in the morning on June 4, the regional administration's spokesman wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine announced on June 4 that four foreigners fighting for Kyiv had been killed in battle.
Russia has stepped up its offensive to take further ground in areas where Moscow-backed separatists already have a foothold as Western countries rush to get weapons to Ukraine.
The United States earlier this week approved another $700 million in military aid for Ukraine, including four powerful rocket systems that can destroy heavy artillery as far away as 70 kilometers.
Ukraine said on June 4 that self-propelled Norwegian howitzers had now been deployed to the front lines.
In an interview with state media on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his army has been "cracking" Western armaments like "nuts."
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and one of Putin's closest allies, warned the same day that Moscow could target western cities if Ukraine uses rocket systems supplied by the United States to carry out strikes on Russian territory.
The Biden administration said on June 1 that it received assurances from Ukraine that it would not use the new U.S. rocket systems to target Russian territory. The administration said it could send additional rocket systems as needed.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on June 4 that Western countries will discuss further aid to Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on June 15.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Chechens Involved In Group Sex Video That Went Viral Have Been Killed, Says Police Source
Three Chechens who were filmed taking part in group sex early this year have been killed, a local police source told Caucasus.Realities.
The video featuring two men and two women went viral and allegedly angered the leadership of Russia's tightly controlled, predominantly Muslim, republic of Chechnya.
All four participants were arrested at the request of the government, but one woman -- who was not Chechen -- was eventually let go.
The other three were buried two weeks ago in another town, the local police source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak. The officer said they were killed but did not know the exact cause of death.
The local government has declined to comment.
Under the leadership of strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya has persecuted sexual minorities, sparking international outrage.
Chechen police have not only tortured members of the gay community, demanding they identify other LGBT people, but have killed several of them, according to human rights groups.
Russia Cancels Orchestra Concert Led By Conductor Critical Of War In Ukraine
A Russian philharmonic has canceled a concert led by a conductor critical of the war in Ukraine, citing “health” issues, local media reported.
Vasily Sinaisky, who posted a statement on February 28 calling the war “vile,” was scheduled to lead the St. Petersburg Academic Philarmonic in concert on June 4.
The philharmonic faced calls to cancel the concert on account of Sinaisky’s vocal opposition to the war, RBC reported.
There was no immediate comment from Sinaisky.
In his February 28 statement, Sinaisky criticized musicians in Russia for not voicing their opinions of the war.
The conductor, whose maternal grandfather was Ukrainian, said he spent of a lot of his time in childhood in the Kyiv region and “even then … could sense the love of Ukrainians for their motherland, how they endeavored to do everything for it to flourish.”
He said truth was “not on the side” of Russia in this war.
“Those who started all this would benefit from listening to the Ukrainian national anthem. What a pure, powerful, and bright melody, which shows so well the character of this nation,” he said.
Sinaisky, who is 75, was the music director and chief conductor at the Bolshoi, Russia’s leading theater, from 2010 to 2013, when he resigned unexpectedly.
He is currently the chief conductor of the Janacek Philharmonic Orchestra in the Czech Republic.
U.S. Court Sentences Uzbek Citizen To 15 Years In Prison For Supporting Islamic State
A U.S. federal court on June 3 sentenced a citizen of Uzbekistan living in New York to 15 years in prison for supporting the Islamic State extremist group (IS), a designated terrorist organization.
Dilkhayot Kasimov, 34, was convicted in September 2019 on two charges of conspiring to and attempting to provide material support to IS following a one-week trial.
He is the latest member of a group of conspirators to be sentenced to more than a decade-long prison term.
In 2015 Kasimov provided money – both his own and cash collected from others – to Abdurasul Juraboev and Akhror Saidakhmetov, who planned to travel to Syria to fight on behalf of IS.
Kasimov, who lived in Brooklyn, drove to nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport in February of that year to meet Saidakhmetov and hand him $1,600 in cash on behalf of himself, co-conspirator Abror Habibov and others.
U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York said the long sentence “demonstrates the significant consequences for those who help terrorist groups, including by facilitating travel of others to join [IS].”
Co-defendants Juraboev and Saidakahmetov were each sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, while co-defendant Azizjon Rakhmatov was sentenced to 12.5 years’ imprisonment.
Habibov and co-defendant Akmal Zakirov are awaiting sentencing.
A seventh co-conspirator, Dilshod Khusanov, who was charged in a separate indictment, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to designated foreign terrorist organizations and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 5.
Suspect In Litvinenko Poisoning Dies After Reportedly Contracting COVID-19 In Moscow
Businessman and ex-KGB agent Dmitry Kovtun, one of two Russian men accused by Britain of poisoning Kremlin critic Aleksandr Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died after contracting COVID-19 in Moscow, Russian state media reported on June 4.
He was 57.
Andrei Lugovoi, a member of the lower house of Russian parliament who had served in the KGB with Kovtun and was also accused in the case, confirmed the news of Kovtun’s death.
“My close and loyal friend Dmitry Kovtun has suddenly died following a grave illness linked to a coronavirus infection," Lugovoi said in a statement.
The TASS news agency said he had died in a Moscow hospital.
Britain says Litvinenko, a naturalized British citizen, died weeks after drinking tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at London's Millennium Hotel, where he met Kovtun and Lugovoi.
A former Russian intelligence officer, Litvinenko had become an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He accused Russian security agencies of blowing up buildings in Moscow and others cities in August and September 1999 -- just weeks after Putin was plucked from obscurity to be prime minister -- to justify a new war in Chechnya, and to help bolster Putin’s credibility as a law-and-order leader.
British investigators said they found traces of polonium at sites where Kovtun and Lugovoi had been in the English capital, including in offices, hotels, planes, and a football stadium.
Both men deny any involvement in Litvinenko's death, and Russia refused to extradite them to face trial.
However, Kovtun reportedly suffered a severe health breakdown from radiation exposure in December 2006, according to Russian media reports. Some reports at the time said he slipped into a coma and was experiencing major-organ failure.
It is unclear what, if any, role that radiation exposure may have played in his ability to fight COVID-19. It is also unclear whether he was vaccinated.
People with preexisting medical conditions and older people have a greater chance of dying from complications caused by COVID-19, data shows.
John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, told RFE/RL that, while significant radiation damage would weaken an individual’s immune system, it would be hard to establish cause and effect in Kovtun's case.
He noted that Kovtun was in the age range where the risks posed by contracting COVID becomes significant.
"Nonetheless, suffering radiation damage is pretty likely to be problematic for dealing with COVID," Moore said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Forces Recapture Territory In Syevyerodonetsk, Regional Official Says
Ukraine said on June 4 that its forces had recaptured 20 percent of the territory they had lost in the city of Syevyerodonetsk, the focus of a Russian offensive to take the eastern Donbas region, and could hold it for up to two weeks, when more Western artillery is expected to arrive.
Serhiy Hayday, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions inside Syevyerodonetsk and were pushing back Russian troops in several locations.
"As soon as we have enough Western long-range weapons, we will push their artillery away from our positions,” Hayday said. He described the situation in the region as “extremely difficult” with Russia using all its available forces to capture the industrial city.
“Fighting is now concentrated in Syevyerodonetsk because, as we understand it, the Russian army is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction,” he said on June 4.
Hayday said Russian forces were blowing up bridges across the Severskiy Donets river to prevent Ukraine from bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in Syevyerodonetsk.
Hayday's claim of Ukrainian advances could not immediately be verified. Ukraine’s military said Russia has reinforced its troops and used artillery to conduct "assault operations” in the city, which has been bombarded by Moscow's forces for weeks.
"The enemy is undertaking attacks on the city of Syevyerodonetsk with artillery support, it has strengthened its troops with the mobile reserves of the Second Army Corps, the fighting in the city continues," the Ukrainian military said on June 4.
But it added that Russian forces had retreated after failed attempts to advance in the nearby town of Bakhmut and cut off access to Syevyerodonetsk.
British intelligence estimates that Russia now controls more than 90 percent of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine and is likely to get full control of the region in the next two weeks.
In neighboring Donetsk region, fierce fighting continued as well with several missiles striking Donetsk city late on June 4.
In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, a missile hit an agricultural storage unit, wounding two people in the morning on June 4, the regional administration's spokesman wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine announced on June 4 that four foreigners fighting for Kyiv had been killed in battle.
Russia has stepped up its offensive to take further ground in areas where Moscow-backed separatists already have a foothold as Western nations rush to get weapons to Ukraine, which lacks the firepower of Russia.
The United States earlier this week approved another $700 million in military aid for Ukraine, including four powerful rocket systems that can destroy heavy artillery as far away as 70 kilometers.
Ukraine said on June 4 that self-propelled Norwegian howitzers have now been deployed to the front lines.
In an interview with state media on June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his army has been "cracking" Western armaments like "nuts."
Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and one of Putin's closest allies, warned the same day that Moscow could target western cities if Ukraine uses rocket systems supplied by the United States to carry out strikes on Russian territory.
The Biden administration said June 1 that it received assurances from Ukraine that it would not use the new U.S. rocket systems to target Russian territory. The administration said it could send additional rocket systems as needed.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on June 4 that Western countries will discuss further aid to Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on June 15.
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its regular updates that Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region, with Russian aircraft conducting strikes using both guided and unguided munitions.
The ministry said on June 4 that Russia increased its use of tactical air to support its creeping advance, combining air strikes and massed artillery attacks to bring its firepower to bear as its operational focus has switched to the Donbas.
"The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," it said.
But the bulletin cautioned that Russia's recent tactical successes have come at a significant cost in terms of resources, and that trend will likely continue.
Ukraine will soon receive additional anti-aircraft weapons systems from the West to help it combat Russia's dominance of the skies, a key factor in its recent gains. Germany earlier this week promised to send air-defense systems in the coming weeks.
Tens of thousands have been killed in Ukraine, more than 14 million have fled their homes, and the global economy has been disrupted by Russia’s unprovoked war, which marked its 100th day on June 3.
With reporting by Reuters, Kyiv Independent, and dpa
Russian Air Activity Remains High Over Ukraine's Donbas, British Defense Ministry Says
Britain's Defense Ministry says Russian air activity remains high over Ukraine's Donbas region with Russian aircraft conducting strikes using both guided and unguided munitions.
The ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that Russia increased its use of tactical air to support its creeping advance, combining air strikes and massed artillery attacks to bring its firepower to bear as its operational focus has switched to the Donbas.
"The increased use of unguided munitions has led to the widespread destruction of built-up areas in the Donbas and has almost certainly caused substantial collateral damage and civilian casualties," the military intelligence tweeted on June 4.
Moscow has made seizing the whole eastern Donbas region a key objective of its unprovoked invasion after being pushed back from Kyiv.
Based on reporting by Reuters
NATO Chief Speaks With Turkish President About Finland, Sweden Joining Alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he has met with Finland’s prime minister and spoken to Turkey’s president as he seeks to overcome Ankara’s opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
Stoltenberg, who visited Washington this week, tweeted late on June 3 that he met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin while he was there and discussed “the need to address Turkey’s concerns and move forward” with the Finnish and Swedish membership applications.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted Finland and Sweden to apply to join NATO. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he is against the accession of the two Nordic countries because of what he called their support for "terrorist organizations," a reference to the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Kurdish militia People's Defense Units (YPG) in Syria.
In a separate tweet, Stoltenberg said he had a “constructive phone call” with Erdogan. He called Turkey a “valued ally” and praised Turkish efforts to broker a deal to ensure the safe transportation of grain supplies from Ukraine amid global food shortages caused by the war.
Stoltenberg added that he and Erdogan would continue their dialogue.
Senior officials from Sweden, Finland, and Turkey will gather in Brussels next week to discuss Ankara’s opposition to the applications. Membership in the alliance must be unanimously approved by current members.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Putin Claims Russia Will 'Guarantee' Peaceful Export Of Ukrainian Grain
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied accusations that his armed forces are blocking Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea and said his government would “guarantee" the peaceful passage to ships leaving its ports.
In an interview with Russian state television on June 3, Putin tried to put the blame on Ukraine for the trapped grain, saying Kyiv has mined the Black Sea and sunk vessels, preventing grain ships from leaving.
Ukraine did so after Russia launched a massive, unprovoked invasion by land and air on February 24, sparking fears that it could seek to use its navy to take the key Black Sea port of Odesa.
“I have already told all our colleagues many times: let them clear the mines and let the ships loaded with grain leave the ports. We guarantee their peaceful passage into international waters without any problems," Putin said.
The Russian president said his armed forces would not use the removal of mines “to launch any attacks [on Ukraine] from the sea.”
Glen Howard, a military analyst and president of the Washington-based Jamestown Foundation, said history shows Putin can’t be trusted to abide by his word.
The Kremlin repeatedly said Russia had no intention of invading Ukraine in the months leading up to its attack.
Howard said Ukraine now has anti-ship missile systems to defend its coast from invasion, including several delivered late last month by Denmark.
However, he said that grain ships leaving Ukrainian ports would have no escort and thus would be “trusting the Russians at their word.”
Putin’s comments came after he met with Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is also the current head of the African Union, to discuss surging food prices.
Africa is heavily dependent on grain supplies from Russia and Ukraine, and any disruptions could lead to social unrest.
The surge in food prices on the heels of the conflict is already putting pressure on African governments and, in some countries, leading to protests.
Amid isolation from the West, Putin has been seeking to build his ties with African nations, many of whom have significant historical links with Moscow dating back to Soviet times.
"President Putin has expressed to us his willingness to facilitate the export of Ukrainian cereals," Sall wrote on Twitter after meeting Putin.
The war has blocked as many as 25 million tons of Ukrainian grain at local ports, Howard said.
Putin sought to downplay the significance of the issue, saying Ukrainian grain only represents about 2.5 percent of total world grain production.
However, Ukrainian grain makes up a significant percentage of global exports and thus has an outsized influence on world prices.
Putin also blamed the United States for rising food prices, saying the U.S. central bank stimulated inflation by printing too much money.
But wheat and corn prices have surged more than a quarter since Russia began massing its troops along Ukraine’s border in late October amid fears over grain exports while the United States has taken steps to curtail inflation by raising rates.
Russia also cut back on gas exports to Europe leading up to the war to gain leverage in talks with the West over Ukraine, driving prices to record highs. Natural gas is a key component in fertilizers used by farmers.
Putin suggested Ukraine could export grain via the Baltic Sea by shipping its products by rail through Belarus. The West would have to lift sanctions against Belarus to do so.
Howard dismissed Putin’s suggestion as impractical, saying there was not nearly enough rail capacity to move Ukraine’s grain.
Rail is also more expensive and shipping from the Baltic ports to Africa would extend the sea route by thousands of miles.
Howard said time was running out to export the grain, adding it will begin to rot by July.
Ukraine Says Intelligence Services In Communication With Captured Azovstal Soldiers
Ukraine says the country’s intelligence services are in communication with fighters captured at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and that Kyiv is doing all it can to ensure their release.
Uncertainty has surrounded the fate of hundreds of soldiers taken prisoner by Russian forces after they abandoned the steel-mill complex in the port city on the Sea of Azov last month.
"It is through [the intelligence services] that we are learning about the conditions of the detention, nutrition, and the possibility of their release," Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said on Ukrainian television late on June 3.
The minister said Ukrainian authorities were “doing everything possible” to secure their release.
Russia has said that some 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers have been taken into custody at the plant.
Ukrainian officials and relatives of the soldiers have urged Moscow to treat the men as prisoners of war. Kyiv wants them returned in a prisoner swap.
Some senior Russian lawmakers have demanded that some of the soldiers be put on trial. The Kremlin has said the fighters who surrendered will be treated according to international standards.
Russia said on May 20 that its forces had complete control of the massive factory following weeks of intense fighting in the city.
Ukraine has described the withdrawal from Azovstal as an authorized “evacuation,” rather than a surrender.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Dozens Injured As Armenian Opposition Protesters Clash With Police
YEREVAN -- Dozens have been injured after Armenian opposition protestors clashed again with police as they continue to reject the government's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan.
This time the clashes occurred near villas housing top government officials in central Yerevan late on June 3, when police officers used stun grenades to keep the protestors back from the residential buildings where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian lives.
The Health Ministry said that, as of 10:30 p.m. local time, a total of 50 people, including 34 police officers had sought medical attention. One of the wounded was in critical condition, the ministry said, but didn’t provide further details.
Eleven protestors were detained on charges of using violence against police officers and resisting arrest, according to police figures released early on June 4. Police said a criminal probe has been launched.
The June 3 demonstration was one of the most violent since Armenian opposition groups began holding anti-government rallies in the capital in late April on a nearly daily basis to denounce the government’s handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan and to demand Pashinian’s resignation.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism since he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed in April to begin drafting a peace treaty to resolve the conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border. Pashinian met again with Aliyev last week for a fresh round of talks on the future treaty.
Armenia lost control over parts of the Azerbaijani breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Moscow-brokered cease-fire monitored by Russian troops.
The June 3 rally began after the pro-Pashinian majority in the Armenian parliament scuttled a special session initiated by two opposition groups to debate and vote on a resolution banning any status for Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan.
The ruling Civil Contract faction did not show up for the session, preventing a quorum. They called the vote a “false political agenda” that could hamper Armenia in negotiations with Azerbaijan.
The protestors blocked all entrances and exits from the government building for two hours, demanding a meeting with Pashinian before marching toward the residential villas two kilometers away.
Sri Lanka Detains Russian-Operated Plane Over Sanctions-Related Dispute
Sri Lanka has banned a Russian-operated plane from leaving the South Asian island pending a hearing later this month as Western sanctions continue to disrupt Russia’s travel industry.
The Airbus A330-343 operated by Russian state-owned airline Aeroflot was denied permission to fly to Moscow as scheduled on June 2 amid a legal dispute with a leasing company. The flight had more than 200 passengers onboard.
Celestial Aviation Trading Limited, one of the largest plane-leasing firms, is seeking to confiscate the jet after Russia failed to return its property.
The European Union in February imposed a wide-array of economic sanctions on Russia, including banning the leasing of EU airplanes, after it invaded Ukraine.
The bloc’s sanctions demanded Russia return any aircraft leased from EU firms by the end of March.
Russia had more than 500 aircraft leased from the West out of a total park of about 1,300, according to news agency RBC, meaning fulfillment of the sanctions would have decimated the nation’s travel industry.
President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law in March allowing Russian airlines to seize the leased planes.
Russia’s aviation regulator warned its airlines from flying leased planes abroad amid concern they could be seized.
Leasing companies have confiscated 78 planes operated by Russian airlines since the sanctions were imposed, though nearly all occurred within the first few days.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has demanded Sri Lanka resolve the situation, warning it could hurt bilateral relations. Sri Lanka is a popular destination for Russian vacationers.
A Sri Lanka court will hold a hearing regarding the case on June 8, local media reported.
In the meantime, the Russian passengers have been put up at a hotel by Aeroflot pending resolution of the matter.
Russian Miners Say Sanctions Hurting Coal, Diamond Exports
Some Russian natural resource companies said exports are falling due to Western sanctions and they may need to cut workers, according to a report by the country's central bank.
The Kemerovo region in Western Siberia posted a 20 percent drop in coal exports in April while inventories rose 13 percent, the report said.
Kemerovo is Russia’s largest coal-producing region.
One coal company in Eastern Siberia estimated the probability that it would need to halt production and lay off workers as “high,” the report said.
The European Union in April agreed to completely phase out Russian coal imports by August 1 as part of a series of sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia had been the largest exporter of coal to the EU prior to the war.
Russian companies are now trying to redirect their coal sales to Asia but have not been able to fully offset the loss of the EU markets, according to the report.
However, the sharp surge in coal prices over the past year has helped Russian companies maintain profitability amid declining sales volumes.
Meanwhile, in the nation’s Far East region, a diamond-mining company said many traders are refusing to buy its output due to financial sanctions imposed on the country.
Banks in India, one of the largest markets for diamonds, did not process payments to the Russian miner, the report said.
An energy producer on the Far East island of Sakhalin failed to sell as much oil as originally planned in April and the first half of May after it could not find enough transportation companies willing to accept its output.
Russia’s economy may contract as much as 15 percent this year as Western sanctions reduce demand for the country’s commodity exports and block imports of critical technology necessary for manufacturing.
Commodity exports account for the lion's share of Russia's federal budget revenues.
Iranian Opposition Group Says Hacks Surveillance Cameras In Anti-Khomeini Protest
An Iranian opposition group says it has hacked more than 5,000 surveillance cameras in Tehran to coincide with the commemoration of the death of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) released a video clip showing the Tehran municipality website and others with a graphic overlay that criticized the “anti-human Khomeini.” It also included an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with a red “X” over his face, as well as images of MKO leaders Massoud Rajavi and his wife, Maryam Rajavi, while calling for an “uprising until overthrow.”
The Young Journalists Club, an affiliate of Iranian state television, acknowledged the hack, writing on Twitter that "part of the network of municipal surveillance cameras, as well as service infrastructure such as the Tehran Municipality site and also part of internal automation sites and other employee communication systems is disrupted."
The attack comes after some 50 systems of the Agriculture Ministry were targeted and hacked in early May.
In that case, the same group of hackers who supported the MKO called Uprising To Overthrow claimed responsibility for the cyberattack.
Hacker attacks on important and sensitive infrastructure in Iran have increased significantly in recent years.
Last October, an assault on Iran’s fuel distribution system paralyzed gas stations nationwide, leading to long lines of angry motorists unable to get subsidized fuel for days. A cyberattack on Iran’s railway system caused chaos and train delays. Another hack leaked footage of abuses at the notorious Evin prison.
The MKO is a former armed leftist group regarded by some as a cult that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain.
The MKO participated in the Islamic Revolution that toppled the Shah in 1979, but it was soon branded as a threat by the new clerical establishment.
The group launched an armed conflict against the Islamic regime in 1981, carrying out numerous attacks against Iranian targets from exile in neighboring Iraq.
Following the MKO’s failed invasion of Iran in 1988, thousands of prisoners affiliated with the group were executed in Iran.
About 2,500 members of the MKO were moved from Iraq to Albania in 2013. The group was removed from the U.S. list of terrorist organizations in 2012.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Kyrgyz Security Agency Says Health Minister Detained For Alleged Bribe Extortion
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev has been detained on an extortion charge as part of a series of corruption cases at the ministry, the Central Asian Prosecutor-General's Office said on June 3.
According to the Prosecutor-General's Office, Beishenaliev's deputy, Uluk-Bek Bekturganov, who was also detained on June 2, filed a lawsuit against his boss accusing him of attempting to extort a bribe of 1 million soms ($12,600) and allegedly threatening to fire him if he did not pay the money.
A day earlier, the Prosecutor-General's Office said seven probes had been launched against the minister and his subordinates for alleged bribe-taking and abuse of office.
Security officers also detained two other top officials at the Health Ministry, Gulbara Ishenapysova, and Sultan Satarbekov, on charges of misusing state funds when buying vaccines against COVID-19 last year.
Beishenaliev became the health minister after a new government was established following mass anti-government protests in October 2020 sparked by parliamentary elections that many in the Central Asian nation said were rigged.
Beishenaliev was at the center of a scandal last year after he promoted a toxic substance, a solution with extracts of aconite root, as a treatment for COVID-19. Several persons were hospitalized after using the solution.
Aconite roots contain aconitine, a cardiotoxin, and neurotoxin. Consuming aconite root can lead to sickness or even death.
Russian Internet Giant Says CEO Steps Down Following EU Sanctions
Russia’s largest Internet company said its chief executive officer is stepping down after he was sanctioned by the European Union.
Arkady Volozh, who cofounded Yandex, a portal sometimes called the the Google of Russia for its popular search function, will transfer his shares to the board of directors, the company said in a June 3 statement.
Volozh, who will also step down from the board of directors, co-founded Yandex in 1997, turning it into Russia’s leading search engine.
The European Union on June 3 sanctioned Volozh as part of its latest package of economic penalties against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The EU accused Volozh of “supporting, materially or financially, the Government of the Russian Federation” and said he is “responsible for supporting actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine.”
Russia has gained significant influence over Yandex in recent years as President Vladimir Putin tightens his grip on freedom of information inside the country.
Yandex’s portal features a news aggregator that has become a key source of information for Russians.
The EU accused Yandex of altering the algorithm to make it harder for readers to find news critical of the Kremlin, including Russian war atrocities in Ukraine.
Under Volozh’s leadership, Yandex in 2019 agreed to a restructuring that gave a “golden share” to a newly formed Public Interest Foundation set up to “defend the Russian Federation interests.”
The EU said the agreement gives Russia a veto over a defined list of issues, such as the sale of material IP and the sale or transfer of Russian users’ personal data to foreign companies, both of which are deemed to affect Russia’s “national interest.”
Volozh called the EU’s decision “misguided.”
Yandex said it did not expect the sanctions against Volozh to impact its operations, financial positions, or relations with partners.
Neither Yandex nor its subsidiaries have been targeted by Western sanctions.
Yandex held an initial public offering of its shares in the 2000s, listing them on the U.S.-based NASDAQ exchange.
Trading in the shares has been suspended since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Activists Rail Against Iranian Government Over Crackdown After Deadly Building Collapse
Rights groups and activists have sharply criticized the Iranian government for its brutal crackdown on protesters who have taken to the streets in several cities following the deadly collapse of a residential building in the southern city of Abadan.
In a statement on June 3, more than 650 political prisoners, plaintiff families, cultural and artistic figures, labor and civil society activists, teachers, and journalists in Iran said people had the same right to take to the streets as government “supporters."
The statement comes as security forces and police clamp down on popular protests over corruption, which demonstrators say led to the collapse of a building in Abadan that killed at least 39 people. More than 30 others are feared to be still trapped under the rubble since the May 23 accident.
The collapse of the residential building has highlighted rising anger at Iran’s establishment.
Protesters initially directed their fury at local authorities. But the target of their protests quickly turned to the clerical regime, with demonstrators chanting “Death to Khamenei” and "Death to the dictator" -- also a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Today, you will rarely find Iranians who do not mourn for their lost loved ones, because of the policies, goals, and ideological and irresponsible actions of the rulers and governments of the last few decades," the statement by the activists said.
"Just as the rule of the streets gives its leaders the opportunity to benefit from it in various ceremonies, this undeniable right to mourning, litigation, protests, and demands by all Iranians in the streets is reserved," the statement added.
Authorities have cut off access to the Internet and used tear gas to quell the rallies. Videos posted online appear to show a security officer firing a weapon as police moved to clear the streets of protesters.
The signatories of the statement demanded the immediate and unconditional release of detainees held during the recent protests, as well as all political prisoners. They warned that the "issuers and executors of repressive orders" should end their practices.
Anti-government protests have increased in Iran in recent years.
The economy has been crippled by U.S. sanctions and government mismanagement, with poverty and unemployment soaring. Before the protests over the building collapse, authorities had faced weeks of protests in at least seven provinces over the skyrocketing prices of basic food items.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Nur-Sultan Launches Probe Against Kazakh National Fighting For Ukraine In War With Russia
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's Committee of National Security (KNB) says it has launched a probe against a Kazakh citizen for allegedly illegally taking part in military operations in Ukraine.
The KNB did not identify the suspect in a statement dated June 2, nor did it say for which side the Kazakh man fought.
Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, only one Kazakh national, Zhasulan Duisembin, has openly admitted to joining Ukrainian armed forces and fighting against the Russian Army.
Duisembin told RFE/RL on June 3 that the probe announced by KNB is most likely against him as media in Russia have been extensively reporting about him in recent weeks.
"The [KNB] is scared to mention my name because they consider me a threat. More and more people [in Kazakhstan] are supporting me while I am opening their eyes, and therefore if they openly mention my name, it will be a shame for them," Duisembin said.
It was reported on social media in late May that Duisembin had been killed in eastern Ukraine. However, he later issued a video statement saying he had been wounded but received medical assistance and has since recovered.
A close ally of Russia, Kazakhstan has not openly condemned Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, though it has stated several times that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize pro-Russian separatist-controlled districts in Ukraine's east that Russia recognized as independent states shortly before launching the war.
'We Shall Win!' Defiant Zelenskiy Marks 100 Days Since Russia's Invasion
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has marked 100 days since Russia's unprovoked invasion by vowing victory even as Moscow tightens its grip on the Donbas with the aid of fierce bombardment that has turned much of the region to rubble.
The Kremlin said Russian troops “liberated” many areas in Ukraine from the Ukrainian military, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov claiming on June 3 that “this work will continue until all the goals of the special military operation are achieved.”
But Zelenskiy, in a brief but defiant video message, said Ukrainians have been successfully defending their country for 100 days against Russian aggression and will continue to do so.
"The armed forces of Ukraine are also here...the people of our nation are here. We're defending Ukraine for 100 days already. Victory shall be ours," Zelenskiy said.
The video highlighted Ukrainian unity, with Zelenskiy flanked by some of his closest allies as they stood in front of the Ukrainian presidential office. Zelenskiy and his team appeared in a similar video in the same location on February 25 -- a day after Russia launched its invasion.
Back then, Zelenskiy had just declined offers by the West to be evacuated from Kyiv, saying, "I need ammunition, not a ride."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have managed to stave off Russia's furious offensive in the key eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, Zelenskiy said in a message late on June 2.
"We have some success in the battles in Syevyerodonetsk,” Zelenskiy said, adding, “But it's too early to tell.” He said that overall, the situation remains "very difficult."
Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 3 that compared to Russia’s original plan, none of Moscow's strategic objectives have been reached.
"Russian forces failed to achieve their initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government," the British intelligence bulletin said. "Staunch Ukrainian resistance and the failure to secure Hostomel airfield [near Kyiv] in the first 24 hours led to Russian offensive operations being repulsed."
House-to-house fighting continued in Syevyrodonetsk, which officials have said is controlled 80 percent by Russian forces, as Ukrainian forces struggle to hold off Russian troops while they await the arrival of the advanced weapons that Washington has pledged.
Ukrainian troops said on June 3 that they made significant progress during an offensive against Russian positions in the occupied southern region of Kherson. The Territorial Defense AZOV Dnipro unit said its forces liberated 8 kilometers of “occupied territory.”
British intelligence estimated in its bulletin that Russia now controls more than 90 percent of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine and is likely to complete control of the region in the next two weeks.
But the bulletin cautioned that Russia's recent tactical successes have come at significant cost in terms of resources and that trend will likely continue.
"In order for Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time," the British intelligence concluded.
In Washington, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the conflict has become “a war of attrition."
“Wars are by nature unpredictable and therefore we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
In Moscow, African Union head Macky Sall on June 3 urged President Vladimir Putin to take into account the suffering in African countries from food shortages caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin hosted Sall, who is the president of Senegal and currently chairs the African Union, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi, with global food shortages and grain supplies stuck in Ukrainian ports high on the agenda.
Sall asked Putin to "become aware that our countries, even if they are far from the theater (of action), are victims on an economic level" of the conflict.
Putin did not mention grain supplies but said Russia was "always on Africa's side" and was now keen to ramp up cooperation.
Putin has said Moscow is ready to look for ways to ship grain blocked in Ukrainian ports but has demanded the West lift sanctions.
Cereal prices in Africa, the world's poorest continent, have spiked because of the slump in exports from Ukraine.
Russian Media Say Businessman Shot Dead In Moscow Was Wanted In Armenia
Russian media reports that a 62-year-old businessman shot to death in central Moscow is the owner of a consulting firm and was wanted in Armenia for several years on a charge of planning a murder.
The Baza and 112 online magazines, as well as the RIA novosti news agency, identified the man as Oganes Kamarian.
Baza said video footage from security cameras at the time of the attack showed a man in a baseball hat approaching Kamarian from behind before shooting him in the head. After that, he takes a picture of the wounded man lying on the ground. A young woman can be seen in the video running away from the site after the attacker subsequently shoots his victim.
On June 3, Moscow police said a 24-year-old Armenian citizen, Airik Ervandian, has been arrested on suspicion of killing Kamarian.
Media reports said that Kamarian was wanted in Armenia for an alleged attempt to organize the murder of Rafik Madoyan in 2013. According to the reports, Madoyan was a close associate of late notorious crime boss Aslan Usoyan, better known as Ded Khasan (Grandfather Khasan).
Usoyan was killed by a sniper in Moscow in January 2013.
With reporting by Baza, RIA Novosti, and 112
In Meeting With UN Envoy, Israel Voices Concern Over Iran Nuclear Program
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has told the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog that the Jewish state is ready to use its "right to self-defense" to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons.
In a meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on June 3 in Jerusalem, Bennett accused Tehran of deceiving the world about its atomic activities.
Bennett “expressed Israel’s deep concern regarding Iran’s continued progress toward achieving nuclear weapons while deceiving the international community by using false information and lies,” his office said in a statement.
The Israeli leader “emphasized the urgent need in mobilizing the international community to take action against Iran, using all means, in order to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons."
Bennett's warning comes amid stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers aimed at preventing Iran from developing atomic weapons. The landmark deal lifted most sanctions in exchange for Iran's curbing its nuclear activities.
The deal collapsed after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement and reinstated biting sanctions on Iran.
Efforts by the administration of President Joe Biden to revive the deal began in Vienna in April last year but have since fizzled out.
Grossi's visit came after the global nuclear watchdog on May 30 said it still had questions that were "not clarified" despite long-running efforts to get Iran to explain the presence of nuclear material at three undeclared sites.
Bennett said Israel prefers diplomacy but "reserves the right to self-defense and to action against Iran in order to block its nuclear program should the international community not succeed in the relevant time frame."
Israel was a staunch opponent of the 2015 nuclear deal and welcomed the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the agreement.
Israel is widely believed to be the only atomic power in the Middle East but the country refuses to confirm or deny that it has nuclear weapons.
Based on reporting by AP and AFP
On 100th Day Of Conflict, UN Says Ukraine War 'Must End Now'
The United Nations says Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is a violation of the UN Charter and that the conflict, which is now in its 100th day, "has taken an unacceptable toll" on people.
"This war has and will have no winner. Rather, we have witnessed for 100 days what is lost: lives, homes, jobs and prospects," Amin Awad, the UN's assistant secretary-general and crisis coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement on June 3.
"This war has taken an unacceptable toll on people and engulfed virtually all aspects of civilian life," Awad added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on June 2 that Moscow was now in control of 20 percent of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and parts of eastern Ukraine that were seized by Russia-backed separatists the same year.
"In just over three months, nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, the majority women and children," the statement said.
The UN said the organization was working to limit the war's "devastating impact on food security by seeking to unblock critical grain and commodity trade."
Food prices have surged because of a drop in grain exports from Ukraine -- one of the world's top producers.
"Our tireless efforts to respond to the war’s devastating impact will continue, robustly and stead-fast," the statement said.
"But above all we need peace. The war must end now."
