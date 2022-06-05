Kazakhs Voting On Major Constitutional Overhaul

Voters in Kazakhstan are voting in a constitutional referendum that President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has said will shift the country from a "super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament."

The June 5 referendum on some 56 proposed changes to the constitution come after the Central Asian country was rocked by deadly unrest in January that ended the longtime grip on power of Kazakhstan's first president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.

The government reported that turnout for the vote was about 44 percent after five hours of voting. In order to be adopted, more than 50 percent of voters in at least 12 of the country's 17 regions must cast ballots in favor of the amendments.

Government opponents had called on Toqaev to postpone the referendum, saying people had not been given enough time to study the proposals. Others said the voting should be cancelled altogether.

The changes would bar the country's president from being a member of a political party while holding office. Perhaps even more importantly, relatives of the president would not be allowed to hold any key positions in the public sector.

That measure is seen as an attempt to prevent the incredible depth of nepotism that occurred under Nazarbaev.

The number of Senate members appointed by the president would be reduced from the current 15 to 10.

But the president would maintain the right to appoint the prime minister, the cabinet members, the prosecutor-general, the security chief, the heads of the National Bank, and the Central Election Commission along with several other key posts.

The chief executive would also retain the power to appoint provincial governors and the mayors of cities, including the capital, despite widespread calls from public activists for governors and mayors to be elected by voters.

The right to appoint powerful regional governors is seen as an important political tool for the president, as governors can be used to swing an election by controlling the voting process in the authoritarian country where international observers say free and fair elections are not held.

The one who stands to lose the most if the referendum is approved is Nazarbaev, who led Kazakhstan from 1990 until 2019 and enjoyed significant political sway as ex-president until the bloody nationwide unrest in January that left at least 238 people dead.

The revised constitution removes all references to Nazarbaev as "elbasy" (leader of the nation), which would cement his fall from grace that began with demands by anti-government protesters to end his family's grip on the country's politics and riches.

Nazarbaev, 81, and his close relatives would also lose their lifelong immunity from prosecution if the referendum is approved.

Nazarbaev handpicked Toqaev to be his successor after he resigned in 2019. The referendum is seen as an attempt by Toqaev, 69, to formalize Nazarbaev's "retirement" and ensure his departure from the political scene.

The constitutional overhaul would reduce the number or lawmakers in the Mazhilis, or lower house of parliament, to 98 from the current 107 members.

The Senate would also lose its power to make new laws but would vote on bills passed by the Mazhilis and as well as vote to confirm nominations for prosecutor-general, security chief, and other key positions submitted by the president.

Many analysts have seen the referendum as a bid by Toqaev to prepare for the next presidential election, scheduled for 2024.

State-backed pollsters say more than 75 percent of respondents in recent polls supported the proposed reforms and that nearly 70 percent said they will vote in the referendum.

Kazakhstan has been rated "not free" by the U.S.-based NGO Freedom House, which has said its "parliamentary and presidential elections are neither free nor fair, and major parties exhibit continued loyalty to the government."