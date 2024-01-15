News
Kazakh Protesters Demanding Justice For Relatives Killed During January 2022 Unrest Detained
On January 15, police in the Kazakh capital, Astana, detained about a dozen protesters who approached the presidential office demanding justice for their relatives who were killed during anti-government protests in January 2022. At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across Kazakhstan during the mass unrest caused by the dispersal of the protests after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev ordered security forces "to shoot to kill," claiming that "20,000 terrorists trained abroad" had taken over the country's largest city, Almaty. The authorities have provided no evidence proving Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Security Officers Detain Director, Editors Of Kyrgyz News Website After Searching Offices
BISHKEK -- Security officers in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, detained Asel Otorbaeva, the director-general of the 24.kg news website, and chief editor Makhinur Niyazova on January 15 after searching the independent media outlet's offices.
Niyazova told reporters while being forced into a police car that the searches and the detentions were linked to a probe into an article about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 24.kg's lawyer Nurbek Sadykov told RFE/RL that there is no official information about what exactly the UKMK is investigating.
24.kg reported later that one of its editors, Anton Lymar, was also detained, adding that he, as well as Otorbaeva and Niyazova, had been taken to the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) for questioning.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
More than 20 people, including NGO leaders and other activists, are currently facing trial on serious charges for their opposition to oppose a controversial border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan last year.
RFE/RL correspondents reported from the site that security officers confiscated computers, laptops, printers, and other devices they found in the 24.kg offices. They sealed shut the media outlet’s offices after leaving the premises.
Sydykov said the security officers did not allow him and the website’s other lawyers to be inside the offices during the searches.
The UKMK said in a statement hours later that the searches and detentions were linked to a probe on "propagating a war." No details were provided.
Brussels-based International Partnership for Human Rights called the searches at 24.kg and the detention of its staff members a "worrying development."
24.kg is one of the Central Asian nation’s first online newspapers founded in 2006.
In September last year, the 24.kg website was blocked in Russia over four of its reports about the war in Ukraine published in October 2022.
The reports were about Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian towns and cities, casualties among Ukrainian civilians, European sanctions imposed on Russia over its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, and the mobilization of Russians to the armed forces announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022.
Detention Of Self-Exiled Bashkir Activist's Half-Brother Extended
A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, on January 15 extended the pretrial detention of Rustam Fararitdinov, the half-brother of self-exiled Kremlin critic Ruslan Gabbasov, until at least March 22. Fararitdinov was arrested in November on terrorism charges that he and his relatives reject. Gabbasov, who currently resides in Lithuania, said earlier that investigators had openly told Fararitdinov that he was under arrest because of his half-brother. Gabbasov left Russia after the arrest of the former leader of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's headquarters in Bashkortostan, Lilia Chanysheva, in 2021. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Officials Unexpectedly Allow Commemoration Of Nazarbaev Nemesis
Kazakhstan's authorities have unexpectedly allowed an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the birth of the late opposition politician Zamanbek Nurqadilov, an outspoken critic of the Central Asian nation's former president, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
On January 14, politicians, public figures, lawmakers, and celebrities gathered for an event to commemorate Nurqadilov at a restaurant in central Almaty, the country's largest city. Special letters by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev and the chairman of the Senate, Kazakh parliament's upper chamber, Maulen Ashimbaev, were read at the ceremony praising Nurqadilov's contribution to the building of Kazakh statehood.
Nurqadilov, was once mayor of Almaty and chairman of the Emergency Situations Agency before he turned into a fierce critic of Nazarbaev and his government in 2004. He was found dead with two bullets in his chest and one in his head at his home in Almaty in November 2005. Official investigators ruled the death was a suicide, sparking a public outcry at the time.
Toqaev's letter said a monument to Nurqadilov will be erected in his native Kegen district in the Almaty region, while one of local schools will be named after him and a plaque honoring him will be placed at the house in Almaty where he lived.
Nurqadilov's former associate, businessman Bolat Abilov, called the event commemorating Nurqadilov "a political, historical, and moral rehabilitation" of the politician, adding that all the Nazarbaev monuments across the nation must be demolished and memorials to honor Nurqadilov and other politicians and journalists who died amid suspicious circumstances must be built instead.
Nurqadilov’s death occurred around the same time as a series of deaths of opposition politicians and journalists.
Among them are the deaths of opposition leader and former Kazakh ambassador to Russia, Altynbek Sarsenbaiuly, and his two associates, who were found shot dead near Almaty in February 2006, three months after Nurqadilov's death.
Both politicians were interviewed in July 2004 by prominent independent journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov, who was found later the same day as the interview beaten and unconscious with a fractured skull. He died three days later in hospital.
Police said Sharipzhanov had been hit by a car, but friends and colleagues said his injuries suggested he had been struck in the head and hands before being hit by a vehicle.
Sarsenbaiuly's killing was officially declared to have been motivated by personal enmity. A former chief of staff of the Kazakh parliament, Erzhan Otembaev, was convicted of ordering the slaying and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
However, in 2013, Otembaev's sentence was annulled after Kazakh authorities announced that the case had been sent for review based on newly obtained evidence they said indicated that Rakhat Aliev, Nazarbaev's former son-in-law, had ordered the killing.
Aliev, who was deputy chief of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee when the slaying took place and became an outspoken opponent of Nazarbaev in 2007, was in self-imposed exile in Europe at the time.
Aliev was later arrested by Austrian officials at the request of authorities in Kazakhstan, who accused him of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of two Kazakh bankers.
In February 2015, Aliev was found hanged in a Vienna jail.
Austrian officials ruled Aliev's death a suicide, but many in Kazakhstan believe he was murdered while in Austrian custody.
With reporting by zakon.kz
NOTE: RFE/RL correspondent Merhat Sharipzhanov is a brother of the late journalist Askhat Sharipzhanov.
Ukrainian Military Says It Shot Down 2 Russian Recon Aircraft
The Ukrainian military said on January 15 that its forces shot down two Russian reconnaissance aircraft during a "successful mission" above the Sea of Azov. "The Air Force of the Ukrainian military has destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an Il-22 enemy air control center," the Ukrainian military's commander in chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said on Facebook. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about the downing of two Russian military planes. Russia's Defense Ministry has not commented on the claim. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Belarusian Opposition Supporter Dies In Prison, Rights Defenders Say
The Vyasna human rights center said Vadzim Khrasko, a Belarusian prisoner who was serving a three-year prison term he was handed in August 2023 for making donations to opposition fundraising programs, died in prison last week at the age of 50. According to Vyasna, Khrasko, who died of pneumonia, is the fourth person incarcerated in connection with an August 2020 presidential election that was followed by unprecedented unrest to die in custody. The poll's official results handed victory to the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, while many said the election was rigged. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
UN Appeals For $4.2 Billion In Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine This Year
The United Nations has asked donors for $4.2 billion this year to provide humanitarian aid for Ukrainians in the war-wracked country as well as for those who sought refuge abroad as Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark.
More than 14.6 million Ukrainians inside the country, or some 40 percent of the total population, require humanitarian assistance this year, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in Geneva on January 15.
Additionally, the war also forced about 6.3 million Ukrainians to find refuge abroad, and as of the end of last year, 5.9 million refugees from Ukraine were recorded in Europe," the OCHA said as it presented its Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024.
"Hundreds of thousands of children live in communities on the front lines of the war, terrified, traumatized and deprived of their basic needs. That fact alone should compel us to do everything we can to bring more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," OCHA chief Martin Griffiths said.
Ukraine has been subjected to a particularly intense campaign of Russian air strikes since the start of the year, adding to the hardships of an unusually harsh spell of cold weather for Ukraine's civilians.
"In front-line towns and villages, people have exhausted their meagre resources and rely on aid to survive," the OCHA said.
"In the Donetsk and Kharkiv Regions, families shelter in damaged houses with no piped water, gas or electricity. Constant bombardments force people to spend their days in basements," it said.
The UN relief agency said that $3.1 billion, or 75 percent of the total, is to be allocated to support some 8.5 million people inside Ukraine, while the remaining $1.1 billion would be directed to cater to the needs of refugees and host communities in the countries that have received them.
“Although their plight is no longer in the headlines, millions of refugees from Ukraine still need urgent support,” said the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. “Host countries continue to extend protection and include them in society, but many vulnerable refugees still need help."
Ukrainian Rights Commissioner Says Only 517 Children Out Of Almost 20,000 Taken By Russia Have Been Returned
Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago, only 517 children of some 20,000 who were illegally taken and held in Russia have been returned, Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.
According to official data issued by the Ukrainian authorities, at least 19,546 children had been taken from Ukraine to Russia as of the end of last year. The number refers only to those cases that were officially recorded, and the real figure is believed to be considerably higher.
.
Lubinets, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 14, said 2,828 adults were also returned, including 150 civilians.
“Our task is to return everyone,” Lubinets said, calling on the international community to “immediately step up efforts in this direction.”
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague issued arrest warrants in March last year against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow’s commissioner for children's rights, on war crimes charges related to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children, along with the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since it invaded in February 2022.
The ICC said Putin and Lvova-Belova were accused of "having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others."
The ICC said Putin had failed "to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts, or allowed for their commission, and who were under his effective authority and control, pursuant to superior responsibility."
The ICC decision was backed by the United States and most EU countries, but a joint EU decision was blocked by Hungary.
The Kremlin has rejected accusations of forced deportation. Russian authorities claim that they “saved children” from hostilities and are ready to return those whom their parents and guardians ask for.
- By Current Time
Anti-War Candidate Barred From Running Against Putin Briefly Detained By Russian Police
Russian anti-war journalist Yekaterina Duntsova, who was barred from running in the country's upcoming presidential election in March, was briefly detained in Tver, north of Moscow, on January 14. Duntsova said she was stopped by police after she left a meeting during which she announced she was founding a new party called Dawn. She said police stopped her car and took her to a police station where she was tested for drugs. Duntsova said she was released after the test result came out as negative. Last month Duntsova was barred from running in the election due to alleged mistakes in her application. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Welcomes North Korean Foreign Minister For Talks On Deepening Ties
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is in Russia this week for talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, as the two countries deepen economic, political, and military ties. Choe arrived in Moscow on January 14 and was met by officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry and the North Korean Embassy, Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA reported on January 15. As Russia's international isolation has grown over its war in Ukraine, analysts say Moscow has seen increasing value in its ties with North Korea. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Crew Of Iran-Held Tanker Safe, Greek Owners Say
The crew of a tanker seized by Iran's navy this week are safe, the vessel's Greek owners said on January 14. Empire Navigation said an associate had contacted Iranian authorities and reported that "all the crew members on board the St. Nikolas are safe and in good health." The company said it hadn't been itself able to directly contact the 19-man crew of the Marshall Islands-flagged ship anchored near the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Eighteen Filipinos and a Greek are on board. Iran said it seized the ship off Oman on January 11 to retaliate for the "theft" of its oil from the same tanker last year by the United States.
- By dpa
War In Ukraine Having Consequences For Russia's Health-Care System, U.K. Says
Russia's war against Ukraine is also affecting Russian health care, according to British intelligence reports. Russian civilians are most likely feeling the effects of the war via cuts to their own health-care system, the British Defense Ministry said in its regular intelligence update on January 14. Russian media had reported that the general public across the country was having problems accessing hospital services, the ministry wrote. Medicines such as antibiotics are also in short supply. The war is probably contributing significantly to this situation, as wounded soldiers have to be treated in hospitals.
Romanian Farmers Again Block Truck Movement At Ukrainian Border
Romanian farmers have again blocked the movement of trucks at the Siret checkpoint near the border with Ukraine, authorities on both sides said on January 14. Romanian farmers are demanding the government provide assistance, including with subsidies, to counter high insurance rates and to compete with a flood of Ukrainian products entering the European Union. A similar protest on January 13 disrupted traffic for six hours, Ukrainian border officials said. Car and bus traffic was not affected. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Journalists Jailed Over Amini Coverage Granted 'Temporary' Release On Bail
Two Iranian journalists handed long prison terms for their coverage of the 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amina have been granted “temporary release” on bail pending an appeal of their sentences, the country's judiciary said.
Journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi -- sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively – left Tehran’s Evin Prison on January 14.
According to Iranian state media reports, the two have been barred from leaving the country.
The two women have been in custody for 17 months, despite global calls for their release.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are only being punished for covering the news of Mahsa Amini's murder by the Irshad police and her funeral ceremony," United For Iran, a U.S.-based nonprofit managed by activists and former Iranian political prisoners, said in a statement in October 2023.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are in prison based on baseless accusations,” the statement continued. “The judiciary must cancel these baseless accusations against [them] and other political prisoners."
Hamedi took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Hamedi's post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of the mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown and became one of the most daunting challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran's 1979 revolution.
The European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was sparked by her death. Iranian authorities prevented Amini’s parents and brother from traveling abroad in December 2023 to receive the prize.
Convicted Former Russian Mayor Released To Fight In Ukraine
A former mayor of the Russian Pacific coast port of Vladivostok, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2023 for bribe-taking, has been released from prison to serve in the Russian military in Ukraine. A lawyer for former Mayor Oleg Gumenyuk said on January 14 that his client’s whereabouts at the moment are unknown after he signed a contract with the military late last year. Earlier, former Khakasia region Deputy Governor Sergei Novikov and Rustyam Abushayev, a former mayor of the Far Eastern city of Bolshoi Kamen, both serving prison terms for corruption, were released to serve in Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Heads To Davos For 'Peace Formula' Talks As Dnipro Marks Anniversary Of Deadly Missile Strike
Residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro gathered on January 14 to mark the first anniversary of a Russian missile strike on a residential building that killed 46 civilians, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy prepared to travel to the Swiss city of Davos to discuss his proposed “peace formula” and attend the World Economic Forum.
In Dnipro, locals brought flowers, toys, and other items to the ruins of the building that was destroyed in the January 14, 2023, missile strike. Six of the killed were children, while dozens were injured in the strike, which occurred on a weekend when many residents were in the building.
Although Moscow denies targeting civilians since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian missiles, drones, and rockets regularly strike residential buildings and civilian infrastructure across the country.
Meanwhile, Zelenskiy’s office said the president will travel to Davos on January 15 to meet with security officials representing 81 countries and international organizations who are in the resort town to discuss his 10-point “peace formula.”
“In the course of the visit, the president will meet with the presidents of both houses of parliament, party leaders, and the president of Switzerland, take part in the World Economic Forum and hold a series of bilateral meetings,” his office said.
Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskiy’s office, had arrived in Davos and addressed the gathering, held one day ahead of the opening there of the World Economic Forum. It was the fourth international meeting to discuss the Ukrainian “peace formula.”
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, who co-chaired the talks with Yermak, told a news conference that Russia should eventually be brought in to such talks, but he added that the time was not right for that yet.
"We will need to find a path to include Russia in the process. There will be no peace without Russia having its word to say," Cassis said. "But this does not mean -- quite the contrary -- that we should just be depressed and sit there and wait for Russia to do something. Every minute that we wait, dozens of civilians in Ukraine are killed or wounded. We have no right to wait forever.”
Participants said the Davos sessions are focused on criteria needed to end the fighting, bring about withdrawal of Russian troops, achieve justice for crimes committed during the war, and to prevent a restarting of the conflict in the future, according to AFP.
In a post on Telegram, Yermak said he briefed delegates “about the consequences of recent massive rocket attacks by Russia on Ukrainian cities.”
“A simple cease-fire will not be the end of Russian aggression in Ukraine,” Yermak wrote, “but will only give the aggressor a pause to accumulate strength. This is definitely not the way to peace. The Russians do not want peace. They want dominance.”
Yermak echoed remarks earlier by Cassis stating that it was important that China – an ally of Russia – participated in any future peace formula talks.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to lead his country’s delegation to Davos later this week.
Asked if Zelenskiy would meet Li, Yermak told reporters, "Let's see."
Zelenskiy last year presented his 10-point peace formula that includes the withdrawal of Russian forces and the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, among other things.
Also on the diplomatic front, France's new foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, stopped in Berlin on January 14 following his visit to Kyiv, meeting his German counterpart and reiterating both nations’ commitment to aid Ukraine for as long as required.
"We are in full agreement...that we must support the Ukrainians for as long as necessary," Sejourne told a news conference alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
Baerbock said Germany and France would remain "on the side of Ukraine as long as necessary, until Russia has withdrawn from Ukrainian territory."
She warned, however, that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not want to stop" and "is not stopping" his war with Ukraine.
The meeting of the two European Union powerhouse nations comes as the bloc is scheduled to hold a gathering on February 1 in an effort to unblock the 50 billion euro ($54.8 billion) Ukraine aid package that has been vetoed by the right-wing leader of Hungary, Viktor Orban.
The Kherson region military administration on January 14 reported 103 artillery strikes overnight, in addition to hundreds of mortar shells and drone attacks. Twenty-eight shells reportedly fell in the city of Kherson. Six civilians were reportedly injured in the strikes.
In its daily briefing on January 14, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 61 combat incidents in the previous 24 hours, with particularly heavy fighting around the Donetsk regional city of Avdiyivka. In recent weeks, Russian forces have been fighting to surround the city and dislodge Ukrainian defenders.
Russian Poet Lev Rubenshtein Dies Of Injuries After Being Hit By Car
Renowned Russian poet and essayist Lev Rubenshtein has died in Moscow at the age of 76, his family announced on January 14. Rubenshtein, the founder of the Moscow Conceptualism school, had been hospitalized since he was hit by a car on January 8, suffering head injuries. Rubenshtein has been one of Russia’s best-known poets since the 1970s. He was also a social activist who spoke out in support of the Pussy Riot collective and against Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Pakistani Politician Meets With Afghan Taliban's Reclusive Supreme Leader
Senior Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman met the Taliban’s supreme leader in Afghanistan, Rehman‘s office said on January 13, the second known meeting between a foreign official and the reclusive Hibatullah Akhundzada. Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI) political party, has expressed intentions to seek to improve relations with the Pakistani Taliban, which is allied with the Afghan Taliban and has been blamed for terror attacks inside Pakistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Mashaal Radio, click here.
In Pakistan, Imran Khan's Party Loses Cricket Bat As Electoral Symbol
Pakistan's Supreme Court on January 13 rejected an attempt by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party to retain its traditional electoral symbol of a cricket bat, in the latest setback for the jailed leader ahead of general elections. Khan's party, at odds with powerful army generals, has been grappling with a military-backed crackdown that has gathered pace ahead of the February 8 vote. The party, the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), alleges the military is attempting to keep it out of the election, a charge the army denies. A party's electoral symbol on ballot papers is significant in a country where the majority of the constituencies are in rural areas with low literacy.
Russian Orthodox Church Calls For Expulsion Of Priest Who Failed To Pray For Victory
The Russian Orthodox Church on January 13 published a verdict calling for the expulsion of a priest who has made anti-war remarks and who failed to pray for the “victory of Holy Russia” in its war of aggression against Ukraine, according to Russian media. The verdict against Aleksei Uminsky will be sent to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, for his signature. When asked about the decision, Uminsky told the news outlet Meduza that "my principled position is not to comment." Along with other citizens, many Russian priests have faced pressure when expressing anti-war sentiments. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Biden Says U.S. Delivered Private Message To Tehran About Iran-Backed Huthis
U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington had sent a private message to Tehran about Yemen-based, Iran-backed Huthi rebels responsible for attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.
"We delivered it privately and we're confident we're well-prepared," Biden told reporters at the White House on January 14 hours after U.S. and other forces conducted a second strike against Huthi sites in Yemen.
Details about the private message were not disclosed. The United States and Iran do not have formal diplomatic relations, and affairs between the two nations have generally been handled through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran since 1979.
The Huthi rebels -- whose attacks against Israeli-linked and other commercial vessels in the Red Sea have prompted military responses from the United States and its allies against Huthi targets in Yemen -- have pledged "strong" retaliation following a second strike on January 13.
The threat amplifies concerns of major military confrontations stemming from Israel's war against Hamas, the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group, in Gaza, which like the Huthi movement enjoys Iranian support.
Russia also voiced accusations at the United Nations that the Western moves risk a dangerous escalation.
"This new strike will have a firm, strong, and effective response," Al-Jazeera quoted Huthi spokesman Nasruldeen Amer as saying on January 13.
He claimed there had been no casualties, no injuries, and no "material damages" from the second wave of strikes.
The threat came after the U.S. military carried out its second strike in two days, this time against what U.S. officials said was a radar site.
A day earlier, the United States and the United Kingdom conducted dozens of air strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen. The Huthis said those attacks killed five of their fighters.
The Huthis have denied they are trying to interfere with international shipping but say they are targeting Israeli-linked ships in support of Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas.
But many of the vessels they have targeted have had no clear connection to Israel.
The United States has said it is not seeking a conflict in the region but has warned the Huthis that it will not tolerate further violent disruption to a crucial international shipping lane.
The White House said on January 10 that the Huthi attacks were "unlawful and escalatory."
Reuters quoted another Huthi spokesman, Mohammad Abdulsalam, as saying on January 13 that a strike overnight that struck a military base in Sanaa had no major effect on the group's capacity to block Israeli-linked ships from using the route.
Moscow has condemned the United States' and its allies' Red Sea response.
WATCH: Who are the Huthi rebels, why did U.S. and U.K. forces strike now, and what are the rebels' links to Iran? Hannah Porter is a Yemen expert and senior research fellow with the Ark social enterprise group.
Russia's envoy to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, told a meeting of the Security Council late on January 12 that those countries' actions were "personally" escalating the Gaza conflict and encouraging a spread of Hamas support in the region.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions on January 12 on two companies in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates as part of a crackdown on the financial network funding the Iranian-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen.
“The United States continues to take action against the illicit Iranian financial networks that fund the Huthis and facilitate their attacks,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the statement.
The Huthi group, which controls Sanaa and much of the west and north of Yemen, has also fired drones and missiles up the Red Sea at Israel itself.
With reporting by RFE/RL, Reuters, Al-Jazeera, and Voice of America
Belarusian Diaspora Group 'Outraged' At Prison Term For Returning Member
A Belarusian diaspora group in Sweden says it is "outraged" at the sentencing in Minsk of one of its members to five years in prison after her return to her homeland. The Telegram channel of the Association of Belarusians in Sweden (Sveriges Belarusier) said Halina Krasnyanskaya was convicted and sentenced under an article on "participation in armed groups." "We are outraged by the unfair verdict against Galina," it said, and demanded her release. The Vyasna rights group said 67-year-old Krasnyanskaya was sentenced in the Minsk City Court on January 12. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarusian Service, click here.
In Ukraine, France's New Foreign Minister Tells Kyiv 'Our Determination Is Intact'
KYIV -- New French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on a surprise visit sought to reassure Kyiv that it can count on support from Paris following the cabinet reshuffle in France over the past week and that Ukraine will remain “France’s priority” as it continues to battle the Russian invasion.
“Ukraine is and will remain France’s priority. The defense of the fundamental principles of international law is being played out in Ukraine,” he told a Kyiv news conference alongside his counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on January 13.
“Russia is hoping that Ukraine and its supporters will tire before it does. We will not weaken. That is the message that I am carrying here to the Ukrainians. Our determination is intact,” said Sejourne, who was making his first foreign journey since being appointed to the position on January 11.
WATCH: After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a "partial mobilization" in fall 2022, over 300,000 reservists were drafted into the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation." A year later, women formed The Way Home initiative to demand that their family members be discharged and sent back home. The women wear white shawls as a symbol of their protest.
Kuleba thanked Sejourne for making his journey to Kyiv despite “another massive shelling by Russia. I am grateful to him for his courage, for not turning back."
Sejourne arrived in the Ukrainian capital within hours of a combined missile-and-drone attack by Russia that triggered Ukrainian air defenses in several southern and eastern regions early on January 13.
Sejourne's visit represented the latest Western show of support for Kyiv in its ongoing war to repel Russia's 22-month-old full-scale invasion.
"For almost 2 years, Ukraine has been on the front line to defend its sovereignty and ensure the security of Europe," Sejourne said on X, formerly Twitter. "France's aid is long-term."
Ukraine has struggled to secure further funding for its campaign from the United States and the European Union, the latter of which is grappling with opposition from member Hungary.
The French Foreign Ministry posted an image of Sejourne and said he'd "arrived in Kyiv for his first trip to the field, in order to continue French diplomatic action there and to reiterate France's commitment to its allies and alongside civilian populations."
"Despite the multiplying crisis, Ukraine is and will remain France's priority," AFP later quoted Sejourne as saying in Kyiv. He said "the fundamental principles of international law and the values of Europe, as well as the security interests of the French" are at stake there.
Earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said Russia had launched 40 missiles and attack drones targeting Ukrainian territory.
It said Ukrainian air defenses shot down eight of the incoming attacks and 20 others missed their targets. It said the Russian weapons included "winged, aerobic, ballistic, aviation, anti-controlled missiles, and impact BPLAs."
They reportedly targeted the eastern Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm claims by either side in areas of the heaviest combat.
Air alerts sounded in several regions of Ukraine.
A day earlier, Polish radio and other reports quoted recently inaugurated Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as saying he would visit Ukraine soon to discuss joint security efforts and to talk about Polish truckers' grievances over EU advantages for Ukrainian haulers.
Tusk, a former Polish leader and European Council president who was sworn in for a new term as Polish prime minister in mid-December, has been a vocal advocate of strong Polish and EU support for Ukraine.
"I really want the Ukrainian problems of war and, more broadly security, as well as policy toward Russia, to be joint, so that not only the president and the prime minister, but the Polish state as a whole act in solidarity in these issues," Tusk said.
The U.S. Congress has been divided over additional aid to Ukraine, with many Republicans opposing President Joe Biden's hopes for billions more in support.
An EU aid proposal of around 50 billion euros ($55 billion) was blocked by Hungary, although other members have said they will pursue "technical" or other means of skirting Budapest's resistance as soon as possible.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that delays in aid can severely hamper Ukrainians' ongoing efforts to defeat invading Russian forces.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
New Logjam At Afghan-Pakistani Border, As Islamabad Tightens Document Requirements
Hundreds of trucks and other cargo vehicles have been stranded at the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan after Pakistan implemented a requirement for passports and valid visas for Afghan drivers beginning early on January 13.
A countermove by authorities of the Taliban-led Afghan government appears to be compounding the chaos.
A Pakistani official at Torkham told RFERL’s Radio Mashaal that Afghan drivers without passports were now barred from entering the country.
Hundreds of goods-laden trucks were stranded on the Afghan side of the heavily trafficked border as a result of the measure's implementation.
The Afghan Taliban authorities have also stopped Pakistani cargo vehicles from entering Afghanistan in response.
“Pakistan has repeatedly extended and given time on the valid visa and passport condition," a Pakistani official told RFERL.
Afghan Taliban security officials had called for Afghan drivers’ exemptions from the passport and visa requirement.
The Taliban was said to have regarded the tightening as a unilateral decision.
The federal government of Pakistan implemented a border-control policy in 2016, known as Border Management, that does not allow anyone without a passport or visa to travel through the Torkham border crossing.
Serbia Blasts Kosovo's Rearming Of Police As 'Extremely Provocative, Dangerous'
Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic has accused Pristina of dangerously stoking tensions after his Kosovar counterpart, Xhelal Svecla, said that all police on patrol in the former Serbian province would be equipped with rifles.
Svecla announced the move on January 12 with immediate effect, ratcheting up tensions after deadly violence last year near the border between the neighboring Balkan states.
Gasic called the additional firepower for the mostly ethnic Albanian police force "extremely provocative and dangerous for increasing tensions."
Svecla thanked "the Croatia friendly state" in his post announcing the move.
"With the purchase of these weapons for all police patrols around the Republic of Kosovo, the efficiency in the fight against crime increases, which enables a safer environment, calmer public order, and more security for our police officers," Svecla said.
The addition of rifles to Kosovar patrols follows a deadly incident in September that sent shock waves through Kosovo and the international community, which is seeking normalized relations between Pristina and Belgrade.
An ethnic Albanian Kosovar police officer was left dead after the September encounter with masked commandos allegedly led by a Kosovar Serb politician who has long enjoyed Belgrade's support and is now thought to be in Serbia.
Three of the gunmen were also killed amid an hours-long standoff at the Banjska Monastery complex near Kosovo's border with Serbia that Svecla and Kosovo's president and prime minister blamed on Serbia and its proxies.
NATO KFOR peacekeepers were dragged into the violence last May when angry Serbs who live in the mostly Serb north mobilized to resist the forcible installment of ethnic Albanians after mostly boycotted local elections.
International pressure has mounted on both sides to make progress in EU-moderated negotiations that have lasted more than a decade to regularize diplomatic and other relations between Kosovo and the much larger Serbia.
Belgrade and its ally Russia still refuse to recognize Kosovo's sovereignty since a 2008 declaration of independence that followed a decade of UN administration after a bloody ethnically fueled war.
