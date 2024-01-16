Accessibility links

Kazakh Police Detain Protesters Seeking Justice For Victims Of 2022 Crackdown
Police in Kazakhstan detained protesters demanding justice for relatives killed during a 2022 crackdown on anti-government demonstrations. About a dozen people gathered outside the presidential palace in Astana on January 15. They said Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev should be held accountable for issuing a "shoot to kill" order to security forces who violently put down a wave of protests two years earlier during a period of unrest known as Bloody January.

