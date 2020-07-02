Kazakhstan Reimposes Restrictions As Coronavirus Cases Surge

NUR-SULTAN -- Authorities in Kazakhstan have reintroduced a partial lockdown amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the Central Asian nation.



The government announced on July 2 that the two-week restriction will start on July 5.



The restrictions include a ban on public events, entertainment, sports events, and mass celebrations of family events or commemorations. Limitations on the movement of people will also be implemented.



Outdoor gatherings of more than three people will be prohibited.



"The banned activities will include operations of beauty salons, hairdressers, fitness centers, gyms, indoor and outdoor markets, beaches, aquaparks, all cultural [places of interest], museums, exhibition halls, conferences, mosques and churches, preschool institutions, cinemas, children's summer camps, etc.," the government said in a statement, adding that at least 80 percent of employees of state organizations and companies will work remotely.



Prime Minister Asqar Mamin said at the government's July 2 session that the two-week quarantine may be extended for another 14-day period or tightened further if need be.



The spread of the virus intensified in Kazakhstan after a state of emergency declared on March 16 was lifted on May 11.



The Word Health Organization has designated Kazakhstan as a country experiencing a "rapid" spread of the coronavirus.



Kazakh health authorities said on July 2 that the number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,574, of which 14,059 people recovered and 188 died.