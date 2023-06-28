News
Russian Diplomat Reportedly Urges Kazakhstan Not To Expedite Extradition Of Russian IT Expert To U.S.
A top Russian diplomat in Kazakhstan has been quoted by Russian media as saying that the Russian consulate in Almaty has urged Kazakhstan not to expedite the extradition of a Russian IT expert to the United States.
The IT expert, Nikita Kislitsin, was arrested in Kazakhstan at Washington’s request last week.
Russian news agencies on June 28 quoted Russian Consul-General Yevgeny Bobrov as saying that the diplomatic mission had sent a note to the Central Asian nation's Foreign Ministry, urging it not to move quickly on the extradition.
The TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies said Bobrov's note included requests to give full details of Kislitsin’s detainment on June 22, provide Russian diplomats access to Kislitsin, and not to extradite the Russian citizen to the United States in an expedited manner.
Kazakh officials have not commented on the reports.
Kislitsin, a department head of F.A.C.C.T. company, formerly known as Group-IB, is wanted in the United States for allegedly accessing the personal data of users of LinkedIn, as well as servers supporting the file transfer services Dropbox and Formspring.
Investigators in the United States say Kislitsin and his associates stole personal data and passwords of 117 million people and offered them to potential buyers.
F.A.C.C.T. confirmed in a news release on June 28 that Kislitsin is under temporary detention in Kazakhstan at the request of the United States.
“According to the information available to us, the claims against Kislitsin are not related to his work at F.A.C.C.T., but are related to a case more than 10 years ago, when Nikita worked as a journalist and independent researcher,” the company said.
F.A.C.C.T. described him as a Russian "developer of technologies to combat cybercrime" and said he is responsible for the development of the company's network security business.
The company also disputed his detention in Kazakhstan, saying it believes there are there are no legal grounds for it. F.A.C.C.T. has hired lawyers to assist Kislitsin and sent an appeal to the Consul-General of Russia in Kazakhstan to assist in protecting its employee, it said.
“Representatives of F.A.C.C.T. are in constant contact with the consulate and Nikita's lawyers,” the company said. “We follow the developments and provide full support to Nikita and his family.”
Hours before TASS and RIA Novosti reported Bobrov's comments, the Tver district court in Moscow said it had issued an arrest warrant for Kislitsin in connection with an investigation into illegal access to computer data in Russia, adding that a legal request will be sent to Kazakhstan to extradite Kislitsin to Russia.
Another suspect in the high-profile case, Yevgeny Nikulin, was sentenced to seven years in prison in the United States in September 2020 after he was extradited from the Czech Republic, where he was arrested at Washington's request in October 2016.
Group-IB, a company involved in cybersecurity activities, changed its name to F.A.C.C.T. in April. The company’s founder, Ilya Sachkov, was arrested in Russia in September 2021 on charges of state treason.
Investigators said at the time that Sachkov was suspected of passing classified information to a foreign country. No other details were given by officials.
With reporting by TASS, Kommersant, and RIA Novosti
Russian Prosecutors Seek Nine Years In Prison For Self-Exiled Media Manager
Prosecutors asked a court in Moscow on June 28 to sentence noted media manager Ilya Krasilshchik, who resides in Berlin, to nine years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Krasilshchik, former chief editor of the Afisha journal and ex-publisher of the Meduza website, was added to Russia's wanted list after he was charged in absentia. The probe was launched after Krasilshchik published materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russia's armed forces in the city of Bucha near Kyiv. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AFP
Blinken Says No Nuclear Deal On Table With Iran
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says no new nuclear agreement is on the table with Iran, despite quiet new diplomacy between Washington and Tehran. "There is no agreement in the offing, even as we continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths," Blinken said on June 28 in New York. "We'll see by their actions," Blinken said of the future relationship, calling on Iran "not to take actions that further escalate tensions" with the United States and in the Middle East. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Belarusian Journalist Goes On Trial On Extremism Charge Amid Crackdown
Belarusian journalist Paval Padabed's trial on extremism charge started in Minsk on June 28 as the crackdown on dissent and independent media continues. If convicted, Padabed, whom rights groups have recognized as a political prisoner, may face up to six years in prison. Padabed was arrested in January and initially sentenced to 15 days in jail for reposting materials online that investigators claimed were extremist. He was not released after serving the term and was instead charged with creating an extremist group and taking part in its activities. Padabed's supporters insist the case is politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Father, Sister Of Teenager Shot Dead By Iranian Security Forces Charged With 'Anti-Government Propaganda'
The father and sister of Abolfazl Adinezadeh, a 17-year-old protester shot dead by Iranian security forces in October, have been charged with "anti-government propaganda," according to their family lawyer, Khosrow Alikordi.
The charges are in relation with interviews and social media posts by Ali Adinehzadeh and Marzieh Adinezadeh, Abolfazl's father and sister respectively, Alikordi said.
The family has reportedly been under pressure since Abolfazl's death, with their home being subjected to multiple raids by security forces.
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh was one of the casualties of the nationwide protests that erupted following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a young woman who had been arrested for an alleged head-scarf violation.
These protests have led to the arrests of thousands of demonstrators across Iran. The exact number of detainees remains unclear, but the head of Iran's judiciary announced in May that around 90,000 protesters had been pardoned by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Seven young protesters have been executed.
The Adinehzadeh family's lawyer has called for the release of all political prisoners and justice. He also expressed concern about the lack of transparency in the cases of political prisoners and the pressure exerted on their families.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been on the rise in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Switzerland Widens Sanctions On Russia, In Step With EU
Switzerland has expanded financial and travel sanctions against Russian entities and persons in step with the most recent sanctions imposed by the European Union on Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine. Among those targeted are people, companies and organizations that support the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a statement said. They also include members of the Russian armed forces, leading representatives of state-controlled Russian media and members of the Wagner mercenary group that staged an aborted mutiny last weekend. The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban to travel to and transit through Switzerland. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Croatian Parliament Recognizes Holodomor As Genocide
The Croatian parliament voted on June 28 to recognize as genocide the Holodomor -- the starvation of millions in Ukraine in the 1930s under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Croatia, saying "global recognition of the Holodomor genocide continues to grow swiftly," and stressing that 27 nations recognized the famine as genocide. The 1932-33 famine occurred as Stalin's police forced peasants in Ukraine to join collective farms by requisitioning their grain and other foodstuffs. It is estimated that up to 9 million people died as a result of executions, deportation, and starvation during the Holodomor. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
- By dpa
British Government Hoping To 'Expedite' Chelsea Sale Funds To Ukraine
The British government has said it is seeking to expedite the process of funds raised by the sale of the Chelsea Football Club being used to support Ukrainians. Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich sold the club after he was sanctioned as part of the U.K.'s efforts to target Russian oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich pledged to divert all proceeds to a foundation to benefit victims of the war. A charitable foundation was established to distribute the funds but a petition set up earlier this month claimed it has not yet received any money.
Iranian Authorities Arrest Associates of Iran's Top Sunni Leader Accused Of 'Disturbing Public Minds'
Several associates of Molavi Abdolhamid, the imam of southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan and Iran's top Sunni leader, have been arrested by Iranian authorities. The arrests were confirmed by a media outlet close to the Revolutionary Guards, who accused the detainees of "disturbing public minds."
Local news reports last week quoted unnamed sources as saying that a recent assassination attempt against Abdolhamid, orchestrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), had been thwarted and the would-be perpetrator was arrested.
One June 27, the Tasnim News Agency, known for its close ties with the IRGC, dismissed the recent reports of a conspiracy to assassinate Abdolhamid as "rumors."
The agency quoted what it said was an "informed source" as saying that "rumors" about an alleged plot to poison Abdolhamid that had been circulating on social media were fundamentally false.
The agency said several individuals were arrested for allegedly spreading the "rumors" and a judicial case was initiated against them.
The news of these arrests follows a report by the HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, about the "violent arrest" of Abdolhamid's grandson, Abdolnassir Shahbakhsh, on June 27.
Shahbakhsh was reportedly arrested on his way to the Makki Mosque, which is run by Abdolhamid.
The same day, June 27, 23-year-old videographer and photographer Osama Shahbakhsh, who worked for the Makki Mosque, was taken into custody by security forces. The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear.
On June 24, Abdolvahed Shahlibar, a prominent member of the Makki Mosque, was arrested following a summons to the prosecutor's office. He was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location.
These arrests come amid increasing pressure on Abdolhamid and his associates.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told security and military officials that rather than arresting Abdolhamid, who is a vocal critic of the government, they should try and smear his reputation.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during a November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belarus Gave Ukrainian Businessman Firtash Diplomatic Immunity To Prevent His Extradition To U.S., Report Finds
Belarusian authorities have reportedly provided Ukrainian businessman Dmytro Firtash with diplomatic immunity to prevent his extradition from Austria to the United States, where he is wanted on corruption charges.
A report by Deutsche Welle said on June 27 that it became known at a hearing of the Higher Regional Court in Vienna earlier this month that as of 2021 Firtash has the status of an aide to a Belarusian envoy at a UN agency, which his lawyers insist give their client diplomatic immunity and therefore he cannot be extradited.
The Austrian Justice Ministry, meanwhile, says Firtash has never been properly accredited at the UN office in Vienna and therefore cannot be considered as a person who has diplomatic immunity.
A regional court in Austria ruled in mid-June to send Firtash's case back to the first instance to assess the legality of Firtash's diplomatic status and his immunity from prosecution, Deutsche Welle reported on June 27.
The court said on June 16 that it concluded that new facts and evidence in the case have raised concerns over a February 2017 court decision to extradite Firtash to the United States, adding that the case must be sent for retrial to find out if the new information is true and is sufficient enough to block his extradition.
Firtash, once a powerful ally of Ukraine’s ousted Russia-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych, faces a U.S. indictment accusing him of a conspiracy to pay bribes in India to mine titanium, which is used in jet engines.
He denies any wrongdoing.
Firtash was arrested in Austria in 2014 and then freed on 125 million euros ($136 million) bail, kicking off a still-unresolved legal saga.
A Vienna court initially ruled against extradition on the grounds that the indictment was politically motivated, but in February 2017 a higher court overruled the decision and concluded Firtash must be extradited.
Last month, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said Firtash, along with managers of companies under his control, had been served with "notices of suspicion" of embezzlement.
According to the SBU, the damage Ukraine's State Treasury suffered from the embezzlement activities allegedly committed by Firtash’s group in Ukraine's gas transit system are estimated at up to 18 billion hryvnyas ($484 million) between 2016 and 2022 as part of a "large-scale scheme."
In June 2021, Kyiv imposed sanctions on Firtash, accusing him of selling titanium products that Ukraine said ended up being used by Russian military enterprises. Firtash denied the allegations at the time.
With reporting by Deutsche Welle
Hungarian Justice Minister Set To Resign To Focus On European Parliament Elections
Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga has said she intends to resign in order to join the nationalist Fidesz party's campaign for the European Parliament. Varga told the Magyar Nemzet newspaper on June 28 that she had informed Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who heads Fidesz, of her decision. Varga is expected to lead the party's list for the elections set to take place in June 2024. "I think it is right to hand over the leadership of the Justice Ministry to someone who is 100 percent capable," she told the newspaper. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Replaces Chief Of Ukroboronprom Defense Industry Firm Amid Ongoing War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has replaced the chief of Ukroboronprom -- a state conglomerate that comprises defense industry firms -- amid Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine. Strategic Industry Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on June 28 that Herman Smetanin will lead Ukroboronprom, a day after Zelenskiy's office said the president "accepted the resignation letter" of Ukroboronprom chief Yuriy Husyev. Ukroboronprom has ceased most of its activities in the country since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year and relocated much of its activities to other countries. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service. click here.
Rescuers Hunt For Survivors After Deadly Russian Strike On Kramatorsk Restaurant
Rescue workers continued to search for survivors following a deadly June 27 Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. At least four children were among those who were killed when a crowded restaurant and shopping center was hit. A second Russian missile struck a village on the outskirts of the city. Numerous houses, shops, cafes, and other businesses were damaged near the place of impact in the city center.
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Confirms Exports Of Sanctioned Dual-Use Technology To Russia
Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangharin, who is also the Central Asian country's trade and integration minister, has confirmed reports saying that Kazakhstan exported sanctioned dual-use technology to Russian companies that, according to investigative journalists, are involved in supporting Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Zhumangharin said on June 27 that Kazakhstan's government is currently working on preventing the export of 104 types of goods to Russia, adding that control had been increased over companies involved in such exports. He refused to name the companies in question. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Pakistan, IMF Reportedly Weighing $2.5 Billion Standby Arrangement
Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund are discussing a $2.5 billion "standby arrangement" of six to nine months, the Dawn newspaper reported on June 28, quoting an unnamed official. The fund would cover the remaining amount of a $6.5 billion bailout agreement signed in 2019, of which $4 billion have been released so far, and which expires on June 30. “The IMF team continues discussions with Pakistani authorities with the aim of quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF,” the lender’s mission chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter, said in a statement. To read the original story by Dawn, click here.
Lithuania Buys NASAMS Air Defense For Ukraine
Lithuania is purchasing two NASAMS air-defense systems for Ukraine, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said in a video statement released late on June 27. "They will be delivered to Ukraine at the nearest possible time," said Nauseda, who is visiting Kyiv on June 28. The contract was signed on June 27 between Lithuania, Norway, and the Norwegian producer Kongsberg Gruppen, he added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Azerbaijan, Armenia Exchange Deadly Fire In Nagorno-Karabakh As Peace Talks Get Under Way
De facto authorities in the breakaway region of Nagorno Karabakh say four ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed early on June 28 by Azerbaijani fire.
Azerbajian's Defense Ministry said in a statement that its positions were fired upon from Nagorno-Karabakh and one Azerbaijani soldier was wounded.
The ministry did not comment on the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities' claim that four of their soldiers had been killed by Azerbaijani fire.
Moscow is "concerned over the increasingly frequent armed incidents and cease-fire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"We call for restraint and for the settling of all vexed questions by peaceful, political-diplomatic means -- in cooperation with the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping contingent," she added.
The reported incident comes as the United States on June 27 opened three days of peace talks between Armenia's and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers in Washington in the latest effort to quell a conflict that has flared repeatedly.
On June 27, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington was encouraged by recent efforts by the two countries to pursue a peace agreement.
"We continue to believe that peace is within reach and direct dialogue is the key to resolving the remaining issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace," Miller said ahead of the talks.
Miller added that the discussions involving Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov would cover "very sensitive" areas.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened the closed-door talks, the second negotiations involving the South Caucasus adversaries in two months.
Russia, which has traditionally been heavily involved in mediating the two sides' longstanding conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, currently has peacekeeping troops on the ground to monitor the Moscow-brokered cease-fire that ended six weeks of deadly fighting in November 2020.
The brief conflict, which left more than 2,000 soldiers dead on each side, resulted in Baku regaining control over part of Nagorno-Karabakh that had been occupied by Armenian forces since the end of the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in 1994.
Armenia has repeatedly said that Russian peacekeepers are failing to live up to its promises to protect ethnic Armenians in the mountainous region, which is internationally recognized as Azerbaijan's territory but is predominantly populated by ethnic Armenians.
In May, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said any recognition by Yerevan of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan would be dependent on guaranteeing the rights and security of the some 100,000 ethnic Armenians who live there.
Russia has pressed Azerbaijan to allow unhindered traffic through the Lachin Corridor linking the territory to Armenia in keeping with the cease-fire.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on June 23 that the entrance to the corridor had been blocked by Azerbaijan in a move she said increased tensions at a time when Baku and Yerevan are trying to work out a peace treaty.
There have been reports that the corridor has been blocked since June 15. But Baku has insisted that civilians and aid convoys are allowed access to the route, despite concerns expressed by the International Red Cross that the blockage of aid convoys could cause food and medicine shortages.
Baku, which set up a checkpoint along the corridor following months of disruption despite the cease-fire calling for all routes to be unblocked, has said that Azerbaijani activists protesting alleged illegal mining were responsible for any blockages.
U.S. To Give Ukraine $500 Million In Additional Military Aid, Pentagon Says
The United States will provide Kyiv with a new military package worth up to $500 million, the Pentagon said on June 27. The package contains ground vehicles, including Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, to support Ukraine’s counteroffensive and other equipment to “help Ukraine push back on Russia's war of aggression,” the Pentagon said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter he was "sincerely grateful,” adding that the additional Bradleys and Strykers along with ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Patriots, and Stingers “will add even more power." To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S. Announces Sanctions Targeting Gold Mining Firms Connected To Wagner
The United States has imposed sanctions on four companies linked to the Russian private mercenary group Wagner and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that it said are active in illicit gold mining and trade.
The companies are tied to illicit gold dealings that fund the Wagner group to sustain and expand its armed forces, including in Ukraine and Africa, the Treasury Department said in a news release on June 27. In addition to the four companies, one individual identified as a Russian executive in the Wagner group was designated for sanctions.
Two of the companies designated are mining firms in the Central African Republic (CAR). The other two firms -- one in the United Arab Emirates and the other in Russia -- are identified as wholesale firms.
“The Wagner Group exploits insecurity around the world, committing atrocities and criminal acts that threaten the safety, good governance, prosperity, and human rights of nations, as well as exploiting their natural resources,” the department said.
Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said the United States will continue to target the Wagner group’s revenue streams “to degrade its expansion and violence in Africa, Ukraine, and anywhere else.”
The entities designated for sanctions are Diamville SAU and Midas Ressources SARLU, two mining firms based in the CAR, Limited Liability Company DM based in Russia, and Dubai-based Industrial Resources General Trading.
The individual targeted is Andrei Ivanov, who Treasury said worked with officials of the government of Mali on weapons deals, mining projects, and other Wagner group activities in Mali.
Catrina Doxsee, associate director and associate fellow with the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, said the crisis in Russia is over for now, but the fight to control the Wagner group has only just begun.
This is "creating an opening for the United States and its allies to dislodge Russian influence in places such as Africa," Doxsee said on Twitter.
The United States has issued sanctions against Prigozhin, who led a brief revolt over the weekend against the Kremlin, and the Wagner group multiple times.
The sanctions announced on June 27 are not directly related to the uprising, which ended when Prigozhin ordered his forces to stop their march to Moscow.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Twin Sisters Among Those Killed In Russian Shelling Over The Past 24 Hours
More than a dozen civilians, including two 14-year-old twin sisters, have been killed in Russian strikes on Ukraine over the past day, regional officials said on June 28.
In the latest strike, three civilians in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region were killed by Russian shelling on June 28 as the casualty toll from a missile attack the previous evening in the neighboring Donetsk region rose to 11 dead and 61 wounded.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov announced on Telegram that "three civilians in the village of Vovchanskiy Khutory were killed near their homes" as a result of the June 28 attack. The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's office reported that a 69-year-old woman was injured in the strike and was fighting for her life.
The shelling came as Russian forces continued their aerial assault around the country and rescuers continued to search for survivors of the deadly missile strike that targeted the Donetsk region city of Kramatorsk on the evening of June 27.
Veronika Bakhal, spokeswoman for the Donetsk region emergency services, told Ukrainian television on June 28 that as of midday "rescuers have recovered the bodies of 10 people from the rubble" in Kramatorsk. Authorities later raised the number of dead to 11.
Bakhal said eight people had been rescued alive and at least three more were believed to still be trapped among the debris.
Kramatorsk was targeted by two Russian missiles on June 28 in the evening, with one hitting a crowded restaurant and shopping center in the city center and a second hitting a village on the outskirts of the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
The 14-year-old twin sisters were among the victims, according to a Telegram post by the Kramatorsk City Council, which said that "a Russian rocket stopped the beating of the hearts of two angels."
Early on June 28, Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko wrote on Facebook that the body of a boy had been pulled from the rubble. An 8-month-old baby was injured but there was "no threat to his life," the National Police said in a message on Facebook.
The head of the Donetsk military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said 18 multistory buildings, five schools, and two kindergartens had been destroyed in addition to the shopping center and pizzeria, which was reportedly frequented by journalists, aid workers, and soldiers.
The second missile that hit the outskirts of the city left five injured. A third missile hit buildings in Kremenchuk, a city in central Ukraine's Poltava region, but no casualties were reported.
WATCH: Rescue workers search for survivors following a deadly June 27 Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.
In a related development, Ukrainian authorities on June 28 arrested a local man accused of directing the strike on the Kramatorsk city center, which reports indicated was carried out using either an S-300 surface-to-air missile or an Iskander ballistic missile.
Kramatorsk is a major city in the Donetsk region that houses the Ukrainian Army's regional headquarters and is likely a key objective in any Russian advance to the west. It has been a frequent target of Russian attacks.
It was hit on May 2 by rockets fired from a Tornado multiple-rocket launcher. Russian forces claimed a railcar full of ammunition was destroyed in that strike.
In April 2022, 63 people were killed in a Russian strike on Kramatorsk's main railway station. At least two other strikes have hit apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure in the city this year.
In response to the outcry over the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on June 28 claimed Russia only carries out strikes "that are in one way or another linked to military structure."
Moscow has repeatedly denied shelling the civilian population in Ukraine despite evidence and testimony to the contrary.
As of June 18, the UN confirmed 9,083 civilian deaths in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said that the attacks on Kramatorsk showed that Russia "deserved only one thing as a consequence of what it has done -- defeat and a tribunal."
In Washington, the White House condemned Russia for its "brutal strikes" against Kramatorsk and would continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself and to regain territory occupied by Russian forces.
“We condemn Russia’s brutal strikes against the people of Ukraine, which have caused widespread death and destruction and taken the lives of so many Ukrainian civilians," a spokesman for the White House National Security Council said on June 28.
The spokesman added that President Joe Biden told Zelenskiy on June 25 that the United States "will continue to stand with Ukraine and provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment to defend itself against Russian aggression."
On June 27, the Pentagon announced a new military package for Ukraine worth up to $500 million that will include the provision of Bradley fighting vehicles, Stryker armored personnel carriers, and other equipment.
Zelenskiy said on Twitter that he was "sincerely grateful" for the latest arms delivery, while the Russian Embassy in Washington said the new package by the United States "only confirms its obsession with the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation."
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force reported early on June 28 that six Iranian Shahed drones launched "from the southeastern direction" by Russian forces overnight had been shot down.
The Ukrainian military also said that its ongoing counteroffensive in the east of the country continues with a focus on the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka fronts.
Amid concerns that the counteroffensive has gone more slowly than expected, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told the Financial Times on June 28 that Ukrainian forces have made "certain gains" that the country's military leaders had not made public to avoid exposing troops.
Reznikov also said that most of Ukraine's troop reserves, including brigades equipped with modern Western weapons, have not been used in the counteroffensive.
In a speech to parliament on Ukraine's Constitution Day on June 28, Zelenskiy said he would not accept any peace proposal that turns Russia's war on his country into a frozen conflict.
WATCH: Artillerymen of the 30th Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces say fighting has intensified near the contested city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region since Ukraine recently launched a counteroffensive. Current Time traveled with an artillery team as they prepared to fire on Russian positions.
Zelenskiy's remarks signaled that he remains opposed to any peace plan that freezes territorial gains made by Russia since it began its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Zelenskiy has drawn up a 10-point peace "formula" that includes restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and the restoration of Ukraine's state borders.
Meanwhile, the Lithuanian and Polish presidents visited Kyiv on June 28 to meet Zelenskiy and show support for Ukraine's bids to join NATO and the EU, ahead of summits by both bodies.
EU leaders hold their regular summit in Brussels on June 29-30 this week, and NATO is holding its annual summit in Vilnius in two weeks.
Zelenskiy has been pressing in particular for the NATO summit to include a "political invitation" for Ukraine to join the Western military alliance.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranian Security Forces Arrest Two Kurdish Citizens Amid Rising Tensions
Two Kurdish people from the western Iranian city of Saqqez have been arrested by Iranian security forces and subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location, a Kurdish rights group based in France said on June 27.
The arrest of the two Kurds -- identified as Milad Fazelpour and Heyman Hosseini – was carried out on June 26 without the presentation of a judicial order, raising concerns about due process, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Security officers reportedly raided the residences of Fazelpour and Hosseini in Saqqez, which is also the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death in September 2022 after her arrest by Iran's morality police triggered nationwide protests.
The exact reasons for the arrests remain unclear as does the identity of the security institution responsible.
The arrests come amid a backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. In the wake of the Women, Life, Freedom protests that have swept across the region in recent months, pressure on civil activist groups and individuals in Kurdistan has significantly increased.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network has reported a disturbing number of arrests in the region. According to the network’s collected data, at least 70 Kurdish Iranian citizens across various cities and villages in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Khuzestan have been arrested on political charges by security and judicial institutions in the last month.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Several Ukrainian Officials Disciplined After Audit Of Kyiv Bomb Shelters Finds 'Unacceptable' Results
A recent audit of bomb shelters in Ukraine prompted by the deaths of three people locked out of a shelter during a Russian air raid uncovered an “unacceptable” situation, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, and resulted in disciplinary action for many local leaders.
The inspection found that only 15 percent of Kyiv's 4,655 bomb shelters were suitable for use and only 44 percent were freely accessible.
Though the audit also found that across the country 77 percent of shelters are suitable for use, the situation with shelters is “unacceptable” in a number of districts in four regions and Kyiv, Shmyhal said. He cited a number of districts in the Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions as well as the city of Kyiv as the focus of the problem.
Following the audit results, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed seven district heads and reprimanded many other officials, including Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko; Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration; and the heads of six local administrations in Kyiv.
There had been speculation that Klitschko would also be dismissed. In a statement to RFE/RL, Klitschko accepted some “moral responsibility” for the June 1 incident but noted that the blame was to be shared among the district officials as well. It is not immediately clear whether the mayor will face any further disciplinary action.
Zelenskiy ordered the inspection of all Ukrainian shelters on June 2, one day after three people were killed in Kyiv when they were unable to access a shelter during a Russian air strike. Two women and one girl were killed by falling debris after rushing to the shelter and finding it locked. Eleven other people were injured in the incident.
According to reports from eyewitnesses, the three people died on the street near a medical facility in Kyiv’s Desnyansk district because they could not get to the shelter, which, according to some reports, was closed.
Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister of strategic studies, was appointed to lead the audit, and called the results of the inspection “disappointing.” Kamyshin has additionally been put in charge of all future issues related to bomb shelters.
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington, D.C. and Reuters
Iranian Teachers' Union Decries Mass Trials, Harsh Sentences Meted Out To Educators
The Iranian Teachers' Union Association has issued a statement protesting mass trials and "unjust sentences" handed to teachers, urging the authorities of the Islamic Republic to halt the practice.
Unrest, including several protests by teachers, has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
The statement by the Teachers' Union Association was released after eight teachers were sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison for "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting internal security."
Their collective trial was held at the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Shiraz.
The court sentenced Abdolreza Amiri and Zahra Esfandiari to two years in prison each while Iraj Rahnama, Afshin Razmjooei, Mojgan Bagheri, Gholamreza Gholami, Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh, and Asghar Amirzadegan were each sentenced to five years' imprisonment.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council had previously voiced its opposition to mass trials of protesting teachers, saying that the many severe prison sentences for teachers were prompted by "the pressure of security institutions."
In its statement on June 26, the Teachers' Union Association stressed that the verdict of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz amounts to one of the "most unjust sentences" against teachers.
It added that the only crime of these protesting teachers was their demand for rights "within the framework of the current laws of the country."
The statement further highlighted a "new wave of summonses, case fabrications, dismissal sentences, expulsions, and prison sentences" against teachers' unions activists.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says that more than 500 people have been killed during the latest wave of unrest, which started in September, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Court Fines Google An Additional $47 Million
A Russian court has fined Google 4 billion rubles ($47 million) for failing to pay an earlier fine over alleged abuse of its dominant position in the video-hosting market, the country's anti-monopoly watchdog said on June 27. The decision is the latest multimillion dollar fine in Moscow's increasingly assertive campaign against foreign tech companies. The initial fine in February 2022 was based on claims that Google's YouTube had a "biased and unpredictable" approach to "suspending and blocking users' accounts and content," TASS reported. YouTube has blocked Russian state-funded media globally since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Siberian Mayor Wants To Send Homeless People To Labor Camps
The mayor of the Russian city of Yakutsk in Siberia, Yevgeny Grigoryev, has suggested sending homeless members of society to labor camps to prevent them from "corrupting people."
"Homeless people are a visible consequence of rising alcoholism in the population and mass joblessness among the segment of the population that could work," Grigoryev said, adding that special labor camps to treat alcoholics similar to those of the Soviet period, must be established again.
Grigoryev, a member of the ruling United Russia party, was elected to his post in March 2021.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service. click here.
