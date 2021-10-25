Border Delimitation Among Topics Discussed During Kazakh Leader's Visit To Turkmenistan

During his visit to Ashgabat, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said he discussed the issue of border delimitation, ways to bolster economic ties, and regional security with his Turkmen counterpart.

The talks were held on October 25, the second and last day of Toqaev’s official visit to the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat.

Speaking after his meeting with President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, Toqaev told reporters that the sides signed a number of “important” documents related to the delimitation of the land border between the two Central Asian nations and their fishing zones in the Caspian Sea, among other things.

The more than 450-kilometer border between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan became an international frontier in 1991 following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The two former Soviet republics ratified a treaty on the delimitation and demarcation process in 2001.

There are potentials for boosting trade and economic ties between the two former Soviet republics, Toqaev also said.

The Kazakh president said he and Berdymukhammedov “thoroughly” discussed the situation in Afghanistan and “agreed that the ongoing close cooperation to strengthen stability and security in this long-suffering country must continue."

With reporting by Kazinform and KazTAG