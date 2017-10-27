Trump Delays Release Of Some Secret Files On Kennedy Assassination

U.S. President Donald Trump on October 26 delayed the release of some files on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy but approved the release of 2,891 other records.

The documents approved for release were published on the U.S. National Archives website.

White House officials told reporters that Trump said in a memorandum that he had "no choice" but to keep some files secret because of national security concerns raised by the FBI and CIA. They said he was directing the agencies to further review those records over the next six months.

The White House officials said Trump has told the agencies to keep the files secret "only in the rarest cases."

The U.S. National Archives had been expected to release some 3,000 documents never previously seen by the public and more than 30,000 that were only partially released under an October 26 deadline.

Academics have said they expect the files to offer no major new details on why Lee Harvey Oswald gunned down Kennedy in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 1963.

Experts say the documents will likely focus on efforts by the CIA and FBI to determine what contact Oswald had with spies from Cuba and the former Soviet Union on a trip to Mexico City in September 1963.

In 1992, the U.S. Congress ordered that all records relating to the probe be made public within 25 years, but gave the president power to block their release for national security reasons.

