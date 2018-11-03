Khamenei Says U.S. 'Defeated' In 40 Years Of Challenge With Iran

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on November 3 that the United States failed to reassert its domination of Iran after the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution, state television reported.

"America's goal has been to reestablish the domination it had [before 1979], but it has failed. America has been defeated by the Islamic republic over the past 40 years," it quoted Khamenei as telling a meeting with thousands of students.

Khamenei's statement came as the United States prepares to reimpose on November 5 far-reaching sanctions on Iran's vital oil export and banking sectors.

In a separate tweet, Khamenei said that President Donald Trump has "disgraced" the United States' prestige and would be the ultimate loser from reimposing the sanctions.

Trump withdrew the United States from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in April, describing it as "horrible," and is now reimposing the sanctions that were lifted under the deal in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear activities.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters