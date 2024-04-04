Civilian, 3 Rescue Workers Killed In Russian Drone Strike On Kharkiv

A Russian drone strike in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv overnight killed four people and injured 12, local authorities said on April 4. Ukraine’s General Staff said 20 drones had struck the country during the night and that 11 were disrupted by air-defense forces.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote in a post on Telegram that one of those killed was a resident of a 14-floor apartment building that was struck by a drone, while the other three were rescue workers killed at the scene in a second attack.

Three emergency vehicles were reported damaged in the Kharkiv incident.

Police reported drone strikes in the Kharkiv region cities of Lozova and Zmiyiv that damaged residential buildings and vehicles. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On April 2, a suspected Ukrainian drone strike in Russia’s Tatarstan region, more than 1,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, targeted an industrial area where Iranian-made Shahed drones are reportedly assembled. Tatarstan leader Rustam Minnikhanov on April 3 warned local enterprises that they must defend themselves against possible air strikes.

“You mustn’t wait until air defenses start operating to resolve your problems,” he said. “We must resolve them with our own resources – every enterprise, every town, every city.”

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War wrote on April 3 that Russia could be intensifying drone and missile strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, particularly its energy grid, “to further pressure the Ukrainian command to deploy air-defense systems away from the front.”

Russia denies targeting civilians since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in February 2022, but Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure are regularly hit by missile and drone attacks. In February, a consortium of Ukrainian and international aid organizations reported that at least 10,500 Ukrainian civilians had been killed by “constant bombardments, mines, and drone attacks” over the previous two years.