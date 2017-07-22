Kislyak Ends Term As Russia’s Ambassador To Washington

WASHINGTON -- Sergei Kislyak, Russia’s controversial ambassador to Washington, on July 22 departed from the United States as he ended his nine-year term as Moscow’s chief diplomat to its main global rival.

The Russian Embassy said his departure was part of a scheduled reassignment for the 66-year-old ambassador.

Russian state-run Interfax news agency quoted a source as saying Kislyak’s next move could be to become a member of Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council.

A replacement has not been announced. The embassy said that Denis Goncha, listed as the minister-counselor and deputy chief of mission, would serve as charge d’affaires until a successor is appointed.

Kislyak has become embroiled in allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

His many meetings with the campaign and transition team of now-President Donald Trump is the subject of several congressional, Justice Department, and FBI investigations.

Kislyak also served as Moscow’s ambassador to NATO and to Belgium and was Russia’s deputy foreign minister from 2003-08.