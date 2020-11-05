Accessibility links

Kosovar President Resigns After Confirming War Crimes Charges

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci (file photo)

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci has confirmed that he has been indicted for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Thaci told a news conference on November 5 that, because of the indictment, he was following through on a pledge to resign from his position.

Thaci was a commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK), an ethnic Albanian guerrilla group that fought against Belgrade's security forces in the 1998-99 war.

A Specialist Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) has accused Thaci and other suspects of being "criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders," as well as the "enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture."

The alleged crimes involved "hundreds of known victims of Kosovo Albanian, Serb, Roma, and other ethnicities and include political opponents," according to the SPO.

Thaci has denied involvement in any war crimes.​

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

