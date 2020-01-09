Kosovar Woman Remanded In Custody Over Slain Iranian Commander Comments

PRISTINA -- A court in Kosovo has ordered a woman accused of inciting terrorism on social media be remanded in custody for one month after she praised a top Iranian general killed in a U.S. air strike.

The Basic Court in Pristina issued the order on January 9 following a prosecution request, saying there was reasonable suspicion against Ikballe Huduti-Berisha, a leader of a small Shi'ite community in Kosovo's southwest.

The court also considered that the suspect may try to escape prosecution if she is released from detention.

Huduti-Berisha was detained on January 7 after she posted a series of posts on her Facebook account in which she criticized the United States over the killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, whom she described as a "great man."

According to local media reports, she wrote, "By killing the master of the house you have killed all members of the family, then revenge is obligatory but it has no border."

She later deleted her messages and said her words were taken out of context by the media.

The Islamic Community of Kosovo, an independent institution that oversees Islamic affairs in the country through an appointed mufti, said Huduti-Berisha's comments had "nothing in common" with their stance.

The January 3 assassination of Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force, has raised fears of a conflict between the United States and Iran.

Kosovar leaders expressed immediate support for the U.S. move.

With reporting by Reuters and AP