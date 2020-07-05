Kosovo Confronts 'New Situation' After Record Daily Deaths From COVID-19

PRISTINA -- Authorities in Kosovo have announced restrictions on movement in the capital, Pristina, and two other cities after a dramatic increase in both new cases of coronavirus infections and deaths in the country.

Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said July 5 that the country is dealing with a “new situation” and therefore will restrict movement beginning at 9 p.m. on July 5 through 5 a.m. the next day. The restriction will be imposed daily and will be in effect in the cities of Ferizaj and Vushtrri, Hoti told a news conference after meeting with health authorities.

The government also said restaurants and bars throughout Kosovo will have to observe new measures requiring early closures and limiting service to terraces and other open-air spaces.

The number of workers at all institutions will be limited to only those essential to run the operations, and health institutions also will be required to postpone all elective medical services.



The new measures are expected to take effect if approved by the government in a vote taking place electronically late on July 5.



"We are doing our best to manage the situation," Hoti said, adding that he won’t hesitate to declare a state of emergency if health professionals suggest it.



Hoti also said citizens will be continuously informed about the situation and from the Infectious Diseases Clinic to dispel any doubts about the existence of the coronavirus.



"Based on estimates, 30 percent of Kosovo citizens do not believe that COVID-19 is real,” he said.

Health Minister Armend Zemaj warned against “hysterical reactions” in a comment he posted on Facebook.



"We currently have the potential to face the virus. We must behave according to the recommendations of competent medical professionals," Zemaj said. "Those who are trying to exploit this situation by creating fog, to cause sabotage in our work, are wrong and only deliberately endanger the health of citizens."

The new measures come after Kosovar health institutions on July 4 reported eight deaths, the highest ever on a single day. Kosovo also recorded 178 new COVID-19 infections out of 346 people tested on July 4. The new figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kosovo to 3,356, with 66 confirmed deaths.

Kosovar media reported five more deaths of patients with COVID-19 on July 5. Health institutions did not directly confirm that the new deaths were caused by the coronavirus, but the Health Ministry and University Hospital and Clinical Service of Kosovo (SHSKUK) in a press release expressed their regret "over the death of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the early hours of Sunday morning."

It said suspicions have been raised about the nature of the deaths of these patients due to the increase in the number of deaths within a short period of time.

SHSKUK confirmed that all these patients tested positive for the coronavirus through the standard applied method of diagnosis and were in critical condition at the Infectious Diseases Clinic.

In order to dispel any doubts about the nature of their deaths, they called on the public "to refrain from premature conclusions and to give the appropriate time to the responsible institutions to analyze the causes of death and to draw deserving conclusions."

They also confirmed that the number of patients requiring acute treatment for COVID-19 has increased significantly in recent weeks. Hoti told journalists that there is a plan to make beds available for COVID-19 patients and purchase more testing devices so the capacity can be increased to 500 tests per day, up from the current 200-350 tests daily.

The president of the Health Workers' Union, Blerim Syla, said Kosovo is also dealing with a shortage of health-care workers and said those on the job are overworked.