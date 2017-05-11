Kosovo President Calls General Election For June 11

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci has called early parliamentary elections for June 11 after the government collapsed following a no-confidence motion in parliament.

Thaci announced the date for the vote on May 11, after holding meetings with Kosovo's political leaders.

Lawmakers voted on May 10 against the cabinet of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, who took over three years ago.

The vote marked an end to the coalition of Mustafa's Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and Thaci's Democratic Party (PDK).

The ruling coalition had been strained by growing discord between the two parties.

The no-confidence motion was launched by the opposition, but supported by the PDK.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is recognized by 114 countries, but not by Belgrade.

With reporting by Reuters

