Kosovar Government Loses Confidence Vote; Snap Elections To Follow

Kosovo's government collapsed after a no-confidence motion in parliament on May 10, which means a snap election will be held after more than a year of political crisis in the Balkan country.

Some 78 out of the parliament's 120 members voted against Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's cabinet, marking an end to the coalition of Mustafa's Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) and President Hashim Thaci's Democratic Party (PDK).

The ruling coalition had been strained by growing discord between the two parties.

The no-confidence motion was launched by the opposition but supported by the PDK.

Under the constitution, fresh elections have to be held within 45 days, and the president is expected to call them by the end of the week.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. It is recognized by 114 countries, but not by Serbia.

