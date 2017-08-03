Kosovo’s New Parliament Convenes Following June Elections

Kosovo's new parliament has convened for the first time, nearly two months after early elections.

The lawmakers are due to elect their new speaker and his deputies on August 3, opening the way for President Hashim Thaci to propose a mandate to form a government.

Thaci has said that he would give Ramush Haradinaj, leader of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), a formal mandate to try to form a government -- despite speculation that Haradinaj may not be able to find coalition partners.

The coalition headed by the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), which includes the AAK, won 35 percent of the vote in the June 11 poll.

Officials from the European Union and other Western institutions have been concerned that inconclusive election results could plunge the country into the same constitutional crisis it faced after a 2014 vote failed to produce a clear winner, delaying the formation of a government for nine months.

But Thaci told RFE/RL on July 6 that Haradinaj has confirmed after coalition negotiations that he has enough votes from parliamentary deputies to form a government.

The 48-year-old Haradinaj has been tried and acquitted twice on war crimes charges at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

Haradinaj was elected Kosovo's prime minister in 2004 but resigned after 100 days to surrender himself for trial at The Hague. He denies all charges against him.