Pence Praises Montenegro For 'Courage' In 'Face Of Russian Pressure'

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence praised Montenegrin leaders on August 1 for standing up to "Russian pressure" on his final stop of an Eastern European tour aimed at reassuring U.S. allies in the region.

Pence arrived in the tiny Balkan nation, NATO's newest member, after in a visit to Georgia, where he slammed Russia's "occupation" of the Caucasus nation's territory since a brief war in 2008.

At a dinner with President Filip Vujanovic and other Montenegrin political leaders, Pence said his trip to the nation of 620,000 is "testament to the fact that America has no small allies -- only strong allies."

"Your courage, particularly in the face of Russian pressure, inspires the world, and I commend you for it," he said.

Pence, who began his tour in Estonia on July 20, hopes to soothe allies rattled by Russia's aggression in Ukraine and involvement in political movements throughout the region, including one that sought to block Montenegro's accession to NATO in June.

Montenegro has accused Russia of fomenting a coup attempt last year to try to stop the closer alliance with the West.

Two Russian nationals are among 14 people charged with taking part in the alleged plot. Moscow dismisses the accusations.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa