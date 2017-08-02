Prime Ministers Of Montenegro, Macedonia Speak On NATO, Regional Cooperation

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said that his country's recently acquired NATO membership "will have a long-term positive effect and encourage our neighbors who are walking the same or a similar path." Speaking on August 2 at the Adriatic Charter Summit in the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica, Markovic added that countries of the Western Balkans should be proactive in shaping their future "rather than waiting for others to do it for us." The event was also attended by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and a number of heads of governments of the Western Balkans region. One of them, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, encouraged his peers "to show that we are a generation of politicians with positive spirits and open minds." (Reuters)