Kosovo Parliament To Disband This Month, Paving The Way For Early Vote

PRISTINA -- Kosovo's parliament is to hold an extraordinary session on August 22 to disband, allowing the country's president to announce early general elections.

Parliament speaker Kadri Veseli said on August 5 that the parliament's leadership had decided to set a date for the disbanding "to allow the president to automatically set the election day."

After the dissolution, President Hashim Thaci will set a date for the polls, which will have to be held 30 to 45 days later.

Outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj welcomed the move in a Facebook post, calling it “appropriate action and in accordance with the laws and the constitution of the country.”

Haradinaj resigned as prime minister on July 19 ahead of his questioning by a court in The Hague investigating alleged war crimes by separatist fighters from the Kosovo Liberation Army two decades ago.

He has since acted in the role of a caretaker prime minister.

It was the second time Haradinaj has stepped down as a result of accusations from The Hague.

