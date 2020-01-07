Kosovar President's '48 Hour' Ultimatum Underscores Postelection Obstacles

PRISTINA -- Kosovo's presumed next prime minister has pushed back against a presidential deadline to force his leftist party to end a three-month postelection stalemate within "48 hours" by nominating someone to head the next government.



Self-Determination (Vetevendosje) party leader Albin Kurti told RFE/RL on January 7 that President Hashim Thaci "didn't mention any deadlines" during a "short consultative meeting that cannot have legal effects."



The meeting "lasted less than six minutes," Kurti added.



Kurti's upstart party emerged with a plurality of 26 percent in the October election that upset entrenched allies of Thaci, a former Kosovo Liberation Army commander, but still won just 29 seats in the 120-seat legislature.



Coalition talks with the second-placed finisher, the center-right opposition Democratic League (LDK) with 28 seats, reportedly stalled over government posts and a unified choice to defeat Thaci's likely reelection bid in 2021.



The failure to form a government and Thaci's warning of a "constitutional crisis" highlight the political stakes in Europe's newest state since voters signaled a possible end to more than a decade of leadership from the ranks of former independence fighters.



Kosovo has been recognized by more than 110 states since declaring independence from Serbia in 2008, but continues to face diplomatic and institutional hurdles stemming from nonrecognition by Serbia, Russia, and a handful of European states.



Talks on normalizing diplomatic relations with Serbia were derailed in 2018 by Pristina's imposition of 100-percent tariffs on Serbian goods in response to Belgrade's continued lobbying for countries to reverse their recognition of Kosovo.

International hopes on restarting those talks -- potentially leading to UN recognition for Kosovo and clearing other obstacles -- appear pinned on the next Kosovar government.



Thaci said in November that dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade on normalizing ties should continue "without any conditionality."



After his January 6 meeting with Kurti, Thaci said via social media: "I hope Mr. Kurti within 48 hours may be able to nominate a candidate for PM, since the people, the parliament, our allies are expecting him to do so."



"He may seek further delay, but to great disappointment of people of Kosovo & risk of completely unnecessary constitutional crisis," he added.