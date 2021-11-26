Gunman Fires On Bus Carrying Schoolchildren In Kosovo, Killing Three People

An unidentified gunman opened fire on a bus carrying schoolchildren in western Kosovo, killing three people and injuring another, authorities said.



Veton Elshani, deputy police chief in the nearby city of Peja, said the shots were fired at the bus on the evening of November 26 as it was traveling in the village of Gllogjan, 90 kilometers west of the capital Pristina.



The driver died on the scene and three teenagers were taken to a local hospital where two of them died.



Elshani said police believe the gunman used a Kalashnikov automatic rifle and acted alone when he fired at the bus transporting eight teenagers. It’s unclear if the bus was the intended target of the shooting.



“There is no reason to believe it was a terrorist act," Elshani said.



Chief Prosecutor Blerim Isufaj said an investigation was launched but no suspect had been identified.



President Vjosa Osmani called the attack “shocking” and urged law enforcement officials to find the culprit.



Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said that he had shortened his visit to Albania due to the event and ordered police to fully mobilize to find the perpetrator of this "macabre act.”





