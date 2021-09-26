Accessibility links

Serbian Warplanes Circle Over Border Blockade In Kosovo

On September 26, MiG-29 fighter jets from the Serbian Air Force flew over Kosovo's Jarinje border crossing where ethnic Serb protesters have been blocking the road with trucks for the past week. Members of the Serb minority in Kosovo are demonstrating against Pristina's new directive that incoming cars replace Serbian registration plates with temporary ones. Kosovar authorities say the order is a reciprocal response to a measure enforced by Belgrade since 2008.

