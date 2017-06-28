Leaders Of Kosovo, Serbia Agree On Idea Of Renewed Dialogue

The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia said on June 28 that they favor the idea of renewed talks in order to ease months of tensions between Pristina and Belgrade.

In a Facebook post, Kosovar President Hashim Thaci said on June 28 that he had called Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to congratulate him on his April election victory.

Thaci said he and Vucic had "agreed to pursue dialogue" and to "work together to find solutions to all common issues."

Ana Brnabic, who Vucic has nominated as his prime minister, meanwhile said Belgrade's goal is a "policy of peace and cooperation with Kosovo to reach a commitment and historic reconciliation with the Albanian people."

About 90 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population is ethnic Albanian.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence, but a 2011 EU initiative led to a cooperation framework between Belgrade and Pristina.

Relations became strained after June 11 elections in Kosovo. Two potential prime ministers, Ramush Haradinaj and Albin Kurti, have spoken out in the past against normalizing ties with Serbia.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP